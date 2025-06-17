 Skip to main content
Smoking meat on a gas grill is easier than you think — here’s how to start

Affordable tools that make your gas grill smoke like a pro

chicken cooking on a gas grill
Stefan Werner / Pixabay

I never planned on getting into smoking; I had a basic gas grill, no fancy add-ons, and no clue what I was doing. But after trying a few simple techniques and picking up a couple of affordable tools, I realized that smoking food on a gas grill was more doable than I thought. You don’t need to spend hundreds on a full smoker setup to enjoy the rich, slow-cooked flavors of real wood smoke. With the right accessories, your existing gas grill can do a lot more than just burgers and hot dogs. These budget-friendly tools make it easier to get great results without overcomplicating the process.

Smoker box

wood chips in a smoker box
Breaking The Walls / Shu

This is the gateway accessory for smoking on a gas grill. A smoker box holds wood chips and sits directly over a burner, letting the chips smolder without catching fire. It’s the most straightforward way to get smoke flowing without using foil packets. Look for one that’s compact but well-vented to keep a steady smoke going for the duration of your cook.

  • Stainless steel models are best for durability
  • Usually available for under $20
  • Works on most standard gas grills
Wood chips or chunks

Pile of wood chips
FredKlein / Pixabay

You can’t smoke without wood, and chips are the easiest form to use on a gas grill. They’re cheap, easy to find, and come in a wide range of flavors like hickory, apple, cherry, and mesquite. You can often find variety packs that let you test which flavors work best for your taste. The folks over at Cutting Edge Firewood specialize in recognizing and distributing high-quality wood for smoking, and they weighed in on the debate, stating that chips work great for shorter cooks like chicken or vegetables, whereas chunks are better for longer smokes like ribs or pork shoulder

Disposable aluminum pans

Iskra Anto / Shutterstock

These come in handy more than you might expect. Use them to catch drippings under the food, as a water pan to stabilize grill temperature, or even to hold wood chips in a pinch. Toss one under the grate or set it off to the side for indirect cooking. No extra scrubbing required.

  • Sold in multipacks for under $10
  • Available in various sizes
  • Great for easy cleanup

Instant-read thermometer

Scott Habermann / Shu

Temperature control is critical when smoking, even on a gas grill. An instant-read thermometer helps you track internal meat temp quickly so you know when to wrap, rest, or pull your food. Even if your grill has a lid thermometer, it won’t give you accurate readings inside the meat.

  • Digital models read in seconds
  • Many quality options under $30
  • Helps prevent overcooked or underdone results

Grill mat or reusable drip liner

Sebastien Bisson Photos / Shutterstock

A grill mat gives you a clean surface for smoking delicate foods like fish, sliced veggies, or anything prone to sticking or falling through the grates. It still allows smoke to circulate but keeps your grill cleaner. You’ll save time on cleanup and won’t lose half your salmon to the grates.

  • Dishwasher-safe and reusable
  • Can be cut to size
  • Works well with indirect heat setups

Pellet tube or smoke tube

Catalin Boboc / Shutterstock

This accessory works like a mini-smoker inside your grill. Fill it with wood pellets, light one end, and place it on the grill grates. It gives you a slow, consistent stream of smoke that works great for long cooks or cold-smoking. It’s a great step up once you’re ready to move beyond wood chips.

  • Available for $10 to $25
  • Compatible with any grill setup
  • Burns for hours without constant refilling

Heat-resistant gloves

RossHelen / Shutterstock

Handling hot grates, moving smoker boxes, or adjusting vents all gets easier (and safer) with a pair of high-temp gloves. These aren’t a luxury; they’re essential when working with smoke and heat for longer stretches. You don’t need to spend much to protect your hands and work with confidence.

  • Available in silicone or fabric-lined versions
  • Many rated for temps over 900°F
  • Makes cleanup safer too

Charcoal briquettes for hybrid smoking

charcoal for the grill
moerschy / Pixabay

Gas is convenient, but you can still add a layer of real charcoal smoke flavor without changing grills. Just light a few briquettes in a chimney starter, then place them in a smoker box or foil tray on one side of the grill. This hybrid approach combines gas convenience with classic smoke flavor. This method blends the best of both worlds — especially for longer cooks.

  • Adds depth without needing a full charcoal setup
  • Easy to clean and control
  • Great for ribs, brisket, or tougher cuts

Build flavor without breaking the bank

meat on the gas grill
Wa / Pixabay

You don’t need to overhaul your setup or drop hundreds of dollars to start smoking food on a gas grill. A few well-chosen accessories can completely change the way your grill performs. Whether you’re starting with a smoker box and chips or ready to upgrade to a pellet tube and thermometer, each of these tools makes the process more reliable and rewarding. Focus on one piece at a time, learn how it helps, and build from there. With just a few additions, your gas grill can hold its own against more expensive smokers — and deliver the same deep, smoky flavor that keeps people coming back for more.

