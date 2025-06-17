Can you put vanilla extract in coffee? Here’s why it’s a game-changer

Vanilla extract is an ingredient that immediately makes me think of baking — from vanilla pudding to a simple vanilla birthday cake. Until recently, the thought of adding vanilla extract to coffee hadn’t occurred to me. Of course, I’ve enjoyed a cup of vanilla-flavored coffee many times and used various vanilla coffee syrups. In my coffee research, I recently discovered that adding vanilla extract to instant coffee can enhance its flavor.

While this is true for instant coffee, I wondered how vanilla extract would taste when added to traditional drip coffee drinks. So, can you put vanilla extract in coffee? Here’s what to know about using this baking ingredient as a way to upgrade your coffee bar.

Can you put vanilla extract in coffee?

Leo Yuffa, owner of Dazbog Coffee, a company specializing in premium coffee roasts, says that adding vanilla extract to coffee is perfectly acceptable. “There are no contraindications to adding vanilla extract to coffee, except for individual intolerance. If you want to flavor a cold drink, vanilla extract, syrup, or essence will do, because they dissolve well and open up even without heating,” he says.

Benefits of adding vanilla extract to coffee

If you don’t have any vanilla-flavored coffee on hand, adding vanilla extract can work to add that slight hint of vanilla you’re looking for in every sip. Vanilla extract also contains no calories or sugar, making it a great unsweetened alternative to sugary coffee syrups. Whether you’re making an Americano or a traditional drip coffee, vanilla extract can work with any coffee and any roast. Some coffee drinkers also choose to add vanilla extract to their coffee to take advantage of the potential health benefits, such as mood support. However, the amount you’d use in coffee is quite small.

Is vanilla extract better than vanilla syrup for coffee?

With many vanilla coffee syrups on the market, should you stick to using vanilla extract in your coffee or opt for a coffee syrup? The choice comes down to personal preference. I recommend experimenting with both options to find that perfect balance of vanilla in your coffee that’s best suited for your taste buds. Vanilla coffee syrups tend to contain lots of sugar, but there are many great sugar-free options, such as Jordan’s Skinny Mixes. In my opinion, vanilla coffee syrups tend to produce a stronger vanilla flavor, whereas vanilla extract has a slight bitterness due to the alcohol.

Beyond vanilla extract and vanilla coffee syrup, Yuffa recommends adding vanilla sugar or vanillin to hot coffee drinks. “When heated, their taste and aroma are more pronounced. Therefore, if you are preparing, for example, a vanilla iced latte, it’s better to add such additives at the stage of hot coffee, and then add ice,” he says. Yuffa also adds that vanilla pairs well with nutmeg and cinnamon, other popular baking ingredients that can also be used to improve the taste of your cup of joe.

How to use vanilla extract in coffee

Inquiring coffee minds generally think alike, which means your next question on the topic likely has to do with quantity. The quantity of vanilla extract you use in your coffee matters a great deal. If you use too much vanilla extract, your coffee will be ruined with a bitter or too-strong vanilla taste. Yet, if you use too little, you won’t achieve the strong vanilla taste you desire.

Note: Look carefully at product labels when purchasing vanilla extract. Pure vanilla extract is more potent than products labeled vanilla flavor. Regardless of which product you choose, there should never be a paragraph-long list of ingredients in your vanilla extract. Vanilla extract is made up of water, vanilla beans, and ethyl alcohol. I’ve noticed there are a lot of inferior vanilla extract products on the market, so choose a quality, trustworthy brand for a better-tasting cup of coffee.

Here’s how to get started using vanilla extract in your cup of coffee:

Start by brewing your coffee or espresso using your usual method. Begin by adding 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract to your coffee. Starting small allows you to add more vanilla to taste continually. Stir well and enjoy. Add more vanilla extract if the flavor isn’t strong enough.

As you get acclimated to adding vanilla extract to your coffee, you can also add it directly to a carafe of coffee, instead of individual cups. Your house will smell amazing as this brews. To add vanilla extract to a coffee pot:

Use one to two teaspoons of vanilla extract per pot of coffee, Add the vanilla extract directly into the coffee pot with water before brewing. Add a bit of extra vanilla extract to each cup of coffee after brewing for a stronger vanilla flavor.



