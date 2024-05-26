It's summer mocktail season

Summer is just around the bend, on the verge of treating us to refreshing beverages, outdoor cookouts, and some much-needed time off. For those who prefer a functional daytime drink or are just cutting back, a great mocktail recipe is just the thing. These drinks can have the complexity of their traditional counterparts but, alas, no booze.
Here are a few great summer mocktails to whip up this sunny season.
Pine Creek
This drink comes courtesy of The Desmond in San Diego and blends punchy yuzu with a unique sweetening agent. If you don’t feel like making your own floral simple syrup, fret not as the stuff is pretty readily available online.
Ingredients:
- 1 ounce yuzu
- 1/2 ounce lemon juice
- 1 1/2 ounces lavender simple syrup
- Soda to finish
Method:
- Add all ingredients to a Collins glass with crushed ice.
- Stir and top with soda.
- Garnish with a lavender flower.
Akira
We like the above mocktail so much we couldn’t help but include one more from the SoCal establishment. This one is deceptively good for how relatively simple the drink is. Just remember to use fresh citrus, a top bartender tip.
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 ounces lemon juice
- 2 ounces simple syrup
- 1/4 ounce sesame oil
- Black pepper for garnish
Method:
- Add all ingredients to a lowball glass with large cube of ice and stir.
- Garnish with black pepper.
Urban Jungle
We’re pulling up a seat at the bar at The Desmond and staying for a while. Here’s another great offering.
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces Lyre’s Bitter Orange
- 1 ounce pineapple juice
- 1 ounce lime juice
- 1 ounce demerara
Method:
- Mix all ingredients in a lowball glass with ice and garnish with cherry, pineapple frond, and dehydrated lime.
Sparkling Lemon Rasp
This mocktail from Hyatt Regency Aruba has summer written all over it. We can’t imagine a better use of fresh berries, so go that route and muddle yourself in you can. Otherwise, some standard juice mixes will work just fine.
Ingredients:
- 6 ounces of NA beer
- 1 ounce raspberry mix
- 1 ounce lemonade mix
- Mint and raspberry leaves for garnish
Method:
- Add raspberry mix & lemonade mix into a shaker, then shake for 5-8 seconds.
- Top off with the non-alcoholic beer and garnish with raspberries and mint leaves.
Eastside Garden
Green and refreshing, this drink from Hotel Barriere Le Carl Gustaf in St Barts is one of our favorites.
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces Seedlip Garden non-alcoholic spirit
- 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
- 1/5 ounce simple syrup
- 10 fresh mint leaves
- 3 cucumber slices
- 5 basil leaves
Method:
- Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass, add ice cubes and shake well.
- Strain and pour into a coupette glass and garnish with two basil leaves.
Don’t stop there. We’ve got more in that department, including 17 of the best mocktail recipes and best coffee mocktails. Here’s to a productive summer ahead.
