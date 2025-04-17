Table of Contents Table of Contents Should you add turmeric to your coffee? Taste of turmeric in coffee

Turmeric is one of my favorite spices. It is known for its bright orange color and earthy, slightly bitter taste. When I think of turmeric, I think of delicious Indian cuisine, as it is a primary component of curry powder. Knowing this, the concept of turmeric coffee is challenging for me to wrap my brain around. Coffee and turmeric don’t seem to make sense.

Why would you add a bitter spice to your coffee? The answer is in the health benefits, which make adding turmeric to your coffee sound farfetched. When you consider the popularity of turmeric tea, turmeric coffee sounds less extreme. Should you add turmeric to your coffee? Here’s what to know.

Should you add turmeric to your coffee?

According to Dr. Logan G. Galbraith, MD, a physician and researcher specializing in surgery, adding turmeric to coffee can offer quite a few health benefits. However, he recommends anyone considering adding turmeric to coffee do so in moderation and urges everyone to pay close attention to how their body responds. “For those with underlying medical conditions or those on certain medications, it’s always a good idea to consult with a healthcare provider before making such changes to your diet,” he says.

Advantages of turmeric in coffee

“Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may support overall health. Some studies suggest it could help with conditions like joint pain, digestive issues, and even mood regulation,” says Dr. Galbraith. Additionally, studies have found that adding turmeric to your coffee could help enhance the heart-protective benefits of coffee.

“Coffee, on the other hand, has its own set of benefits, like boosting alertness and providing antioxidants. Combining the two might provide a unique synergy, particularly for people looking for both an energy boost and the anti-inflammatory effects of turmeric.”

Drawbacks and limitations

Before regularly adding turmeric to your coffee, Dr. Galbraith points out some limitations. “The bioavailability of curcumin is relatively low, meaning the body does not easily absorb it. Consuming it with black pepper, which contains piperine, can significantly enhance absorption. Additionally, some people may experience digestive discomfort or an upset stomach from turmeric, especially in larger amounts.”

Taste of turmeric in coffee

“Turmeric can be bitter and can easily overpower other flavors in food and drink when it’s included,” says Heather Perry, CEO of Klatch Coffee. “If you want to experiment with adding turmeric to coffee, use it judiciously and it can be a nice earthy or spicy complement to other flavors (try cinnamon or ginger).” Some baristas also recommend using orange peel or zest to help combat the bitterness of turmeric in coffee.

Turmeric coffee is usually prepared at home. However, some coffee shops that cater to health-conscious coffee drinkers have started serving this golden coffee in their stores. One example is Klatch Coffee, which recently concluded its “GOOD FOR THE BODY + SOUL” promotional menu, which included a variety of functional ingredient drinks like the Golden Latte. The Klatch Coffee Golden Latte featured a turmeric and spice blend to boost immunity and support brain function.