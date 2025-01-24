 Skip to main content
How to make the perfect iced Americano every time

Tips for the perfect iced americano

By
iced americano
Jason An / Unsplash

The iced Americano is one of my go-to drink orders, especially when looking for an espresso to enjoy black. Made with just ice, cold water, and espresso, the iced Americano is a drink for true espresso lovers. While you can jazz it up with cream or sugar, it’s strong, delicious, and bold.

But don’t let the simple nature of this drink fool you into thinking the drink is easy to make. Although the steps are simple, the taste of your iced Americano depends entirely on the quality of your espresso shot. Here’s what you need to know to make the best iced Americano.

How to make an iced Americano

Iced coffee
JASONBON / Pixabay

According to Mike Jones, a Barista at Third Rail Coffee in Washington Square in New York City, the process of making an iced americano is almost identical to making a traditional hot Americano. One important part of making this coffee beverage is to pour the hot espresso into the cold water before pouring it over the ice. This step helps to preserve the crema from the espresso by adding ice last. Pouring hot espresso directly over the ice before mixing with cold water ultimately will lead to watered-down ice and a less-than-ideal-tasting iced Americano.

Here’s the basic method of how to make an iced Americano:

Ingredients

  • Espresso
  • Cold water
  • Ice

Method

  1. Pull your espresso shot into a small cup and transfer it into cold water.
  2. Add the ice as desired.
  3. Mix, swirl, and enjoy.
The ratio of espresso to cold water used in an iced Americano can vary, as can the amount of ice used. One factor to consider is the size of the cup. A small iced Americano may only contain one or two shots of espresso, whereas a larger one could contain four.
Don’t have an espresso maker? You can still make a delicious iced Americano at home using some other less-traditional methods. A portable espresso maker, French Press, or Moka Pot can also be used to brew espresso shots too.

Tips to improve iced Americano taste

Iced Americano
709K / Pixabay

Again, the process of making an iced Americano seems simple. But it’s taken me several years of trial and error to determine why I could never quite make the drink as delicious as from the cafe. If your iced Americano isn’t quite tasting perfect, consider the following tips:

The quality of the espresso used

Espresso is the heart and soul of your iced Americano. Without good quality espresso, your iced Americano may taste bitter or weak. Using high-quality dark roast coffee beans to brew your espresso can start your drink immediately. Over-extraction of your espresso shot can leave your iced Americano with a slightly burnt taste, which happens from brewing the espresso too long.

The iced Americano can also be crafted with decaf espresso shots or made into a “half-caff” variety by using half-regular espresso shots and half-decaf shots. I also like to order an iced Americano with blonde espresso shots for a slightly sweeter, less espresso-forward alternative from time to time.

Increase the espresso-to-water ratio

If your iced Americano tastes too watered down, it probably is. One easy way to fix this is by adding more espresso shots and using less water and ice. This should help you get that bolder, stronger taste you’re looking for. That’s one thing I love about the iced Americano: it’s never ruined and can always be adjusted to achieve perfection.

Make immediately

Naturally, it seems like it would make sense to allow your espresso to fully cool before mixing it into cold water. After all, you’re making a cold drink. This common mistake can impact the taste of your drink. While allowing your espresso shots to cool slightly, you don’t want to wait too long before pouring the espresso into cold water.

Keep it cold

Like any cold coffee drink, leaving it sitting out will ultimately cause it to get watered down as the ice melts. Pouring your iced Americano into a tumbler or insulated mug that keeps it cold can keep it from becoming too watery. Sometimes, I even throw in some iced coffee cubes to revive the coffee flavor if my iced Americano tastes too watered down.

Iced Americano vs. iced coffee

iced americano
The Creativv / Unsplash

An iced Americano and an iced coffee are often confused, especially since both drinks look similar. An iced Americano is made with freshly brewed espresso, whereas an iced coffee uses traditionally brewed coffee. In terms of taste, an iced Americano has a much stronger, bolder taste due to the concentrated espresso shots. Both drinks are served on ice and can be enjoyed black or with cream or sugar.

Cold brew is also sometimes visually confused with an iced Americano. However, traditional cold brew is made by slowly steeping coffee grounds into cold water, whereas an iced Americano is made by pouring hot espresso over ice.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Cortado vs. cappuccino: Here’s how to pick your perfect espresso drink
What makes these two drinks unique?
Cortado

In my early coffee-drinking days, there was a period where I found coffee shop menus overwhelming. Instead of browsing the dozens of delicious espresso combinations available, I'd order just a plain coffee to avoid embarrassing myself. So many subtle nuances between coffee drinks, especially espresso-based beverages, seem similar, such as when comparing a Cortado vs. cappuccino.

However, avoiding ordering these is not the answer; you could miss out on a world full of enjoying new espresso drinks. Once you learn the differences between each drink, the menu suddenly becomes less overwhelming. Let's start by comparing the difference between two "C' drinks: the Cortado and the cappuccino. What are the key differences that set these drinks apart?
What is a Cortado?

Read more
Flat white coffee vs. latte: Which drink is creamier?
Flat white coffee

Even though I have learned the distinctions between different espresso-style beverages, it's still easy to forget. Coffee shop menus leave us with dozens of choices that make it challenging to narrow down an order. Amongst the creamy espresso drinks on coffee shop menus, subtle differences in milk-to-espresso ratios and the types of milk used set each drink apart. Two drinks that often confuse me are the flat white coffee and the latte. These two drinks are more similar than when comparing other types of espresso drinks, such as the bold Americano and a creamy cappuccino -- which means they are trickier to differentiate. Which is the creamier drink? Here's what to know about a flat white coffee vs latte.
Flat white coffee vs. latte

A big part of what makes a flat white coffee and a latte different is the type of milk used and the ratio of milk to espresso. Brett Habenicht, co-founder of Kerriston Coffee Roasters, says, "The main difference [between a flat white and a latte] is in the milk. A flat white uses micro-foamed milk, creating a velvety, less airy texture, whereas a latte typically has more frothy foam. The flat white complements the espresso rather than overpowering it.”

Read more
Free Rein Coffee Company launches small batch, slow-roasted coffee line
Slow-roasted in small batches for the highest quality
Free Rein Coffee

Free Rein Coffee Company, known for its "Honest. American. Coffee" tagline, had launched a new line of small-batch, artisanal coffees. The Free Rein Reserve Collection features a variety of coffee roasts that are slow-roasted in small batches and hand-packed at Free Rein's Heritage Roastery in San Angelo, TX. This new Reserve line, available in ground coffee, whole bean, or single-serving pods, combines the best hand-selected coffee beans with all-natural spices, such as ground cinnamon, turmeric, and cayenne, in time-tested recipes honed over 20 years.
Many of the roast profiles in the newest Reserve Collection were developed by U.S. veteran Scott Decker, who ran the San Angelo roastery with his wife Laurie for two decades under the name ‘Longhorn Coffee Company’. The company was purchased in 2022 and re-launched as Free Rein Coffee Company in 2023. Today, the team is driven by its mission to ‘Serve Those Who Serve” their community and country - including active military, veterans, first responders, nurses, and teachers - with a cup of coffee given back to someone who serves their country or community with every bag of Free Rein coffee sold.
The Free Rein Reserve collection features coveted single-origin roasts and unique blends, including:

Cinna-Blend: A medium roast infused with the highest grade of all-natural ground cinnamon to create a comforting, aromatic experience.

Read more