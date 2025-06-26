 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Surprising ways to use ground coffee beyond your morning brew

Everything you can use ground coffee for, beyond your morning cup of joe

By
Coffee grounds in a plant
Cats Coming / Pexels

Perfectly described by Chris Smith, co-owner and founder of Ground Ops Roastery + Bakehouse, “The day doesn’t truly begin until that first sip of coffee.” Yet, according to Smith, the story of coffee extends far beyond its role as just a drink. Coffee has so many uses both inside and outside of the kitchen — that most of us coffee drinkers fail even to acknowledge. From cooking with coffee grounds, such as in tenderizing meat, to using them as fertilizer for plants, consider these surprising uses for ground coffee.

Ground coffee uses in cooking and baking

A plate of grilled meat and vegetables on a rustic wooden platter with a black background
Eliton Santos Ph / Shutterstock

Coffee’s role in the kitchen extends way beyond use in your coffee maker. At Ground Ops, Smith uses a finely ground coffee, paired with other seasonings, to create an “Earthy, slightly sweet and bitter note that complements meats, poultry, and even vegetables beautifully.” Using ground coffee to tenderize meat is a great kitchen hack, since the natural acids in coffee can help break down tougher cuts of meat, resulting in a softer texture.

Recommended Videos

Coffee grounds can be added to your favorite dry rub seasoning blend and rubbed onto your meat a few hours before cooking to allow it to work its magic! Used coffee grinds can also be re-brewed to make coffee again — but not for drinking. After brewing, you can use the coffee itself (after allowing it to cool) to marinate your meat, resulting in a more flavorful and succulent taste. Smith also shares that he has used ground coffee to create a BBQ sauce, complete with coffee, brown sugar, cacao, and vinegars, which makes the perfect pairing with various types of meats.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Beyond its use with meat, many bakers have also found creative ways to incorporate coffee into baking. Ground coffee is often paired with chocolate to create a stronger, more nuanced chocolate flavor or used in baking various coffee-flavored treats, icing, or frostings. “We use coffee and finely ground coffee in our buttercream to create the mocha rolls, espresso rolls, sourdough chocolate cake, and our cold brew cake. The cold brew cake is a family recipe from my wife’s Grandma Colavecchio, where we use our freshly brewed cold brew coffee to create a customer favorite, he says.

Gardening

Pouring coffee grounds
Daniel Morales / Pexels

Using ground coffee for baking and cooking inside the kitchen makes sense to me, but I’ve recently learned about its uses outside of the kitchen, which fascinates me. According to Smith, ground coffee can be used as a beneficial fertilizer, as the “Nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium present in coffee grounds leach into the water and provide essential nutrients for acid-loving plants like azaleas, blueberries, and roses.”

Various research studies have concluded that ground coffee contains the bioactive compounds necessary to enrich garden soil and can help boost the health of certain plants with a simple sprinkle. Smith also notes that incorporating coffee grounds into your garden can improve drainage, enhance soil structure, and provide a slow-release source of nutrients as they decompose. Additionally, coffee grounds may play a role in suppressing the growth of weeds. “Just sprinkle them around your plants and gently work them into the soil or add them to your compost pile,” he says.

Skincare, household, and cleaning

Coffee grounds
Caio / Pexels

Have you ever seen a coffee scrub in a face wash or a body wash? Ground coffee’s uses extend to skincare and hygeine products, too. This is because used coffee grinds may contain antibacterial properties that can help to exfoliate your skin. “The slightly abrasive texture of damp coffee grounds makes them a natural exfoliant for the skin, helping to remove dead skin cells from the surface of your skin. You can mix them with coconut oil or honey for added moisturizing benefits,” says Smith. Additionally, studies suggest that the chlorogenic acid and melanoidins in coffee may be beneficial in treating acne and promoting wound healing.

Throughout your house, ground coffee can also be used to help aid in cleaning. For example, many use ground coffee for its abrasive nature, which can help clean stuck-on messes on pots and pans. Using damp coffee grounds is a natural and gentle abrasive cleaning agent, making it a suitable household cleaning option for those who prefer to avoid harsh, commercial cleaners. After using ground coffee to clean pots and pans, give everything a good rinse to ensure no residue is left behind. In addition to pots and pans, a cleaning mixture made with coffee grounds can be used to clean other surfaces, such as a cooktop or kitchen sink.

Smith also shares another innovative household use for coffee grounds: an aromatic air freshener. Using “A bowl of dry coffee grounds can act as a natural odor absorber, neutralizing unpleasant smells in your refrigerator, pantry, or even shoes. For a quick air freshener, simmer a pot of used coffee grounds with a cinnamon stick or a few cloves,” he shares.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Why Japanese cold brew might be the most underrated coffee method
The art of slow-drip cold brew coffee
cold brew coffee

Known for its slow, gentle extraction, Japanese cold brew is a form of coffee brewing that every cold brew coffee needs to know about. Though the process requires patience and time, the slow-drip process ensures a bold, strong cup of cold brew coffee that hits the spot. I recently tried Japanese cold brew concentrate, and I could truly taste the difference. But what exactly is Japanese cold brew and how does it differ from other methods of making cold brew? Here's what you need to know about Japanese cold brew, also known as Mizudashi.

What is Japanese cold brew?

Read more
Keurig’s tiniest-ever K-cup coffee maker is here
This tiny brewer is big on taste
K-Mini Mate™ Brewer in Glamping Green

Brewing at-home coffee just got a lot more exciting for fans of single-serve coffee machines. Today, Keurig has launched a deliciously impactful new Keurig K-Mini Mate brewer. This brewer's size will surprise you, leaving you wondering how it's possible even to make a coffee maker that tiny. Available exclusively at Target retailers nationwide, the new Keurig coffee maker delivers big taste in a compact package, ideal for the smallest countertops and kitchen spaces. At just 4 inches wide, the Keurig K-Mini Mate is the smallest-ever Keurig coffee brewer to hit the market.

The K-Mini Mate Brewer is compatible with any Keurig K-Cup pod and fits effortlessly into a variety of compact spaces. Ideal for apartments, offices, small kitchens, and more, the Keurig K-Mini Plus retains the same advanced coffee-making technology found in larger Keurig coffee makers.

Read more
These easy summer grilling ideas go way beyond burgers and corn
Sun's out, grills ready
Diverse group of friends and family grilling sausages, corn, and chicken skewers at a barbecue party. Outdoor social gathering. Summer food and cooking concept.

I look forward to summer grilling all year; it’s the one time cooking feels less like a chore and more like an excuse to slow down, be outside, and eat something fresh off the fire. Whether it’s fruit, fish, or a pile of veggies, everything just tastes better with a bit of char. These summer grilling ideas are all about easy prep, bold flavors, and making the most of what’s in season. Whether you’re feeding a crowd or just grilling for one, these recipes help turn even the simplest ingredients into something that feels like summer on a plate.

Grilled watermelon and mint

Read more