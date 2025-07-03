The ultimate holiday weekend drink: Good Guys’ Frozen Fernet & Coke

Fernet is amazing stuff. The iconic Italian amaro adds a smack of bitterness and herbaceous goodness to your favorite cocktails, balancing out the drink at large and making it oh so tasty. And the liquid goes especially well with Coke, preferably frozen.

In the spirit of summer, we reached out to Good Guys in NYC for an optimal hot-weather cocktail. You know, the one that’s the equivalent of playing in front of a gushing fire hydrant in New York City on a sweltering day. And I believe we have the drink.

Let me introduce you to the Frozen Fernet & Coke. And this isn’t just any old recipe as Good Guys is part of the same small bar family behind Attaboy, one of the best bars in America. Read on for the recipe.

Good Guys Frozen Fernet & Coke

Turns out you get more than just the lovely pairing of Fernet and Coke with this cocktail. You also get the mashup of the famous amaro with coffee, another fine coupling.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Amaro Batch (1 1/4 ounces Fernet + 1/2 ounce Santa Maria al Monte Caffe)

1 ounce Boylan Cola Syrup

4 ounces water

1/10 ounce lemon juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender with a handful of ice. Blend until the desired consistency is achieved.

