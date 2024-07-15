 Skip to main content
Best Ninja Prime Day deals: grills, blenders, air fryers and more

Looking for great Prime Day deals to enrich your life? We recommend checking out all that Ninja has to offer. The brand makes fantastic air fryers, blenders, and much more, so you can cook and prepare more easily and in a healthier way too. We’re always big fans of the Ninja deals going on so we’ve homed in on the extra special ones going on during Prime Day right now. Besides Ninja Prime Day deals, we’ve also taken the time to provide some guidance on how to choose a Ninja this Prime Day.

Best Ninja Prime Day deal

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro — $120, was $150

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro in the kitchen with dishes.
Versatile multi-cookers will make preparing dishes much easier, and the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro is an excellent choice if you want one for your kitchen. This 8-in-1 cooker will be able to replace your slow cooker, steam oven, food warmer, nonstick pot, sauté pan, cast iron skillet, steamer, saucepan, stock pot, Dutch oven, roasting pan, and bread maker — imagine all the space that you’ll save with this single appliance! The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro’s bottom heating elements will allow you to sear meat and saute vegetables right in the cooking pot, which is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit so you can also finish your meal in the oven if you want a crispy texture. Its cooking capacity of 8.5 quarts will let you prepare dishes that can feed lots of people, and cooking will be faster with its triple fusion heat technology.

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro is down to only $120 from Best Buy, following a $30 discount on its original price of $150 from the retailer’s Ninja Prime Day deals. You’re going to have to hurry if you think you need this 8-in-1 multi-cooker in your kitchen though, as there’s no telling when stocks will run out.

More Ninja Prime Day deals we love

A table of food made by the Ninja Woodfire ProConnect Premium XL 7-in-1 cooker.
Of course, ninja makes a huge variety of appliances that are worth picking up, ranging from air friers to ice cream makers. To that end, we’ve collected a few additional deals for you to check out below.

  • Ninja BC151NV Blast Portable Blender —
  • Ninja PB051 Pod & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker —
  • Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle —
  • Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Blender Pitcher —
  • Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry —

How to choose a Ninja on Prime Day

Choosing a Ninja on Prime Day is a smart move as the brand makes some fantastic kitchen appliances which are built to last and make cooking and preparing food so much simpler. Starting out, you need to think about what you plan on owning. Do you need one of the best blenders or would you prefer one of the best air fryers instead? Besides being one of the best air fryer brands, Ninja makes one of the best ice cream makers in the form of the Ninja Creami.

We have an extensive guide on knowing which Ninja air fryer you should buy as that’s where Ninja’s strength most lies. Effectively, if you buy a Ninja Foodi, you’ll hardly ever have to use your regular oven again. It’s important to think about how many people you’re planning on cooking for, as well as if you intend on doing a lot of meal prep with one. Look for a Foodi which has two baskets and make sure they are independent from each other, ideally with the match and sync function included. One of these will mean that you can put a side in one basket while your main meal is in the other, all while making sure the food is cooked at the same time.

A larger basket size is best for anyone who is cooking for the whole family, but you can go smaller and cheaper if you’re jut cooking for one or two people at a time. You can even buy the Ninja DoubleStack which layers up the baskets meaning you take up less room on the countertop while still being able to cook four foods at once.

If it’s a blender that tempts you, again, consider size and feature set. Ninja makes some compact blenders which are fine for preparing your smoothie for the day but you can also invest in the Ninja Mega Kitchen System which provides plenty of mixing functions including processing and kneading dough.

In all these cases, always think about your budget but if possible, plan ahead. Not much Ninja stuff is cheap, even when on sale, so consider it an investment and spend more where possible. Check you’re buying features you’ll actually use but consider a slightly larger size so it can grow alongside your needs.

How we chose these Ninja Prime Day deals

When it comes to Prime Day deals, we know what we’re doing. We spend our days throughout the year looking for great Ninja deals so that extends to Prime Day as well. Because we have expert knowledge in the field, we can spot when something is a genuinely good deal and when it’s actually more an incremental deal than anything truly amazing. We’re not saying incremental deals aren’t worth it but we do prioritize the deals that are extra special. We check all the major retailers on a regular basis so we always know where the best Ninja Prime Day deals are.

Besides looking for cheap prices, we also appreciate that a deal is only good if it’s an item you genuinely want to own. Because of that, we exclusively feature high-end Ninja Prime Day deals. That means products that we would want to own ourselves as well as the kind of kitchen appliances that we would recommend to our friends and family.

We combine our expert knowledge about all things Ninja with our skills at finding great prices, so you’re guaranteed to find the best Ninja Prime Day deals listed above. We don’t bother with anything that we wouldn’t also be tempted by.

