10 Best Gas Grills to Get Cooking With in 2021

The age-old debate of gas versus charcoal grills presses on even today. As technology has made both machines better over the years, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. And in recent years, pellet grills have entered into the mix to make backyard grilling disputes even more tenuous.

The fact of the matter is, there should be no shame in your grilling game, no matter what heat source you prefer. If you’re a gas man through and through, you’ve come to the right place.

We don’t have to tell you that gas is quicker, offers better temperature control, burns cleaner, and is more environmentally friendly. But, gas doesn’t mean just propane. If you have natural gas access in your deck or patio, we found some great options. There’s a staggering amount of gas grill brands out there to choose from, which can make deciding on the best one to buy tough. That’s why we’ve round up the best gas grills to buy in 2021.

Best Overall Gas Grill: Weber Genesis II E-315 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill

The Weber brand is synonymous with excellent grills of any sort, and this Genesis II-315, 3-Burner gas grill is no exception. This model comes in both propane and natural gas models. It offers smart technology with the iGrill 3 smart accessories (sold separately). With 513 inches of grilling area, you get ample cooking space without breaking the bank. The storage cabinets, tuck-away warming rack area, and propane gas gauge are all thoughtful design features. At a total 39,000 BTUs, this grill can provide a heavy, crisp sear in minutes.

Best Luxury Gas Grill: Alfresco Alxe 42-Inch Propane Gas Grill With Rotisserie

If money were no object, this 42-inch grill from Alfresco would be at the top of our list. This grill has too many amazing features to list, but here are some of our favorites. First, the unique pyramid-shaped ceramic briquette grid rests over the burners to eliminate hot spots and maximize flavor as they evenly deliver heat to the cooking surface. The rotisserie system has an 18,500 BTU rear ceramic infrared burner with a chain-driven spit that supplies a whopping 120 pounds of turning torque. The grill has a combined cooking power of 82,500 BTUs and an inferred sear box that’s perfect for restaurant-quality steaks or reverse searing. The 5,000 BTU dedicated smoke box lets you infuse your meats with smoke or flavored steam. Finally, the under-the-hood halogen lights and air-cool, LED-lit control panel make it easy to grill into the wee hours of the morning.

Best Midrange Gas Grill: Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Let’s bring it back down to earth and mention an excellent grill that the common people can afford. This Spirit II E-310 3-Burner grill is a great everyday grill. The flavorizer bars allow for juices from your food to be vaporized and delivered back to the source. The grease management system funnels grease away from the flame and channels it into a pan below for easy clean-up. The reversible, porcelain-coated, cast-iron grill grates also provide more versatility when cooking more delicate meats and veggies. At 30,000 BTUs, this grill delivers plenty of searing power.

Best Budget Gas Grill: Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner

This three-burner unit from Char-Broil comes in at the same BTUs (30,000) as its Weber predecessor. This model comes with fewer features, slightly less grilling area, but a 5,000 BTU side burner for cooking up sauces or marinades. Char-Broil is known for making no-frills grills that get the j0b done without breaking the bank.

Best Compact Gas Grill: Kenmore 3 Burner Propane Grill

The folding side tables and cylindrical base of this Kenmore grill make it an excellent option for smaller decks and patios. Although you’ll sacrifice the cabinet storage offered in other models, the hooks provided let you hang all your grilling accessories for easy access. Although compact, this grill still gives you a sizeable 512 square inches of grilling area with a 30,000 BTU heat output.

Best Tavel Gas Grill: Weber Traveler Grill

You can level up your tailgating or camping grilling game with the recently released Weber Traveler. You can easily grill for large groups with 320 square inches of grilling space. It flattens down to fit in the trunk of a car and the wheels make it extremely mobile. You also won’t need to haul around bulky propane tanks because this grill optimizes propane usage, and is designed to run off of 1-pound cylinders.

Best Built-In Gas Grill: DCS Series 9 Evolution 36-Inch Built-In Natural Gas Grill With Rotisserie

There’s no point skimping on a built-in grill after you’ve gone through the expense of outfitting your deck with natural gas. This built-in natural gas grill from DCS is top of the line and has many of the same features as the Alfonso model above. Although this one provides slightly fewer BTUs than the Alfonso, 75,000 is still an insane amount of grilling power. It has a dedicated 14,000 BTU infrared burner for the 50-pound capacity rotisserie. Ceramic Radiant Technology places ceramic rods between the burners providing an intense yet even heat that makes for perfect grilling. This model also features 620 square inches of cooking space, multiple warming racks, two hood lights, a dedicated smokebox, and a charcoal cooking box.

Best Flat-Top Gas Grill: Cuisinart 22-Inch Round Gas Flat Top Grill

Even if it’s outdoors, some of us prefer the versatility and unique sear that only a flat top grill can provide when grilling. This gas outdoor flat top grill from Cuisinart brings diner-style cooking to your backyard. You can cook burgers, eggs, or even pizza right on the griddle thanks to the form-fitting lid. The two independently controlled burners allow you to control hot and cool zones on the grill. Cleanup is also easy with the 360 outer grease pan that funnels it to the cup below. One thoughtful feature that we also liked was the paper towel holder that lets you quickly clean up messes.

Best Grill Box For Propane Burner Stoves: Camp Chef Deluxe Barbecue Grill Box, 2 Burner

Burner stoves are another versatile outdoor cooking method that is preferred by some over portable grills. This deluxe grill box fits most all two and three-burner propane stoves; however, CampChef burner stoves are recommended to ensure the best results. This box is equipped with cast-iron grates that provide superior sear and specially designed heat diffuser plates that turn flame into infrared heat and instantly vaporizes grease drippings. The built-in temperature gauge and hinged lid system let you control the heat for whatever may be on the menu.

Best Tabletop: Cuisinart Chef’s Style Propane Tabletop Grill

This lightweight, compact, and yet surprisingly powerful (20,000 BTUs) tabletop grill from Cuisinart is perfect for the occasional griller or tight outdoor spaces. It’s can also be a handy sidekick to your main grilling station, allowing you to have more grilling surfaces at different temperatures. Although it looks small, it has a shockingly large cooking area for its size (277 square inches). Coming in at just 22 pounds., it’s super easy to haul around and store. One thing to note about this unit is that it’s designed to run off a standard 20-pound. propane tank, not a 1-pound tank like most portable grills.

