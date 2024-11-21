 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

No espresso machine? Here’s how to make espresso anyway

Brew delicious espresso from home

By
espresso cup
Adi Goldstein / Unsplash

Understanding how to make espresso is the first step in enjoying espresso-style beverages at home, like an Americano or a Latte. Brewing regular coffee in your drip coffee maker will suffice for a regular cup, but you’ll need a different method if you seek a rich, concentrated shot of espresso.

Unlike regular drip coffee, espresso extracts intense flavors from coffee beans, resulting in a strong-tasting coffee. The easiest way to make espresso is by using an espresso maker, which uses hot water and high pressure. However, this isn’t the only way to brew a great shot of espresso. Below, we’ll explore how to make espresso, both with and without an espresso maker.

Recommended Videos

How to make espresso with an espresso maker

Espresso maker with a man in the backgroundFrom the easy-to-use Nespresso maker to the Barista-style Breville Bambino Plus, a massive selection of espresso makers is available today. Despite variations in the features of different machines, the general process of making espresso using a regular espresso maker remains the same. Below is the basic process to follow:

  1. Select your coffee: Using a solid espresso-roast coffee or darker roast is ideal for making espresso. Dark roast coffee is usually used for making espresso because it is bolder and more robust in flavor.
  2. Grind your beans: Fine to medium-fine coffee grounds are used when making espresso. Here, you can choose to use either pre-ground coffee or grind your own beans using a coffee grinder.
  3. Dose your espresso shot: The amount of coffee grinds you’ll use depends on how many espresso shots you want to make. For a standard double shot (about 2 ounces), use between 13 and 18 grams of coffee. Using a digital coffee dosing cup can help make this process easier.
  4. Pull the shot: After adding your coffee grounds to the portafilter, press the button to pull the shot. This step may vary depending on whether you have an automatic or manual espresso maker; however, most at-home espresso makers today are automatic.

How to make espresso without an espresso maker

AeroPress
AeroPress / AeroPress Go

Using an automatic espresso maker is the easiest way to make espresso. However, you can use several other methods to brew espresso-style coffee without purchasing an espresso maker. Below are a few of our favorite methods.

AeroPress method

While not the same as authentic espresso (which has a layer of crema on top), the AeroPress method is a great way to make espresso-style coffee that is similar in flavor and boldness. An AeroPress is a plastic cylinder device used to

Thanks to its bold, concentrated flavor, coffee made using an AeroPress can still be used in drinks like cappuccinos and lattes. This method not only takes up less space than an espresso maker, but it’s also far more affordable. Here’s how to make espresso using an AeroPress:

  1. Heat water to the desired temperature (ideally 200 to 205°F). For precision, an electric kettle can be used.
  2. Grind about 3 TBSP of dark roast coffee (or measure about 18 grams) to a fine grind using a coffee grinder.
  3. Place the circular basket into the AeroPress and lightly wet it until damp. Screw the basket onto the end of the AeroPress.
  4. Pour coffee grounds into AeroPress. Place it on top of an empty mug.
  5. Pour 85 grams of water (or pour to 1 and 1/2 mark), wait 45 seconds, and then insert the plunger into the top of the machine.
  6. Gently press down until the plunger reaches the bottom.
  7. Remove AeroPress, unscrew the basket, and empty the bucket. Press down on the plunger to remove the filter and grounds.
  8. Enjoy your espresso-style coffee.

Moka Pot method

If you have a Moka Pot, you can also use this coffee maker to make espresso. Using steam pressure to force hot water through ground coffee, the Moka Pot method yields intense, strong coffee without requiring an espresso maker. The method is fairly simple, too, requiring only the Moka Pot, coffee beans, and a coffee scale or tablespoon. Here’s how to make espresso using a Moka Pot:

  1. Measure out 20 to 22 grams of coffee or about 2 TBSP. Grind beans to a fine texture.
  2. Pour about 3.5 ounces into the bottom of the Moka Pot. Pour grounds into the filter and screw on the spouted top attachment.
  3. Place the pot on a burner and set to medium heat.
  4. Wait to hear a whistling sound, for coffee to expand, and for foam to be placed on the upper level of the pot.
  5. Enjoy your espresso-style coffee.

The French Press method

A French Press coffee maker can also brew a concentrated cup of coffee similar to espresso. Again, this method won’t create true “espresso,” but it is a good substitute for making strong coffee or espresso-style beverages. The final result is strong but not as strong as traditionally brewed espresso. Here’s how to use this method:

  1. Grind at least 2 TBSP of your favorite espresso-style coffee to a fine texture.
  2. Heat water to about 200 to 205°F. Add coffee grounds to your French Press.
  3. Bloom the coffee by adding a splash of hot water and allow the grounds to soak for about 30 seconds.
  4. Pour the rest of the water over the coffee grounds. Close the lid and allow to steep for about 4 minutes.
  5. Slowly and steadily press the plunger down halfway, then raise it to the top and plunge fully down.
  6. Pour your coffee into your mug and enjoy.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Brew a bolder cup: How to make pour-over coffee stronger
Learn how to perfect the process
Pour-over coffee

If you like your morning pour-over coffee bold and strong, it can take some trial and error to adjust your brew to your liking. The art of pour-over coffee is unique, creating a balanced, rich, and complex coffee flavor that stands out from other brewing methods. But what do you do when your pour-over coffee keeps coming out too weak?

Making a few small adjustments to your pour-over brewing process can easily improve the strength of your final cup of coffee. For example, you can adjust your water-to-coffee ratio, grind your own beans, and ensure the proper water temperature for your brew. Here are our best suggestions on how to make pour-over coffee stronger.
How to make pour-over coffee stronger

Read more
La Marzocco and Porsche launch a new, limited-edition espresso maker
There's only 911 makers available
Porsche La Marzocco

Car and coffee lovers can now embark on a journey guided by the taste of excellence with the newest collaboration between Porsche and La Marzocco. The newest Linea Micra portafilter model is born from a shared dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and design. Hand-crafted in Florence, this limited-edition espresso maker reflects the perfect blend of Italian artistry and German engineering.  However, this exclusive maker is limited to only 911 units, so you'll need to move fast if you want to get your hands on this maker with the latest brewing technology.
The Porsche La Marzocco Linea Micra portafilter model was available in The original Porsche Slate Grey Neo color or the Martini Racing design. However, the Martini Racing design is now sold out. Act quickly if you still want the Slate Grey color, which is still available. Derived from the Drive Mode button, the knobs are made of aluminum with soft touch finishes; the Porsche GT3 Touring Package inspires the drip tray and the cup tray, and the pressure gauges reflect the Porsche speedometer style.

In addition to releasing the Linea Micra portafilter model, the Porsche and La Marzocco collaboration also launched the Porsche x La Marzocco Pico Espresso Grinder. This luxury espresso grinder is still available, offering simple operation and a top-quality guarantee for the perfect coffee grind for any espresso shot or beverage. lity. Equipped with a noise-reduction brushless induction motor, the Pico coffee grinder grinds beans with the utmost precision and quietness. The three-button programmable dosing selection ensures the ideal supply quantity for consistent enjoyment.

Read more
Salt in coffee? Here’s why you should give it a try
Cut the bitterness of your brew with this simple trick
Small coffee cup and saucer

Love or hate them, there always seems to be a new coffee trend. At the risk of sounding ancient, people took their coffee either black or with some mixture of cream and/or sugar before Starbucks came along. That was it. There were no Fraps or triple whip extra shots, a drizzle of confusing concoctions. There was coffee. Its sole purpose was to wake you up in the morning, not to act as a prop in Instagram selfies with stupid captions like, "coffee is my love language."
Now, there seems to be a movement to get back to the basics, and some people are embracing simpler pleasures—pleasures like deliciously rich, home-brewed coffee that has no idea what a Hibiscus Refresher is.
With that said, sometimes, coffee trends are beneficial. A piece of information comes along that doesn't necessarily fall into the "trend" category but is a new way to enjoy a classic—something that actually improves coffee and doesn't just slap some glitter on a fancy cup. In this case, that new piece of information comes in the form of an ingredient so ordinary that one could hardly call it trendy. The new, hip trend? Adding salt in coffee.

What does salt in coffee do?

Read more