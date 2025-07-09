 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Iced coffee vs. iced latte: What to know before your next order

Chilled and caffeinated, here's what sets these drinks apart

By
iced latte
bady abbas / Unsplash

If you add enough cream to your iced coffee, it’s almost impossible to tell the difference between an iced coffee and vs. iced latte from a visual standpoint. Although similar, an iced coffee and a latte are different drinks. As a coffee enthusiast, it’s almost a pet peeve when people mix these beverages, yet I can understand why.

Often, the misunderstanding concerns the appearance of these drinks, though what makes each drink unique is how it’s made. Below, let’s break down the key differences between iced coffee and iced latte so you know exactly what to order and don’t fall into this common coffee order misunderstanding.

Makeup of iced coffee vs. iced latte

A cup of iced coffee at Cafe 1736 at the Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort in Humacao, Puerto Rico.
Andrew Davey / The Manual

The primary difference when comparing an iced coffee vs. iced latte is that an iced latte is an espresso-based drink, whereas an iced coffee is made from regular brewed coffee. When you order an iced coffee, it’s assumed that it will be cold black coffee, which is chilled and served over ice. The coffee used in an iced coffee is regular coffee, but it is chilled and served as a cold coffee. Just an iced coffee order will come black. If you want milk, cream, or sugar added, you’ll have to add these as extras.

Recommended Videos

In contrast, when you order an iced latte, it automatically comes as a creamy drink. There is no such thing as a “black” iced latte. An iced latte is a cold version of a standard latte, which is generally made with one part espresso to three or four parts milk. An iced latte does not use regular brewed coffee. Instead, it is made with espresso, a highly concentrated shot of coffee made by forcing pressurized water through finely compacted coffee grounds.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

“There are two key differences between an iced coffee and an iced latte – the method of coffee extraction and the ratio of milk to coffee,” says head barista and general manager at Layla & Ringo’s coffee shop, Raven Blancas. “An iced coffee is made by brewing hot coffee, typically with an auto-drip or pour-over, and cooling it by refrigerating and adding ice. Milk is not a main component of iced coffee and is added for each individual’s preference,” she says. Blancas shares that iced lattes are one of the most popular drinks sold at the coffee shop, but an iced coffee is a close second.

Caffeine content and taste

Iced latte
Demi DeHerrera / Unsplash

“Many people believe that because there is a higher volume of coffee in an iced coffee compared to the volume of coffee (espresso) in an iced latte, that an iced coffee contains more caffeine. This couldn’t be farther from the truth! The amount of caffeine in coffee depends completely on the extraction method and ratio of water to grounds. Even though there is more coffee in an iced coffee, there is significantly more caffeine in a shot of espresso,” shares Blancas.

For those looking to make iced coffee or iced lattes at home, it’s essential to have the right equipment for proper extraction. Blancas recommends using auto-drip, pour-over, or French press to make iced coffee, whereas an iced latte requires espresso brewed from a Moka pot or home espresso machine.

Taste preferences

The varying preparation methods of an iced coffee and an iced latte result in two drinks with completely different flavors. An iced latte has a stronger, bolder flavor as it is made with espresso. However, an iced latte is a creamy, milky drink and probably isn’t the best option if you don’t like a more cream-based drink. “Unlike iced coffee, milk is always added to an iced latte, typically between 10-12 ounces,” Blancas says.

Nutrition differences

Dunkin' Iced Pistachio Latte
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

In my experience, many lattes also have added sugar or flavors, such as an iced hazelnut or vanilla latte. If you like a creamy, sweeter cold coffee, an iced latte is a safe order. If you prefer a milder cold coffee with just a splash of cream or black or want more control over your mix-ins, I’d recommend ordering an iced coffee instead.

If you’re more of a coffee drinker than a snacker, you might also prefer the coffee-forward taste of an iced coffee over an iced latte. An iced latte is more of an occasional treat than an everyday coffee. The heaviness and texture of an iced latte is more of a snack for me. A regular iced coffee, ordered black, contains no calories or sugar. Meanwhile, depending on your order size, an iced latte could range anywhere from 100 to 300 calories. This is worth paying attention to, as calories can quickly add up (especially if you drink more than one per day). Adding cream to an iced coffee gives you more control over the ratio of coffee to milk.

On the other hand, the creaminess of an iced latte is unmatched, and a perfect treat when you’re looking for the occasional indulgence. Ultimately, the choice between these two popular cold coffee orders depends on what you want from your cold coffee order.


Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Philips Baristina is the coffee maker everyone has their eye on
Sleek, efficient, and simple
Philips Baristina

As a coffee writer, I consider myself fairly up-to-date on the latest developments in the world of new coffee and espresso makers. Yet, I just now learned that Philips makes espresso machines, making them a strong competitor in a market with dozens of top-tier brands. The Philips Bartistina has been on the market since last July, yet it's trending now as one of the best espresso makers of 2025.

Suddenly, I've noticed advertisements for this sleek and slim espresso machine everywhere I turn. Offering one-swipe coffee perfection, the Philips Baristina is designed to create premium café-style espresso at home without the use of plastic pods. Suddenly, we've all got our eye on this powerful espresso machine -- especially with Prime Day quickly approaching. This powerful little espresso machine can automatically grind, tamp, and brew your espresso or lungo shot with ease and minimal effort.

Read more
What your daily cup of coffee is really doing to you, new study explores
How your coffee habits unknowingly affect your health
Long black coffee

Do you know what your morning cup of coffee does to you? As it turns out, researchers from Tufts University have been asking this same question. A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition examined the coffee-drinking habits of over 45,000 Americans from 1998 to 2018.  This observational study analyzed data from the National Death Index Mortality Data, suggesting that individuals who consumed one to three cups of black coffee had a 14% lower risk of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease mortality compared to those who did not.

In addition to this key finding, the recently published study also found that individuals who drank more coffee achieved even better results. Those who had 2 to 3 cups of coffee had a 17% lower risk of all-cause mortality. However, the findings suggest that this research only applies to those who drank their coffee black. Adding cream and sugar to your coffee, even in small amounts, could completely negate the potential benefits of drinking black coffee. This study's findings come at a time when black coffee is on the rise, as health-focused coffee drinkers have begun to find new ways to eliminate added sugar and cream from their morning coffee.
"The health benefits of coffee consumption may be diminished when sugar and saturated fat are added," the study researchers concluded. It's also worth noting that this observational study only examined individuals who drank regular caffeinated coffee and did not explore the benefits associated with drinking decaf coffee. While this study suggests a correlation between coffee consumption and lower all-cause mortality, it does not necessarily indicate a causal relationship.

Read more
My first day of summer must-have: Starbucks iced coffee, straight from home
The first day of summer marks the start of iced coffee season
Starbucks

Today, June 20th, marks the first day of summer. I'll happily enjoy iced coffee all year long, but there's no better time for a refreshing glass of iced coffee than in the summer heat. Starbucks At Home has great products to beat the summertime heat with a collection of refreshing iced coffee products that bring the same café flavor right to your home. Available in grocery stores nationwide in a variety of options, including cold brew multi-serve concentrates, iced double espresso pods, and more. Some of the best summer products include:

Starbucks Cold Brew Multi-Serve Concentrates: Available in bold, and refreshing flavors, such as Madagascar Vanilla or a classic Signature Black. Perfect for when you don't want to fuss, add water and ice for a chilled glass of smooth, rich cold brew.
Starbucks Crema Collection Premium Instant Coffee: Just launched in summer-ready flavors like Salted Caramel, Madagascar Vanilla, and Molten Chocolate.
Starbucks by Nespresso Iced Double Espresso Capsules: Perfect for making premium iced espresso at home on the hottest summer days, these capsules pair with Nespresso makers to deliver two shots of espresso specifically designed to brew over ice. Iced Double Espresso Capsules are available in three flavors: Blonde Espresso, Vanilla, and Caramel.
Creamers: Pair your summer iced coffee with Starbucks At Home Creamers, such as the Horchata Shaken Espresso Inspired Oatmilk Creamer and the Irish Cream Inspired Dairy Creamer.

Read more