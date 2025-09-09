Heaven Hill announced the 2025 release of its popular Grain to Glass whiskey series

Recently, Heaven Hill announced the launch of the newest edition to its Grain to Glass series. The 2025 release is a limited-edition small batch Kentucky straight wheated bourbon. When we say wheated bourbon, we really mean it. To say this whiskey has a high percentage of wheat in its mash bill is a major understatement.

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey

This limited-edition expression begins with a mash bill of 52% corn, 35% wheat, and 13% malted barley. Both the corn (Beck’s 6225) and its wheat were grown by the family-owned Peterson Farms in Nelson County, Kentucky. It was matured for a minimum of six years at Heaven Hill’s Cox’s Creek rickhouse. It is non-chill filtered and bottled at a barrel proof 106.6-proof.

According to Heaven Hill, this expression begins with a nose of caramelized sugar, toasted vanilla beans, and charred oak. The palate is a mix of vanilla beans, toffee, lavender, rose, and sweet cream. The finish is long, lingering, and ends with flavors like toasted nuts, leather, and coffee.

“With this edition of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Wheated Bourbon, we celebrate not only the time-honored tradition of wheated bourbon but also the transparency that defines this series,” Conor O’Driscoll, Master Distiller at Heaven Hill Distillery, says.

“From selecting the Beck’s 6225 corn seed varietal to bottling at barrel proof, every choice reflects our mission to share the full story of how great whiskey is made. This bourbon offers both whiskey enthusiasts and collectors an authentic connection to our grain-to-glass philosophy.”

Where can I buy it?

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey will be available at select retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $99.99 for a 700ml bottle. The sale of every bottle supports Farm Rescue, a charity that helps farm families in need.