Bunnahabhain is releasing a new, limited-edition single malt whisky in the US

If you’re a fan of single malt Scotch whisky, there’s one thing you know for sure. Whiskies from Islay are smoky and peated, right? Well, that’s right and wrong. Generally, single malt whiskies produced on the beloved sheep-filled Inner Hebrides island are made with peat-smoked barley, but not all. While some distilleries carry unpeated single malts, Bunnahabhain specifically crafts unpeated whiskies. And recently, this popular brand announced the release of a new, limited-edition expression.

Bunnahabhain An Cuan Garbh No.1

The newest release from the distillery’s Westering Home Collection, Bunnahabhain An Cuan Garbh No.1 is a 15-year-old single malt Scotch whisky finished in White Port casks sourced from Portugal’s Douro Valley. The name translates to “The Rough Sea” and was created as an “exploration of movement and anticipation”, according to the brand.

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The second release in the Westering Home Collection, this limited-edition expression is a continuation of the brand’s three-year series of unique, creative whiskies.

According to Bunnahabhain, the result is a 103.2-proof, multi-layered, memorable whisky that begins with aromas of honeysuckle, elderflower, orchard fruit, candied citrus, and soft coastal air. Sipping it reveals notes of peach, apricot, candied lemon zest, toasted malt, honeyed almonds, and gentle spice. The finish is long, warm, and ends with a mix of fruity sweetness and salty ocean brine. Sip it neat, on the rocks, or with a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors.

“Each release in the Westering Home Collection captures a different stage of the journey across and around Islay,” Julieann Fernandez, Master Blender at Bunnahabhain Distillery, says.

“With An Cuan Garbh No.1, we focused on contrast and movement, the unpredictability of the sea against the steady evolution of maturation. The White Port casks add fruit and softness, while the whisky remains grounded in Bunnahabhain’s coastal style.”

Where can I buy it?

Bunnahabhain Westering Home: An Cuan Garbh No.1 will be available in limited quantities at select whisky retailers throughout the US beginning this month for the suggested retail price of $204.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on this and all releases from Bunnahabhain, visit https://bunnahabhain.com/en.