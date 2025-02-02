Types of coffee: How to read coffee shop menus

Table of Contents Table of Contents Types of coffee: Hot coffee drinks Types of coffee: Cold coffee drinks

Every coffee drinker should understand the basics of different types of coffee — from classic to extravagant. While many coffee drinkers know the differences in flavors between various coffee roasts, and coffee bean types, some may never stray from the classic cup of hot coffee simply because they don’t know what else is out there. I was once in this boat, but branching out and learning about the various types of coffees has made ordering new varieties much less intimidating. If you love coffee and want to expand your knowledge of multiple types of coffee, here are some of the basics to start with.

Types of coffee: Hot coffee drinks

Hot coffee drinks are a hefty part of most coffee shop menus, many made with espresso shots.

Recommended Videos

Joseph Monett, an expert barista at Cafe Grumpy in New York City, explains some of the most popular hot coffee drinks ordered in cafes, from lattes to cappuccinos. While this list doesn’t encompass every coffee you’ll come across, it’s a great place to start building your knowledge of coffee types.

Latte

A hot latte is a creamy hot coffee made by mixing shots of espresso with steamed milk and includes a layer of foam on the top. Lattes have a mild and creamy taste and are made with a 3:1 ratio of milk to espresso.

Attributes: Creamy, indulgent, rich

Flat white

A flat white is similar to a latte but has a more pungent espresso taste and contains less milk. The flat white has a much thinner layer of microfoam on the top and is served in a smaller cup.

Attributes: Smooth, balanced, soft

Cappuccino

Made with equal parts espresso, milk, and milk foam, a cappuccino is a well-balanced coffee made with a 1:1:1 ratio.

Attributes: Balanced, creamy, thick foam on top

Americano

An Americano is a bold and dark type of coffee that does not contain any cream. This drink is made with only freshly brewed espresso shots and hot water.

Attributes: Strong, bitter, rich, bold

Espresso

Espresso comes in highly concentrated “shots” made by forcing hot water under high pressure by brewing with an espresso machine. You can order espresso in single shots or, if you’re feeling bold, order a double (doppio) or triple (triplo) espresso. Some coffee shops also have a Ristretto, an even more concentrated espresso that uses less water than a regular shot for a bolder taste.

Attributes: Bitter, strong

Macchiato

A Macchiato is a small espresso drink topped with a milk splash that can be steamed or foamed. Typically, this drink is made with a ratio of one part milk to two parts espresso. Macchiatos are much smaller than other coffees and served in 3 or 4-ounce cups.

Attributes: Strong, bold

Mocha

The rich and indulgent mocha combines espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup for a sweet coffee order. There are many variations of the Caffé Mocha, like the Peppermint Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha.

Attributes: Sweet, creamy, decadent

Red eye coffee

A red eye coffee is excellent when you need a big jolt of caffeine. This drink is made by adding a shot of espresso to freshly brewed regular coffee. It resembles an Americano but has more caffeine since espresso is mixed with drip coffee instead of hot water.

Attributes: Bold, strong, highly caffeinated

Black eye coffee

A black eye coffee is one step above a red eye coffee, made with two shots of espresso mixed into coffee instead of one shot of espresso.

Attributes: Ultra-bold and extremely caffeinated

Cortado

The Spanish cortado coffee is made with one part espresso to one part steamed milk and is served in a small, 4-ounce cup.

Attributes: Balanced, smooth, well-rounded

Espresso Con Panna

A personal favorite of mine, the Espresso Con Panna consists of a single or double shot of espresso topped with creamy whipped cream. It’s almost more like a snack than a coffee.

Attributes: Sweet, balanced, indulgent

Types of coffee: Cold coffee drinks

Learning the types of cold coffee on coffee shop menus is a bit easier once you have a basic knowledge of hot drinks. This is because many of the same beverages can be ordered as cold coffees, like an Iced Americano or an Iced Latte. Some of the most common cold types of coffee include:

Iced coffee

Iced coffee is made from regular brewed coffee poured over ice. This drink can be served either unsweetened or pre-sweetened.

Attributes: Bitter, acidic

Cold brew

Cold brew differs from iced coffee in that it is brewed cold by steeping ground coffee in cold water for 12 to 24 hours.

Attributes: Slightly sweet and chocolatey notes, bold, less acidic than iced coffee

Nitro cold brew

Also known as nitro coffee, nitro cold brew is cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen to create a thicker, creamier texture and slightly sweet taste. Nitro cold brew is served on tap in a coffee shop or ready-to-drink cans.

Attributes: Bold, smooth, creamy, velvety

Iced americano

Made with espresso, ice, and water, an Iced Americano is the same as a hot Americano but is served as a cold drink over ice.

Attributes: Slightly bitter, refreshing