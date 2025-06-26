 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to make a dairy-free Grasshopper cocktail like a pro

How to make a classic cocktail with a twist

By
The Mommy Grasshopper.
Shawn Campbell

So many great cocktails, so little time. This week, we thought we’d get a fresh take on a classic cocktail recipe. Naturally, we reached out to those who know them best, aka pro bartenders.

The Mothership is a great bar in Milwaukee. The place resides in the Bay View neighborhood and mixes up some top-shelf drinks. And they were nice enough to offer a fresh take on The Grasshopper, the cocktail that’s done everything from feature in timeless bar jokes to shows starring Kristen Wiig.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a little history. The drink goes back about a century and was invented in New Orleans. The signature green is due to the use of Creme de Menthe, giving the drink a mint ice cream sort of quality. In Wisconsin, it’s become the unofficial dessert cocktail of the state.

Read on for the recipe.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The Mommy Grasshopper

The Mommy Grasshopper.
Shawn Campbell

This modern take on the Grasshopper cocktail features soy creamer and a lighter overall build than traditional versions.

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 ounce Amaro Montenegro
  • 1.5 ounces soy creamer
  • 1 ounce Green Creme de Menthe
  • 1/2 ounce Amaretto
  • 1/2 ounce Creme de Cacao

Method

  1. Whip shake with crushed ice and open pour into a 14-ounce Collins glass.
  2. Fill with more crushed ice and float 1/2 oz of overproof rum (such as Planteray OFTD Rum) and garnish with a cherry.

Still thirsty? Check out The Manual’s features on the best summer cocktails and best summer mocktails. We even have drinks-forward travel guides, like this one framed around a beautiful road trip through the central California coast.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Former Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

Editors’ Recommendations

Make it a classy weekend with these batched rum cocktails
Diplomático Planas Rum

If you're entertaining this weekend and you're looking for a selection of drinks which are both sophisticated and easy to make, then you're in luck: we have the perfect trio of recipes for that. While you might go nuts with the elaborate ingredients and obscure liqueurs when you're mixing up single cocktails for your own enjoyment and experimentation, the key to successful drinks for a group is to keep it simple.

Simple doesn't need to mean boring though. If you use high quality ingredients, then even unfussy combinations of just a few different options can create a delicious, memorable drink. That's the approach of these cocktails from Diplomático Planas Rum, which keep the ingredient lists short and to the point to show off the qualities of a fine rum.

Read more
Want to sound like a wine pro? The wine buzzwords of 2025 you ought to know
The descriptors you should comprehend
Erin Lindstone.

In wine, it pays to know what you're talking about. You can get lost in the lingo and end up with something you never would have ordered. But, if you crack the code, you'll be in with the cool wine kids and enjoying exactly what you were after.

Now, there's helpful wine terminology, which can help you navigate the field. But there are also buzzwords — descriptors sommelier-types like to throw at wine to paint a better picture of its build, style, or texture. This story is focused on the latter and will set you up to converse in even the hippest wine bars in the land.

Read more
Don’t be afraid of using Scotch in cocktails – these bartenders show you how
Beatnick on the River

As today is National Cocktail Day, lots of us will be reaching for our home bars to try out something new. That could be working with a new spirit or an unusual liqueur -- or even digging in the garden for some fresh herbs to add to a mixing glass. But there's one spirit which plenty of people enjoy drinking but rarely mix with, and that's Scotch.

Scotch is most often enjoyed neat, and it used to be the case that even thinking about mixing with it was considering wasteful and unsophisticated. But that time has passed, and now plenty of bartenders and experts are interested in what this powerful, smokey whisky style can add to a cocktail.

Read more