Penelope Bourbon is releasing a new wheated Bourbon

The newest addition to Penelope's lineup is a wheated bourbon

By
Penelope
This week, award-winning whiskey brand Penelope Bourbon announced a new addition to its Core Series of expressions. The newest whiskey in the popular brand’s lineup is a wheated bourbon, perfect for fans of soft, sippable, easy-to-drink whiskeys.

“Wheated bourbons are more popular than ever, and we think we hit the mark with this one, from flavor to proof to price,” Michael Paladini, Penelope founder and vice president of strategy for MGP, said in a press release. “It’ll be a welcomed addition to our core lineup.”

Penelope Wheated Bourbon

Whiskey glass
Thomas Park/Unsplash

This 95-proof wheated bourbon whiskey joins an award-winning lineup that already includes Architect, Barrel Strength, Four Grain, and Toasted. It begins with a mash bill of 74% corn, 16% wheat, 7% rye, and 3% malted barley.

The result (according to Penelope) is a soft, mellow bourbon that begins with a nose of sweet corn, apple, pear, and oak. The palate is a mix of vanilla, honey, caramel apples, and orange zest. The finish is warm and lingering and ends with brown sugar, toasted oak, and cinnamon flavors.

“Wheated is the perfect addition to the Core Series portfolio,”  Danny Polise, Penelope founder and master blender, said in a press release.

“With its 95 proof point, Wheated brings full-bodied depth and complexity. A balance in blending we’ve been looking forward to releasing.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass in a dark room
Ignatiev / iStock

Penelope Wheated Bourbon joins the award-winning flagship whiskeys currently available from the brand.  It’s currently available nationwide at retailers wherever Penelope Bourbon is sold. This unique expression’s suggested price is $39.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
