A pair of Indian cocktails for your summer sipping

We are well into summer and the dog days are kicking in. That could mean a lot of things, from backyard hosting fatigue to a need for another vacation. Either way, we thought you could use a good cocktail recipe or two to have in your back pocket.

Perhaps you’re tired of Mojitos. Maybe Margaritas aren’t cutting it anymore. Don’t worry, we reached out to some top NYC bars and restaurants for an injection of inventiveness.

Read on for some great drinks inspired by the Indian subcontinent that utilize everything from infused spirits to lesser-known liqueurs. They’ll come in handy for your next happy hour or nightcap hang at the house. Test them out at home on your own or batch them up large format cocktail style when it’s time to entertain.

Read on for some great cocktail recipes from eclectic restaurants in the Big Apple.

Malka’s Arak Limonada

Hailing from Malka, a kosher restaurant in New York City, this recipe is oh-so-refreshing and takes advantage of Arak, the anise-kissed drink popular in the Mid East.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Arak

1 ounce mint simple syrup

1 ounce lemon juice

Bunch of mint for garnish

Method:

Shake, double strain, and pour into a Collins glass with ice. Garnish with mint sprigs and a lemon wheel.

Inday’s Dirty Chai Martini

This Martini riff comes from Inday and is a refreshing spin on the ever-popular espresso version.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 ounces coffee vodka

1/2 ounce demerara

75 ml Kolkata Iced Oat Chai

Method: