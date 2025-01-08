 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This bar crafts custom cocktails tailored to your favorite spices

Kancil, a Malaysian restaurant in New York, is creating a unique spin on Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails.

By
Kancil cocktail box
Cocktail Spice Box at Kancil. Kancil

Picture this — you sit down at a restaurant. The waiter brings you a menu. Taking your time, you decide first on a drink selection. But instead of the usual drink menu, you notice something called a Cocktail Spice Box. Intrigued, you pick that. Soon, a server brings out a wooden box filled with tropical spices and ingredients. Choosing carefully, you pick three ingredients and a spirit of your choice before the server whisks off the box. Minutes later, a curated, custom cocktail arrives at your table.

If this kind of cocktail experience sounds like an experience you need, Kancil, a new Malaysian restaurant in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, is exactly the spot for you. Salil Mehta, founder of Fungi Hospitality Group behind Kancil, spoke to us in detail about this unique cocktail program. “Guests would often order from the beverage menus but later return asking for more personalized, custom cocktails,” explains Mehta. “This inspired the creation of the Kancil Cocktail Box — a way for guests to select from a curated assortment of seasonal ingredients and craft their own bespoke cocktails.”

Recommended Videos

What is the Kancil Cocktail Box?

Selection of Kancil cocktails.
The cocktails at Kancil. Kancil

To start, the Kancil Cocktail Box features many carefully selected Malaysian ingredients, such as turmeric, tamarind, and more. The ingredients are all heavily present in Malaysian cuisine, one of the most diverse cuisines in Southeast Asia. For drink experts and cocktails mixologists, this food culture is an amazing canvas for creating drinks, especially when considering the range of spirits, such as gin, vodka, or tequila, that form the foundation.

Related

“We focused on ingredients that are versatile, iconic to Southeast Asian cuisine, and pair beautifully with cocktails,” says Mehta. “Each element was chosen to balance boldness and approachability, ensuring that the flavors shine without overwhelming the drink. Ingredients like turmeric, rempah spice, and culantro were selected for their ability to evoke the warmth and complexity of traditional Malaysian cuisine while still being accessible for cocktail enthusiasts.”

How to balance Malaysian ingredients for cocktails

Fish at Kancil.
Long Island Local Fish with a Black Calamansi Crust. kancil.nyc / Instagram

Malaysian cuisine is famous for its spices and intense flavors. As a result, cocktails can come in a variety of flavor profiles, but there are some combinations that remain popular with guests when they select their ingredients. For instance, Mehta explains that two of the most common final creations from the Kancil bar are Lemongrass Gin Fizz and Tamarind Margarita, mostly for their refreshing flavor notes. However, for a more indulgent drink, Mehta suggests the Coconut Rum Old Fashioned, explaining that “the creamy tropical notes of coconut pair beautifully with the depth of rum and a hint of rempah spice.”

Naturally, these cocktails are meant to be paired with the Malaysian dishes on the Kancil menu. For each, Mehta has a suggestion. The Tamarind Margarita, because of its sweet and tangy profile, goes well with spice, such as the Sarawak Laksa (a spicy noodle soup). The Lemongrass Gin Fizz provides the fresh and herbaceous punch needed to accompany seafood such as Kancil’s Golden Tile Fish Chai Boey. Finally, the Coconut Rum Old Fashioned. The creamy coconut helps balance the rich flavor of heavy meat-forward dishes such as pork.

Editors’ Recommendations

Hunter Lu
Hunter Lu
Contributor
Hunter Lu is a New York-based food and features writer, editor, and NYU graduate. His fiction has appeared in The Line…
Study reveals drinking coffee could impact your gut health
How coffee helps your gut
cup of coffee

A recent study published in Nature Microbiology suggests drinking coffee could impact your gut health. This news is timely, as today's consumers have recently begun to pay more attention to lifestyle factors that affect their gut health. The study involved over 22,000 participants from the UK and the United States, which revealed that a specific bacteria, L. asaccharolyticus, was more prevalent in coffee drinkers compared to those who did not drink coffee. This bacteria was found in drinkers of both regular and decaf coffee, which suggests the bacteria present in coffee is not a result of the coffee's caffeine content.

The results of the study found that moderate-to-heavy coffee drinkers contained, on average, about 4.5 to 8 times more production of the bacterium than non-coffee drinkers. This data suggests that coffee may contribute positively to the gut microbiome. While this research is intriguing, the research lacks concise data that suggests what exactly the health benefits of L. asaccharolyticus are. The study was conducted by employees of the company ZOE, which sells prebiotic plant blends. According to the company,  if you’re a coffee drinker, there’s a very high chance you’ve got a thriving population of L. asaccharolyticus in your intestines right now."

Read more
Make Dry January a Tiki-filled celebration with the Nombie cocktail
A truly spectaclar mocktail means you won't even miss the alcohol
The Watermelon Nombie, another Three Dots and Dash mocktails

With lots of people embracing Dry January, this is the perfect time to let those non-alcoholic cocktails shine. And a Chicago's Tiki-themed bar Three Dots and a Dash, they've taken up the challenge of creating complex, interesting Tiki-style drinks without the usual signature rum or other spirits.

This summer, the bar debuted its non-alcoholic riff on the classic Zombie, called the Watermelon Nombie. And now the bar has a new version for the winter, called the Honeycrisp Nombie. It uses honeycrisp apple juice plus spices like cinnamon and alcohol-free amaro Lucano Amaro Zero along with all the fun garnishes and elaborate presentation you'd hope for from a Tiki drink. So if you're looking to up your mocktail game to something truly impressive and fun this season, then the bar has also shared the recipe for its newest creation below -- and don't forget to use your best Tiki mugs!
Honeycrisp Nombie recipe
The Watermelon Nombie, another Three Dots and Dash mocktails Three Dots and a Dash

Read more
Expert tips to elevate your business casual wardrobe this winter
Michael Miille of Perry Ellis teaches cold weather business casual
Perry Ellis overcoat

There is yet another layer to the confusing world of men's dress codes. While the dreaded business casual wardrobe is always confusing and hard to follow, there is the additional confusion of taking the weather into account. Sure, the usual polo and chinos are the way to go if you just want to disappear into the crowd of faceless employees, faithfully following the policies in the handbook provided to them upon their hire. But if you want to be different, to lose the number over your head and become a name that people remember, then you have to stand out. That is why elevating it is so important. And when the temperature drops, there is another complicating layer to the dress code. That is why we reached out to Michael Miille, Creative Director over at Perry Ellis, to see if he can give us a little insight into cold-weather business casual hacks we can use to look great every day.
The trick to flawless business casual

While we can teach you how to dress in everything from flawless streetwear style to sophisticated black tie, every single level of the dress code has its own quirks and definitions. That is why we love to get outside opinions and have someone solidify our thoughts from different areas of the business. Miille heads up the creative mission of one of the biggest names in fashion, so we value his insight into what tricks he has for nailing business casual.

Read more