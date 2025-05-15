Widmer releases latest beer to celebrate 40th anniversary

Celebrating 40 years in the craft beer business, Widmer Brothers is releasing new brews throughout 2025. Pouring at Portland-area pubs now is Northwest Pilsner, the brand’s German-inspired NW pale lager. Light and cracker-like, the beer is made with Crystal, Magnum, and Saaz hops.

Throughout the year, Widmer will be releasing various beers that pay homage to the company’s four decades in craft brewing. The releases are surprises, so there’s no telling quite what’s next. This beer in particular arrives at a good time, as the weather is warming up and people are thirsting for refreshing lager style beers.

What’s it like? A balanced beer that’s 5.2% ABV with 32 IBUs. Those interested can seek it out in the Rose City metro area, on draft at a number of bars, pubs, and restaurants.

We suggest this one on a warm afternoon or served with some brats right off the grill. Or, pair it up with a warm pretzel and some punchy mustard. What’ll the next beer in the series be? Time will tell, but we’re excited to see. If it comes around fall, we’re betting on an ale with a bit more heft and malt.

Widmer Brothers Brewing started in 1984 in Portland. Since, it’s gone on to become a household name in craft brewing in the Pacific Northwest. The label is most known for its Hefeweizen, a beer informed by the outstanding beer culture of Germany.

If beer is your thing, we’ve got you covered. Check out our features on trending hop varieties and the best summer beers. Cheers.