Eco-friendly gardening hack for java lovers: Putting your coffee grounds to good use for your plants

Don't toss your coffee grounds just yet

By
Coffee grounds
Caio / Pexels

Most days, I find myself quickly tossing the coffee grounds in the trash without too much deep thought. Leftover coffee grounds always make a mess in the kitchen (and inside my trash can.) But is there a better way to repurpose coffee grounds than tossing them in the garbage? Considering the potential uses of used coffee grounds, you may wonder, “Are coffee grounds good for plants?” While repurposing items is not my strength, using coffee grounds for my plants is a simple and effective way to repurpose used coffee grounds. It’s simple enough that even I can work it into my regular coffee brewing habits.

Are coffee grounds good for plants?

Coffee grounds in a plant
Cats Coming / Pexels

Coffee grounds can be repurposed for plants thanks to their high nutrient content. Nutrients found in coffee grounds, such as phosphorus, potassium, and nitrogen, can create a healthy fertilizer for certain types of plants.  Adding these nutrients in the form of coffee groups can help your plants thrive.

While you can use fresh coffee grounds for your plants, used coffee grounds are actually better for your plants (and will serve a dual purpose in your home). Fresh coffee grounds contain too much caffeine and are too acidic, which may harm your houseplants.

Using coffee grounds for the correct type of plant

Blue hydrangeas
Pixabay / Pexels

While coffee grounds are reasonable for some plants, they should not be used for all varieties of plants. It’s always a good idea to research the best growing conditions of your plants before you rush to add coffee grounds to the soil. Since coffee grounds are relatively acidic, they are best used for plant species that thrive in acidic conditions. Some examples of plants that can thrive on coffee grounds include roses, rhododendrons, azaleas, carrots, and radishes. However, most houseplants don’t thrive in acidic conditions. Avoid using coffee grounds on plants that prefer alkaline soil, like succulents or vegetables, such as beets or asparagus.

Another essential point to consider is the caffeine content in your coffee grounds. Unless your coffee grounds are decaf, some caffeine will remain in the grounds even after the brewing process. As such, you’ll want to consider how caffeine will affect the growing process of your plants. Some plants may thrive in the presence of caffeine, whereas others may have restricted growth when caffeine is present.

How to use coffee grounds for plants

A coffee on books next to a window and a house plant
Lum3n / Pexels

Deciding to repurpose your used coffee grounds for plants and implementing the process is different. If you’re not quite a plant whisperer, you may not intuitively know how to make used coffee grounds into usable fertilizers for your plants.

Composting

The most common way to use coffee grounds for plants is to add the used grounds to compost. To do this, you’ll add used coffee grounds to a compost pile, which may contain other items from your kitchen, like fruit skins or vegetable peels. Coffee grounds can be added directly to compost containers. A popular gardening channel, One Yard Revolution, uses coffee grounds as part of compost, vermicompost, and mulch to “enrich the soil with nitrogen and other minerals, improve soil texture, and increase organic matter in the soil.”

Liquid fertilizer

If composting isn’t your thing, you can still use coffee grounds in other ways to help your plants grow. One alternative is to dilute a liquid fertilizer from used coffee grounds in water. To do this, use about a teaspoon of coffee grounds per gallon of water and allow the grounds to steep for a few days, stirring occasionally. Once a few days have passed, strain the liquid with a cheesecloth and use the remaining liquid as a fertilizer for your houseplants. Diluting the grounds in water is vital to ensure your plants don’t get too many nutrients, which can inhibit their growth.

Add directly to the soil

For a no-fuss option, you can also add your used coffee grounds directly to the soil of your houseplants. If you choose this method, moderation is key. Adding too many coffee grounds can have adverse effects, so take care when using this method. Avoid creating a thick, heavy layer of coffee grounds on the soil, which can cause particles to clog together and form a barrier that prevents air and water from reaching the plant’s roots. Instead, gently sprinkle coffee grounds in moderation to add a bit of extra nutrients to the growing medium.

Coffee grounds as a pest repellent

Pouring coffee grounds
Daniel Morales / Pexels

The most common answer to the question, “Are coffee grounds good for plants?” is yes, due to the nutrients found in the grounds that can help some plant species thrive. However, coffee grounds are also helpful for outdoor plants because they can be a pest repellant.

Coffee grounds can naturally repel slugs, which dislike the grounds because of the caffeine and gritty texture of used coffee grounds. While this method may not be as effective as a strict caffeine solution, it is an organic method to repel slugs and snails from vegetable and flower plants.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
