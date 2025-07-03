 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The ultimate holiday weekend drink: Good Guys’ Frozen Fernet & Coke

Bitter, sweet, cold, and cola-driven

By
Amaro
istock/NicolasMcComber

Fernet is amazing stuff. The iconic Italian amaro adds a smack of bitterness and herbaceous goodness to your favorite cocktails, balancing out the drink at large and making it oh so tasty. And the liquid goes especially well with Coke, preferably frozen.

In the spirit of summer, we reached out to Good Guys in NYC for an optimal hot-weather cocktail. You know, the one that’s the equivalent of playing in front of a gushing fire hydrant in New York City on a sweltering day. And I believe we have the drink.

Recommended Videos

Let me introduce you to the Frozen Fernet & Coke. And this isn’t just any old recipe as Good Guys is part of the same small bar family behind Attaboy, one of the best bars in America. Read on for the recipe.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Good Guys Frozen Fernet & Coke

Fernet
istock/DarioGaona

Turns out you get more than just the lovely pairing of Fernet and Coke with this cocktail. You also get the mashup of the famous amaro with coffee, another fine coupling.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Amaro Batch (1 1/4 ounces Fernet + 1/2 ounce Santa Maria al Monte Caffe)
  • 1 ounce Boylan Cola Syrup
  • 4 ounces water
  • 1/10 ounce lemon juice

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients  in a blender with a handful of ice.
  2. Blend until the desired consistency is achieved.

Stay tuned to The Manual for great recipes all summer long. If you’re hungry, we’ve got features on everything from seafood and wine to refreshing Asian macro beers.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

Editors’ Recommendations

How to make a frozen cappuccino: The perfect refreshing coffee drink
How to find (and make) this frothy, frozen coffee
frozen cappuccino

A frozen cappuccino is not a drink you'll come across often. If you do find it on a menu, order it. Last week, I first saw this drink on a restaurant menu in Florida, which featured a spiked frozen cappuccino made with rich chocolate and a splash of spiced rum. I immediately knew I needed to learn more about this interesting take on an iced cappuccino. A frozen cappuccino is the perfect refreshing coffee drink to sip on a hot day or as a fun alternative to a frozen espresso martini. Here are three different ways to make a frozen cappuccino at home.
Easy frozen cappuccino recipe

Unlike the popular Starbucks Frappuccino, a frozen cappuccino in its most basic form is a frozen twist on a regular iced cappuccino. Using a blender to crush the ice creates a smooth, frozen, and slushy texture for this drink, almost like a "coffee smoothie". What makes a cappuccino unique is its stronger espresso flavor, made with a balanced ingredient ratio of 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 espresso, and 1/3 milk foam.

Read more
Our 5 favorite vodka drinks, ranked
Add these vodka drinks to your home bar menu
Vodka martini

One of the best spirits for mixing into classic cocktails is vodka, with some of our favorite vodka drinks including the beloved vodka martini or the ever-popular screwdriver. When you flick through any book of cocktail recipes, you'll find a ton of options for mixing with this versatile and widely available spirit.

For those new to vodka, it's a clear spirit made of ethanol and water. The ethanol comes from the fermentation of potatoes, wheat, rye, corn, or other ingredients. After fermentation, the liquid is distilled (usually multiple times to remove impurities) before being filtered through charcoal or other ingredients (volcanic rock, in the case of Reyka). And we're here to tell you what the best vodka drinks are. Keep reading.
Our 5 favorite vodka cocktails

Read more
Sip gently into the season with bright, fresh, long drinks for spring
Badger Bevs

The spirit plus mixer formula has its pluses, for sure. It's easy to make, for one, and is lower in alcohol than a combination of spirit plus liqueur. And there are some great classics in this formula -- I'll never tire of a Gin & Tonic, and plenty of people swear by a Screwdriver or a Vodka and Coke.

However, sometimes you're looking for an option that's a little more elevated.

Read more