Get the flavor of New Orleans this Mardi Gras with Erica Blaire Roby’s recipes

Pitmaster and Food Network “Master of Cue” Champion Erica Blaire Roby is extra excited for Mardi Gras this year, coming up in just a couple of weeks. Chef Roby credits Cajun and Creole influences in her approach to cooking. Since the 1700s, her father’s family has called New Orleans home, inspiring her recipes to include lots of Cajun and Creole seasoning, lots of butter, and the Cajun “holy trinity,” which includes onion, celery, and green pepper.
To help you celebrate Mardi Gras at home, Chef Roby has shared a few NOLA-inspired recipes. From hearty sandwiches to savory casseroles, these three Mardi Gras recipes are perfect for your celebration. Here’s how you can make Chef Roby’s New Orleans Mardi Gras recipes at home.
Smothered Beef Po’Boys
Smothered Beef Po’Boys consist of shredded beef simmered in a savory, spiced gravy and piled high on French bread rolls with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, pickles, and a touch of mayo for a flavor-packed sandwich. Here’s how you can make this savory sandwich for yourself.
Ingredients
For the gravy and beef:
- 2 cups leftover beef (shredded)
- 2 tablespoons butter or oil
- 1 onion, chopped or sliced
- 1 bell pepper, chopped or sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 cups beef broth
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon barbeque rub-salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon flour or cornstarch (optional, for thickening)
For the sandwich:
- 4 French bread rolls or hoagie rolls, split
- Shredded lettuce
- Shredded tomato
- Sliced pickles
- Mayo
Method
In a skillet or saucepan, heat the butter or oil over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and bell pepper and cook until soft and caramelized, about 5-7 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional minute.
Add the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, and barbecue rub to the skillet, stirring well to combine. Bring to a low simmer. If you’d like a thicker gravy, sprinkle the flour/cornstarch into a bowl, add 2 tablespoons of cold water, and stir. Slowly add the slurry to the gravy and stir until thickened.
Stir in the shredded leftover beef, letting it warm through in the gravy for about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper as needed.
Spread mayonnaise on each French bread roll, if using. Layer with shredded lettuce, tomato slices, and pickles. Spoon the smothered beef and gravy onto each roll. Serve and enjoy!
Creole Ground Beef Casserole
Bring bold flavors to your Mardi Gras spread with this Creole Ground Beef Casserole. Featuring seasoned ground beef, vibrant veggies, aromatic spices, and creamy melted cheese over a bed of rice, this one-dish wonder is a hearty, crowd-pleasing meal chockful of New Orleans flair.
Ingredients
For the beef and sauce:
- 1 pound ground beef
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 3 cloves, garlic, minced
- 1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional, for extra heat)
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
For the Casserole:
- 2 cups cooked rice
- 1 cup shredded cheddar or pepper jack cheese
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions (for garnish)
- Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
Method
- In a large skillet or pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the ground beef, season with salt and black pepper, and cook until browned. Remove any excess grease if needed.
- Add the onions, bell peppers, and celery to the cooked ground beef. Saute for about 5 minutes, until the vegetables are softened. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.
- Stir in the diced tomatoes, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, Creole seasoning, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and thyme. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes until the flavors meld together.
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Stir the cooked rice into the skillet with the ground beef and sauce mixture. Transfer the mixture to a greased 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with shredded cheese.
- Bake the casserole for 15-20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Garnish with green onions and fresh parsley before serving.
- Optional barbecue twist: Smoke your ground beef on a grill in a cast iron skillet, then incorporate it back into the recipe!
Cajun Pot Roast Souffle
Elevate traditional New Orleans food with this Cajun Pot Roast Souffle, a decadent fusion of tender, slow-simmered beef chuck roast in a rich Cajun-spiced sauce, folded into a fluffy, cheesy souffle base. Perfectly seasoned and irresistibly light, this dish is as delicious as it looks.
Ingredients
- 3-4 pounds beef chuck roast
- 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 cup beef broth
- 1 cup diced tomatoes (canned or fresh)
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional, for extra heat)
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme or 1/2 tsp dried thyme
- 2 bay leaves
For the souffle base:
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 4 large eggs, seperated
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar or pepper jack cheese
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
Method
- Rub the roast with the Cajun seasoning and black pepper. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Sear the roast on all sides until it forms a dark brown crust, about 3-4 minutes per side. Remove the roast and set it aside.
- In the same pot, add the onions, garlic, bell peppers, and celery. Saute for 5-6 minutes, until the vegetables are softened and fragrant.
- Pour in the beef broth and stir well, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Add the diced tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper, stirring to combine.
- Return the roast to the pot. Add the thyme and bay leaves. If needed, add a bit more broth to cover at least half of the roast.
- Cover the pot and reduce the heat to low. Let it simmer for 3-4 hours until the meat is tender and easily pulls apart. Shred the beef with two forks into small pieces.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a medium-sized souffle dish or several small ramekins. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes until golden and smooth.
- Gradually whisk in the milk, constantly stirring until the mixture thickens into a smooth sauce, about 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat, add the shredded cheese, Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper, stirring until blended.