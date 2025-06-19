Cinnamon in coffee? Here’s why it’s worth trying

No matter how late I’m running or how hectic my morning is, I’ll never skip making a quick cup of coffee. My morning cup of coffee is a non-negotiable way to start my day on the right foot. Sometimes, I’ll add a simple dash of cinnamon to spice up my morning brew. Cinnamon’s natural sweetness adds a depth to my coffee that I love, yet its magic extends beyond what the eye can see.

According to Lea Wetzell, MS, LN, CNS, a pinch of cinnamon in coffee also offers a healthy antioxidant boost and supports healthy blood sugar levels. Here’s how (and why) you should explore the magic of adding cinnamon to your cup of joe.

Recommended Videos

Why cinnamon in coffee is a good idea

According to Lea Wetzell, MS, LN, CNS, “Cinnamon is more than just a cozy spice—it helps stabilize blood sugar levels, which can counterbalance the insulin spike that sometimes comes with caffeine. Rich in antioxidants, it may also support brain health and inflammation regulation. A dash in your morning brew elevates flavor and boosts functionality,” she says. As consumer interest in healthier alternatives and functional foods rises, Wetzell says coffee drinkers seek functional upgrades to enhance their morning coffee ritual.

Many studies have concluded that cinnamon can help lower and stabilize blood sugar levels and contains high levels of antioxidants that may help protect your cells from free-radical damage. Other health studies have explored cinnamon’s ability to help support healthy cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and improve brain function through enhanced memory and attention. If you love the taste of cinnamon, a simple dash in your morning cup could help benefit your health, too.

Adding cinnamon to coffee

Most experts recommend starting with a small pinch (about 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon) of cinnamon in your coffee. Per Wetzell, using 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon in your coffee offers the health benefits you seek, without overpowering the flavor or risking excess coumarin intake. She recommends adding cinnamon either during brewing or after pouring, to activate its aroma and ensure even dispersion. “For an easy upgrade, mix it into ground beans before brewing or stir it into your morning cup with a splash of unsweetened coconut milk or MCT oil,” she says.



Although adding cinnamon to your coffee is generally safe, paying attention to how much you use is essential. Per Wetzell, “Overindulging in cinnamon, particularly the Cassia variety, can cause a buildup of coumarin, potentially straining the liver. It may also amplify coffee’s warming effect, which might not be ideal for those prone to acid reflux or heat sensitivity. As with most wellness trends, moderation is key.”

Cinnamon can be added to your coffee before or after brewing. Heather Perry, Chief Executive Officer at Klatch Coffee, says it’s essential to ensure you don’t clog your equipment if you plan to add cinnamon into your coffee maker. “For espresso machines, we recommend avoiding adding anything other than ground coffee to the portafilter. Instead, add the cinnamon directly to your cup after pulling the shot. Methods like drip brewing or a pour over (which use filters) eliminate this concern,” says Perry.

