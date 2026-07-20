Heaven Hill is launching a new, unique bottled-in-bond bourbon

Heaven Hill is known for its award-winning portfolio of whiskeys. One of the most popular is its Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon. Fans of this expression will be excited to learn about the release of an innovative new product: Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond Double Mash.

Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond Double Mash

Just in time for summer sipping while you play yard games or around an end-of-day campfire, the famed Kentucky-based distillery is dropping Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond Double Mash, a creative new addition to its portfolio of exceptional whiskeys.

Recommended Videos

Instead of simply releasing a bottled-in-bond bourbon, the iconic brand is launching a whiskey made with two different mash bills. One is a traditional bourbon mash bill featuring 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% malted barley, and the other is a wheated bourbon mash bill with 68% corn, 20% wheat, and 12% malted barley. Each is matured for at least 9 years in a federally bonded warehouse and bottled at 100 proof.

According to Heaven Hill, this results in a rich, balanced, soft bourbon that begins with aromas of toasted oak, clover honey, and just a pinch of white pepper. Sipping it reveals notes of honey, citrus oil, caramelized sugar, and baking spices. The finish is long, lingering, warm, and ends with a balance of sweetness and spice. This bold, nuanced whiskey is best enjoyed neat, with a single, large ice cube, or with a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors.

“At Heaven Hill, innovation begins with a deep respect for tradition,” Conor O’Driscoll, Master Distiller at Heaven Hill Distillery, says.

“Double Mash is a reflection of our understanding of both Bourbon making and the Bottled-in-Bond standards that have defined quality American Whiskey for more than a century. By bringing together our traditional and Wheated Bourbon mashbills, we’ve created a first-of-its-kind Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that delivers a distinctly different tasting experience while remaining true to the craftsmanship and authenticity that define Heaven Hill.”

Where can I buy it?

Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond Double Mash will be available at select alcohol retailers beginning in August at a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750ml bottle.