What is blonde espresso? A guide for first-timers

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is blonde espresso? Blonde espresso vs. regular espresso Is blonde roast espresso stronger? Brewing blonde espresso at home

I first discovered blonde roast espresso when ordering an iced Americano at Starbucks — one of my tried-and-true orders. As I explored the modifications you can make through the Starbucks app, I wondered what an iced Americano made with a blonde espresso would taste like. I like bold and strong coffee, so trying a blonde espresso drink was a very spur-of-the-moment decision for me. Like I suspected, my drink order tasted different. My iced Americano tasted milder, lighter, and a bit more acidic.

What is blonde espresso, and what makes it taste different from a regular espresso? Here’s everything you’ve wondered (and more) about this light and mild espresso variety.

What is blonde espresso?

Blonde espresso is a term that refers to espresso brewed from light or medium-light roasts. As YouTube coffee expert The Coffee Vibe described, you have to first understand regular espresso before understanding blonde espresso. In his educational YouTube video, he explained, “Espresso is simply a method of brewing coffee that uses finely ground beans, hot water, and pressure to create a rich, concentrated shot of coffee. When we say blonde espresso, we’re talking about the roast profile of the coffee beans used.”

Traditional espresso shots are typically brewed using darker roast coffees, which bring out deeper, more intense flavors. Just like brewing a regular cup of coffee with light roast vs. dark roast coffee yields two different-tasting cups, blonde espresso and regular espresso don’t taste the same.

Blonde espresso vs. regular espresso

Since blonde espresso uses beans roasted to a much lighter level, the taste is much different from that of a regular espresso shot. The Coffee Vibe describes the taste of blonde espresso as having a “Lighter, smoother, and somewhat more delicate flavor than a traditional espresso shot. It has a more subtle sweetness, with bright, citrusy, and even floral notes that stand out. This is because the lighter roast preserves some of the natural flavors in the coffee bean that a darker roast would otherwise mask.”

In my experience, this description of the taste of blonde espresso is accurate. It’s easier to taste the difference in this type of espresso when ordering a regular shot enjoyed on its own. Yet, if you pay attention, you can still taste the difference in other espresso-based beverages made with blonde espresso.

When to order blonde espresso

Due to its milder flavor, I recommend ordering a blonde espresso if you prefer a lighter, milder roast coffee. Blonde espresso may be a good option for coffee drinkers who consume espresso shots independently. If you don’t like dark roast or dislike regular espresso, it’s worth giving this gentler form of espresso a try. The Coffee Vibe mentions this in the above video, too, pointing out that blonde espresso is still potent and concentrated, but the taste is often softer and more accessible for espresso newbies.

As someone who prefers dark roast coffee, I like drinking blonde roast espresso in drinks containing milk, such as a latte or macchiato. Sometimes, I’ll add a touch of cream to an iced Americano made with blonde espresso to help balance the slightly tangy flavor. I feel blonde espresso pairs especially well with milk-based drinks because you can taste more of the somewhat sweet taste of milk than when drinking regular espresso beverages.

Is blonde roast espresso stronger?

The question of which variety of espresso is more potent can be interpreted in two different ways. In terms of flavor, a traditional espresso has a stronger flavor than a blonde espresso. You’ll want to order regular espresso if you’re seeking a bold and intense flavor. However, blonde espresso does contain slightly more caffeine than regular espresso.

This is because light roast beans retain somewhat more caffeine due to the shorter roasting time. However, the difference in caffeine between a shot of regular espresso vs. a shot of blonde roast is negligible. Regular coffee drinkers probably won’t notice a difference (in terms of the effects of caffeine when ordering blonde over regular espresso). For reference, a regular shot of espresso at Starbucks has around 75 mg of caffeine, whereas a blonde roast shot has around 85 mg.

Brewing blonde espresso at home

If you’re used to using rich, dark, bold espresso roasts when brewing espresso at home, trying blonde espresso could be a fun way to mix things up. Brewing blonde espresso at home is done precisely as you would brew typical espresso (as long as you have an espresso machine in your kitchen).

Once you’ve found your favorite light roast or light-medium roast coffee bean, grind it to excellent grounds and brew as standard in your espresso maker. I recommend grinding your beans right before brewing for the best flavor and freshness. However, pre-ground blonde espresso roast coffee can be used if you don’t have a coffee grinder.