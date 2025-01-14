Light, crisp, and quaffable: Why you should try Asian macro beers

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sapporo Tsingtao Asahi Kirin Tiger Kingfisher Harbin Suntory All Free

It’s 2025, and if there’s one trend we’re well aware of, it’s that folks are gravitating towards lighter beers. That’s not to say you don’t deserve a good barrel-aged beer during the core of winter, but generally, the imbibing consensus is needling in the direction of lower-ABV styles like lagers and pilsners. Which sets the stage pretty ideally for Asian macro beers.

When it comes to large-production beers readily available at most supermarkets, it’s hard to beat the stuff coming out of Asia. Light, food-friendly, and often not too expensive, these beers are perfect for so many occasions. These are not necessarily contemplative beers. Instead, they’re balanced and, straightforward, and perfectly quaffable.

Many of these beers are brewed with rice, which of course offers a sugar source for fermentation but also offers milder flavors for a softer beer. And the beer can vary quite a bit even if it’s a single style but made with different kinds of rice or grain combinations.

Here are some Asian light beer options to check out.

Sapporo

A ubiquitous Japanese beer, Sapporo is crisp and dry as a bone. While certainly not complicated, it’s seriously refreshing and great with spicier dishes or as an even-keeled beer to back up briny foods like shellfish and sushi. Brewed with rice for a lighter overall beer, Sapporo offers those signature biscuit-like notes and just a hint of hoppy bitterness. Enjoy it ice cold, straight out of the silver can.

Tsingtao

Tsingtao is a leading Chinese beer that is mild but offers a few layers. You get some of those bakery aromas, along with some citrus and stone fruit on the palate. There’s a bit more hop heft and the beer pours a straw yellow. It’s a people pleaser and just 4.7% ABV. While you’re most likely to find the lager here in the states, you can now and again find other offerings, like a stout, IPA, and wheat beer.

Asahi

Asahi Super Dry is exactly that, a dry beer with some corn and grassy notes. Admittedly, this is a squeaky clean beer that’s hard to argue with, especially if you’re sipping in between bites of salty snacks. You’re almost guaranteed to run into this one at your favorite noodle house or sushi bar and it’s wise to stock up on some at home as it is a highly agreeable beer.

Kirin

Kirin claims to use a “first-pressing” approach to its brewing, only using the best first yield from the wort. The result is a little different from the pack, but not overly so. You get a nice balance between bitter and sweet, along with some added notes of toast and white flowers.

Tiger

First introduced in Singapore in 1931, Tiger is now run by the Heineken machine. There’s a little more weight to the beer, with a lively head and some cereal flavors. Some bitterness kicks in mid-palate, leading to a surprisingly long and sugary finish. This beer is unpretentious in the best of ways. For what it’s worth, Heineken acquired Tiger back in 2012.

Kingfisher

This macro beer from India sports a great label and is available in more than 50 countries. The beer offers some mild toffee notes, along with citrus and yeast. First bottled back in 1857, this is a lager with a pretty big footprint. It’s one of few on the list that actually exhibits some palatable maltiness. Try it with some fish and chips and you’ll be plenty happy.

Harbin

As one reviewer bravely asks on Beer Advocate, the question you tend to ask when examining these mass-produced lagers is: Do I like it better than Budweiser? We’re going to be yes on Harin, one of China’s oldest labels. The beer is a serviceable one, sweet and citrusy with a pillowy head.

Suntory All Free

Being 2025, every good beer list should have an NA option or two. This latest elixir from Suntory is quite impressive, very much mimicking the real thing. Essentially a smartly-made hop water, this featherweight beer comes in a zero total calories, while still offering some lager-like flavor.

By all means, explore your local Asian specialty store or supermarket for other options. There are great craft beer movements all over the globe, turning out head-turning options. But if you’re looking for something a little more interesting than Bud or Coors, the above options should suit you just fine.

Increasingly, there are places like Umami Mart where you can gain access to some of the more interesting brews online. But if you’re want something approachable and relatively simple, these above beers excel at the job. And this writer would argue that the brands pull it off better than most North American equivalents.

Keep pace with all things beer. We’ve got related news stories on new NA beer, as well as the latest from Roadhouse Brewing Company. Cheers!