How to make a dairy-free Grasshopper cocktail like a pro

So many great cocktails, so little time. This week, we thought we’d get a fresh take on a classic cocktail recipe. Naturally, we reached out to those who know them best, aka pro bartenders.

The Mothership is a great bar in Milwaukee. The place resides in the Bay View neighborhood and mixes up some top-shelf drinks. And they were nice enough to offer a fresh take on The Grasshopper, the cocktail that’s done everything from feature in timeless bar jokes to shows starring Kristen Wiig.

Here’s a little history. The drink goes back about a century and was invented in New Orleans. The signature green is due to the use of Creme de Menthe, giving the drink a mint ice cream sort of quality. In Wisconsin, it’s become the unofficial dessert cocktail of the state.

Read on for the recipe.

The Mommy Grasshopper

This modern take on the Grasshopper cocktail features soy creamer and a lighter overall build than traditional versions.

Ingredients:

3/4 ounce Amaro Montenegro

1.5 ounces soy creamer

1 ounce Green Creme de Menthe

1/2 ounce Amaretto

1/2 ounce Creme de Cacao

Method

Whip shake with crushed ice and open pour into a 14-ounce Collins glass. Fill with more crushed ice and float 1/2 oz of overproof rum (such as Planteray OFTD Rum) and garnish with a cherry.

