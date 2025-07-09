Iced coffee vs. iced latte: What to know before your next order

If you add enough cream to your iced coffee, it’s almost impossible to tell the difference between an iced coffee and vs. iced latte from a visual standpoint. Although similar, an iced coffee and a latte are different drinks. As a coffee enthusiast, it’s almost a pet peeve when people mix these beverages, yet I can understand why.

Often, the misunderstanding concerns the appearance of these drinks, though what makes each drink unique is how it’s made. Below, let’s break down the key differences between iced coffee and iced latte so you know exactly what to order and don’t fall into this common coffee order misunderstanding.

Makeup of iced coffee vs. iced latte

The primary difference when comparing an iced coffee vs. iced latte is that an iced latte is an espresso-based drink, whereas an iced coffee is made from regular brewed coffee. When you order an iced coffee, it’s assumed that it will be cold black coffee, which is chilled and served over ice. The coffee used in an iced coffee is regular coffee, but it is chilled and served as a cold coffee. Just an iced coffee order will come black. If you want milk, cream, or sugar added, you’ll have to add these as extras.

In contrast, when you order an iced latte, it automatically comes as a creamy drink. There is no such thing as a “black” iced latte. An iced latte is a cold version of a standard latte, which is generally made with one part espresso to three or four parts milk. An iced latte does not use regular brewed coffee. Instead, it is made with espresso, a highly concentrated shot of coffee made by forcing pressurized water through finely compacted coffee grounds.

“There are two key differences between an iced coffee and an iced latte – the method of coffee extraction and the ratio of milk to coffee,” says head barista and general manager at Layla & Ringo’s coffee shop, Raven Blancas. “An iced coffee is made by brewing hot coffee, typically with an auto-drip or pour-over, and cooling it by refrigerating and adding ice. Milk is not a main component of iced coffee and is added for each individual’s preference,” she says. Blancas shares that iced lattes are one of the most popular drinks sold at the coffee shop, but an iced coffee is a close second.

Caffeine content and taste

“Many people believe that because there is a higher volume of coffee in an iced coffee compared to the volume of coffee (espresso) in an iced latte, that an iced coffee contains more caffeine. This couldn’t be farther from the truth! The amount of caffeine in coffee depends completely on the extraction method and ratio of water to grounds. Even though there is more coffee in an iced coffee, there is significantly more caffeine in a shot of espresso,” shares Blancas.

For those looking to make iced coffee or iced lattes at home, it’s essential to have the right equipment for proper extraction. Blancas recommends using auto-drip, pour-over, or French press to make iced coffee, whereas an iced latte requires espresso brewed from a Moka pot or home espresso machine.

Taste preferences

The varying preparation methods of an iced coffee and an iced latte result in two drinks with completely different flavors. An iced latte has a stronger, bolder flavor as it is made with espresso. However, an iced latte is a creamy, milky drink and probably isn’t the best option if you don’t like a more cream-based drink. “Unlike iced coffee, milk is always added to an iced latte, typically between 10-12 ounces,” Blancas says.

Nutrition differences

In my experience, many lattes also have added sugar or flavors, such as an iced hazelnut or vanilla latte. If you like a creamy, sweeter cold coffee, an iced latte is a safe order. If you prefer a milder cold coffee with just a splash of cream or black or want more control over your mix-ins, I’d recommend ordering an iced coffee instead.

If you’re more of a coffee drinker than a snacker, you might also prefer the coffee-forward taste of an iced coffee over an iced latte. An iced latte is more of an occasional treat than an everyday coffee. The heaviness and texture of an iced latte is more of a snack for me. A regular iced coffee, ordered black, contains no calories or sugar. Meanwhile, depending on your order size, an iced latte could range anywhere from 100 to 300 calories. This is worth paying attention to, as calories can quickly add up (especially if you drink more than one per day). Adding cream to an iced coffee gives you more control over the ratio of coffee to milk.

On the other hand, the creaminess of an iced latte is unmatched, and a perfect treat when you’re looking for the occasional indulgence. Ultimately, the choice between these two popular cold coffee orders depends on what you want from your cold coffee order.



