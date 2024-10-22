 Skip to main content
Skinny Syrups has launched its latest winter flavors

Sweet, indulgent, and holiday-inspired

Iced mocha coffe
Jordan’s Skinny Syrups is already in the holiday spirit — even though it’s only October. Launched today, the brand has released its latest winter flavors, perfect for creating seasonal coffees. The newest flavors include White Chocolate Peppermint, Peppermint Mocha (also available in a naturally sweetened version), Gingerbread, and Sugar Cookie. In addition to these syrup flavors, a Peppermint Mocha Sauce is also available, perfect for drizzling atop lattes and specialty espresso drinks:

  • Sugar Cookie Syrup: Formerly known as Christmas Cookie, this returning favorite encompasses the enhancing taste of warm sugar cookies to transport you to a world of delectable comfort.
  • Gingerbread Syrup: Features an aroma of gingerbread with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg through the holidays.
  • White Chocolate Peppermint Syrup: Enjoy the creamy richness of white chocolate with the refreshing kiss of peppermint.
  • Peppermint Mocha: Experience the combination of peppermint and chocolate flavors.

If you can’t decide which new winter flavors to try, look to the assortment of syrups offered in the seasonal holiday gift box. The Happy Holidays Syrup Trio makes an awesome gift for a coffee lover or a way to try all the newest flavors for yourself. These syrups add guilt-free flavor to coffees, lattes, and hot chocolates without adding a single calorie. The trio assortment comes with three bottles, which include one of the Salted Caramel Mocha, Peppermint Bark, and Sugar Cookie syrups.

All of Jordan’s Skinny Syrups products are a fun way to enjoy your favorite sweet cravings and craft specialty coffees without sugar. In addition, these coffee syrups are keto-friendly, low-carb, dairy-free, and gluten-free — making them ideal for various dietary restrictions.

