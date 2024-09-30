No coffee is like the nitro cold brew

As a cold coffee lover, it’s safe to say I’ve tried nearly every variety of cold coffee on the market — from an iced americano to an iced coffee. But time and time again, I return to the nitro cold brew, a type of coffee that is completely unmatched to other cold coffees on the market. In every category, such as flavor, consistency, and enjoyment, the nitro cold brew earns 10/10, and it never disappoints. Here’s why the nitro cold brew is my favorite coffee.

Smooth, not harsh

Ordering coffee on the go leaves a lot of room for error and variation, especially when visiting national coffee chains like Dunkin’ or Starbucks’. Whenever I order an iced coffee or a standard cold brew, it seems to turn out differently every time. Yet the nature of the nitro cold brew (available on tap) means it’s consistent every time. Similar to draught beer, nitro cold brew is infused with nitrogen gas, which gives it its uniquely creamy, frothy texture. When poured, a dense foam layer sits on the top, and every sip is velvety and delicious.

Recommended Videos

Regular cold brew is excellent, too, but depending on how long it’s been steeped, the flavor can sometimes be harsh. On the other hand, nitro cold brew has a very mild and subtly sweet taste. It’s so good enjoyed black — it doesn’t even need cream, syrups, or sweetener added to it.

It’s not the same as cold brew

Let’s get one thing straight: nitro cold brew is not the same as its cousin, cold brew. Starting from the preparation, cold brew is made by steeping coffee in cold water for many hours (usually around 12). In contrast, nitro cold brew involves steeping coffee in cold or room temperature water and then infusing it with nitrogen gas. This part of the preparation process is really what gives the drink it’s unique flavor and texture.

In terms of texture, nitro cold brew almost tastes like it has cream in it — yet it doesn’t. It’s also usually stronger in terms of caffeine content, usually containing about 200 to 300 mg of caffeine (depending on the size). Nitro cold brew is also not served over ice like regular cold brew often is.

Ordering nitro cold brew on-the-go

Starbucks was amongst the first coffee shops to make nitro cold brew widely available in its stores in 2016. Today, most free-standing Starbucks locations have nitro cold brew, but you often cannot find it at locations within rest stops, airports, or Target stores. Nitro cold brew is a bit harder to find at Dunkin’, available only at certain locations (usually newer locations) that have it available on tap. Of course, many local coffee shops have nitro cold brew available now, too.

Although I’ve been drinking nitro cold brew for years, I’m still glad to see more places offering this coffee. Recently, brands like RISE Brewing Co. have also come out with ready-to-drink nitro cold brew in cans — which is awesome for taking to work, traveling, or even enjoying right from the comfort of your own home.

If you haven’t had the chance to try nitro cold brew yet, it’s time.