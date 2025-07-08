 Skip to main content
The most Instagrammable coffee cities in 2025, according to new research

Here's where coffee lovers should consider traveling

cups of coffee
Bo Kim / Unsplash

A new study analyzed Instagram engagement and café density across 70 global cities to determine which destinations are best for coffee lovers seeking an Instagram-worthy experience. After analyzing over 150 million Instagram posts using various coffee and beverage-related hashtags, the research revealed 10 “coffee capital” cities that are perfect for java junkies.

The study evaluated each city using price analysis of 10 coffee varieties, total café counts, and Instagram hashtag volumes for location-specific coffee content. Cities were ranked using a weighted methodology prioritizing affordability (40%), social media engagement (30%), and café accessibility (30%) to identify locations offering great coffee experiences.

Ranked number one as the world’s top coffee capital for Instagram was London, receiving a 100/100 Coffee Culture Score. London ranks as one of the most expensive in terms of coffee pricing, yet it generates strong social media engagement around its coffee scene. In second place is Melbourne, Australia, which globally leads Instagram engagement with over 1.1 million coffee-related posts. In third place was Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo, earning a total coffee culture score of 97.1. Other cities that made the top 10 list include various Italian cities like Milan, Florence, and Rome.

Coffee has become part of how people map and document their travel,” says Tabi Vicuña, Founder at Heepsy. Travelers increasingly plan visits around well-known attractions and those cafés that appear frequently on Instagram. The local cafés have also embraced that behavior, whether intentionally or not. Overall, café atmosphere has become part of the tourism economy in a way we couldn’t have imagined a decade ago.”

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Purity Coffee unveils Brazilian cold brew for home brewing
A new clean coffee blend designed specific for cold brewing
Purity Coffee Cold Brew

Health-focused coffee company, Purity Coffee, has just released its latest innovation: Cold Brew. The new Cold Brew is a single-origin Brazilian coffee, specially crafted for cold brewing at home. Purity Coffee is known for its high-end, mold-free coffee—this blend, which uses beans rich in antioxidants and prebiotic compounds. The latest cold brew blend is designed explicitly with gut health in mind, setting a new standard in health-conscious coffee. Available in whole bean or ground coffee, the new Purity Coffee Cold Brew blend is a medium-roast coffee with tasting notes of cocoa nibs and peanut butter.

The Purity Coffee Cold Brew, now available online, can be easily used with any of your favorite at-home cold brew methods. Just steep for at least 6 to 7 hours to ensure maximum flavor extraction, as well as the extraction of caffeine and antioxidants. This coffee blend, along with all products by Purity Coffee, undergoes rigorous third-party testing for mycotoxins, impurities, and other contaminants, leading to the best-tasting cup of coffee. As health-conscious coffee consumption continues to rise, coffee drinkers are increasingly paying attention to potential toxins and mold that can be present in their coffee. As a regular cold brew drinker, I'm especially excited about this new release by Purity Coffee.

Surprising ways to use ground coffee beyond your morning brew
Everything you can use ground coffee for, beyond your morning cup of joe
Coffee grounds in a plant

Perfectly described by Chris Smith, co-owner and founder of Ground Ops Roastery + Bakehouse, "The day doesn't truly begin until that first sip of coffee." Yet, according to Smith, the story of coffee extends far beyond its role as just a drink. Coffee has so many uses both inside and outside of the kitchen -- that most of us coffee drinkers fail even to acknowledge. From cooking with coffee grounds, such as in tenderizing meat, to using them as fertilizer for plants, consider these surprising uses for ground coffee.

Ground coffee uses in cooking and baking

The new brew routine: Why gut health is the future of coffee
Is your coffee good for your gut?
coffee bean

According to a recent survey by Danone America, 84% of Americans have become more interested in "functional" foods and products that support gut health. These changing wellness trends are affecting nearly every type of food and beverage product, and they've now made their way into your morning coffee mug as well. Popular coffee brand Bulletproof Coffee believes gut health is the future of coffee, adapting its product line to include science-based ingredients that transform a delicious cup of coffee into a gut-supporting beverage. I chatted with Stephanie Hoffman, Director of R&D and Quality at Bulletproof Coffee, to learn more about gut health and coffee.
Gut health in the wellness world

According to Hoffman, "Gut health has become a major focus not just in the wellness world, but in general, as people are recognizing its deep connection to energy, immunity, mood, and mental clarity." With this in mind, Bulletproof has adopted a mindset that your morning coffee should do more than wake you up.

