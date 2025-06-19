 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Cinnamon in coffee? Here’s why it’s worth trying

Why you should add a dash of cinnamon to your cup of joe

By
cinnamon coffee
Olga Miltsova / Shutterstock

No matter how late I’m running or how hectic my morning is, I’ll never skip making a quick cup of coffee. My morning cup of coffee is a non-negotiable way to start my day on the right foot. Sometimes, I’ll add a simple dash of cinnamon to spice up my morning brew. Cinnamon’s natural sweetness adds a depth to my coffee that I love, yet its magic extends beyond what the eye can see.

According to Lea Wetzell, MS, LN, CNS, a pinch of cinnamon in coffee also offers a healthy antioxidant boost and supports healthy blood sugar levels. Here’s how (and why) you should explore the magic of adding cinnamon to your cup of joe.

Recommended Videos

Why cinnamon in coffee is a good idea

Three spoonfuls of sugar and ground cinnamon
Leopictures / Pixabay

According to Lea Wetzell, MS, LN, CNS, “Cinnamon is more than just a cozy spice—it helps stabilize blood sugar levels, which can counterbalance the insulin spike that sometimes comes with caffeine. Rich in antioxidants, it may also support brain health and inflammation regulation. A dash in your morning brew elevates flavor and boosts functionality,” she says. As consumer interest in healthier alternatives and functional foods rises, Wetzell says coffee drinkers seek functional upgrades to enhance their morning coffee ritual.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Many studies have concluded that cinnamon can help lower and stabilize blood sugar levels and contains high levels of antioxidants that may help protect your cells from free-radical damage. Other health studies have explored cinnamon’s ability to help support healthy cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and improve brain function through enhanced memory and attention. If you love the taste of cinnamon, a simple dash in your morning cup could help benefit your health, too.

Adding cinnamon to coffee

Cinnamon
Angelos / Wirestock / Adobe Stock

Most experts recommend starting with a small pinch (about 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon) of cinnamon in your coffee. Per Wetzell, using 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon in your coffee offers the health benefits you seek, without overpowering the flavor or risking excess coumarin intake. She recommends adding cinnamon either during brewing or after pouring, to activate its aroma and ensure even dispersion. “For an easy upgrade, mix it into ground beans before brewing or stir it into your morning cup with a splash of unsweetened coconut milk or MCT oil,” she says.

Although adding cinnamon to your coffee is generally safe, paying attention to how much you use is essential. Per Wetzell, “Overindulging in cinnamon, particularly the Cassia variety, can cause a buildup of coumarin, potentially straining the liver. It may also amplify coffee’s warming effect, which might not be ideal for those prone to acid reflux or heat sensitivity. As with most wellness trends, moderation is key.”

Cinnamon can be added to your coffee before or after brewing. Heather Perry, Chief Executive Officer at Klatch Coffee, says it’s essential to ensure you don’t clog your equipment if you plan to add cinnamon into your coffee maker. “For espresso machines, we recommend avoiding adding anything other than ground coffee to the portafilter. Instead, add the cinnamon directly to your cup after pulling the shot. Methods like drip brewing or a pour over (which use filters) eliminate this concern,” says Perry.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

You won’t believe it’s decaf: Lavazza’s Dolcevita changes everything
Bold flavor without the caffeiene
Lavazza decaf

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, a leading player on the global coffee scene, proudly announces Dolcevita Decaf, a premium decaffeinated coffee that delivers full flavor and richness to coffee lovers who seek the indulgence of coffee without the caffeine. Dolcevita Decaf is the first decaf coffee to join the celebrated Dolcevita line, amongst the most popular offered by Lavazza.
Meticulously crafted by the innovation team, this decaf coffee roast was made to preserve its deep flavor profile and aroma, allowing decaf coffee drinkers to enjoy a killer cup of coffee without any compromise. With the rising demand for high-quality decaf coffee, this new launch is set to meet evolving consumer needs for flavorful coffee that fits health-conscious and caffeine-free lifestyles.
“Awakening a better world every morning” is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.
“We’re thrilled to introduce Dolcevita Decaf in response to consumer feedback and the growing demand for premium decaffeinated options,” says Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing, Lavazza North America. “We listened carefully to our customers, and this product reflects our commitment to quality and innovation in every cup - making decaf just as enjoyable as its caffeinated counterparts.”
Dolcevita Decaf is a medium roast that delivers rich, smooth flavor with a velvety body, featuring notes of chocolate and caramel. It offers a decaf coffee experience that feels indulgent and sophisticated — ideal for coffee enthusiasts who want a high-quality cup at any hour of the day. This new decaf roast is available now for purchase online in both K-cups for Keurig brewers as well as in ground coffee bags.

Read more
Climate, prices, and fragility: The triple threat facing global coffee
Exploring the state of the coffee industry
illycaffè

Andrea Illy, Chairman of illycaffè, is a third-generation coffee entrepreneur dedicated to not only advancing the quality and culture of coffee but also addressing the very real threats the industry faces — from climate instability to pricing volatility and supply chain fragility.

In a time of global uncertainty for coffee, Illy shares his thoughts on the future of coffee, from climate instability to pricing volatility. The global coffee brand, illycaffè, was founded in Trieste in 1933 by Illy's grandfather, Francesco, with the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. A third-generation entrepreneur, he was CEO of the company for 22 years.
State of the coffee industry

Read more
How long does cold brew last? Signs it’s time to toss your coffee
How to know when to toss rancid cold brew coffee
Cold brew in a glass mug

Cold brew coffee's smooth and mellow taste sets it apart from other cold coffee drinks. Cold brew coffee lovers can brew this delicious cold coffee at home using a simple cold brew coffee maker. Yet, once the batch of cold brew is made, it won't last forever. If you've ever tasted a sip of sour or rancid cold brew, you'll know its taste is a long way away from what it tastes like when it's fresh. I've had this experience before, and it's made me wonder, "How long does cold brew last?" Here's what you need to know about how long cold brew lasts in the fridge and how to store it properly for optimal freshness.

How long does cold brew last?

Read more