Southern California coffee roaster Klatch Coffee has launched a new seasonal menu to kick off the new year. Titled “Good for the Body + Soul,” their new cafe menu features a selection of freshly-crafted drinks and seasonal eats. On the limited-time menu (available only at locations within Sprouts market) is the brand’s first-ever coffee made with Milkadamia macadamia milk: the Macadamia Cookie Latte. Made with Milkadamia non-dairy nut milk, this decadent drink features espresso, white chocolate, and Milkadamia non-dairy milk.

This announcement follows many other coffee shops nationwide that have begun to offer more coffees that use dairy-free and plant-based milk. Milkadamia’s “barista” blend is perfect for use in coffee drinks, with a subtle, creamy flavor and ready-to-foam texture. The macadamia nut milk market has rapidly grown recently and is expected to become more popular, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030.

“As customers kick off their New Year’s resolutions, we’re ready with an updated menu that supports both body and soul,” says Heather Perry, Klatch Coffee CEO. “Our new seasonal cafe menu is like a warm hug on a chilly Winter day, and we are delighted to include new non-dairy milk options like Milkadamia for our customers.”

While the specialty Macadamia Cookie Latte is only available exclusively at the five Klatch Coffee locations inside Sprouts Farmers Market across Southern California, the seasonal menu also features other good-for-you coffees that can be found at all Klatch Coffee locations. The “Good for the Body + Soul” menu also features new coffee options, such as: