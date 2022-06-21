Deciding if you want to try CBD is obviously a personal decision, and the reasons you might be interested in the product can vary wildly from person to person. Some people want to use CBD to relieve pain, but others use it to de-stress or to feel more relaxed.

Whatever your reasons for being interested in CBD, you’re likely curious about what it feels like to take it, and whether you should try smoking CBD or taking it as an oil. Like all legal drugs, your decision to take CBD is ultimately up to you, but this guide may prove helpful as you weigh your decision.

What Does Smoking CBD Feel Like?

Smoking CBD can affect every user in different ways depending on the quantity you take, how frequently you use it, and a range of other factors related to each individual. Unlike cannabis, smoking CBD does not get you high, which means it doesn’t impair your judgment or your motor skills like cannabis can.

That doesn’t mean that CBD has no effects on the people who smoke it, and that’s especially true for first-time users. It’s possible it will give you a light buzz, but only the first few times you smoke it. That buzz is not a high, though. Instead, it’s more like a feeling of general health and well-being, similar to the one you may feel after you’ve exercised.

Most people use CBD in part as a substance that relieves stress, and in doing so, they often feel a kind of “body high” that allows them to feel connected with their body. Some strains can also make you feel more energized or motivated, and larger amounts can even leave you feeling deeply relaxed or even sleepy.

What Does CBD Oil Feel Like?

The effects of CBD oil are often similar to the effects you might feel from smoking it. Those who take CBD oil often do so in order to deal with pain or other issues, which CBD can often relieve effectively. Others find that, like smoking CBD, using CBD oil can make them feel more relaxed or connected to their body.

Some discover CBD oil slows down their mind, but not in a way that leads to drowsiness or makes them unable to function. Instead, CBD can actually allow some people to focus on a single task when they find themselves unable to concentrate. CBD is often advertised as providing many of the same benefits as cannabis, but in a less extreme form. Many professional athletes even use it prior to games or practices to allow them to feel more in sync with their bodies and focus solely on their upcoming performance.

Do All CBD Products Act the Same?

CBD products can act differently, but those differences often come from the kind of CBD you purchase as opposed to how you ingest it. Everything from the strain of the CBD to the brand you buy can have an effect on how reliable it is and how you feel when taking it.

There are three main types of CBD:

Isolate – contains only CBD and no other substances found in cannabis

Full-spectrum – contains all the substances that naturally occur in cannabis, including THC

Broad-spectrum – contains a large number of the substances found in cannabis, but doesn’t contain THC

Full-spectrum products that include THC are often found to be more effective because they combine the effects of CBD and THC. Most CBD products that contain THC only have a very small amount, but it can significantly change how you react after taking it. CBD isolate is likely to be a more mild experience, while those variations that contain THC or other substances may have a larger impact.

For most, it makes sense to start with CBD isolate and then graduate to other products if you find the isolate isn’t giving you the level of relief you’re looking for.

Ultimately, choosing the right CBD product for you involves examining a wide range of factors, including one factor we haven’t covered yet, which is the price of the product. Some CBD products cost far more than others, and if you’re hoping to use CBD regularly, you may have to go with a cheaper option.

Along with cost, you should consider your reasons for being interested in CBD, and the differences between the various brands and strains available. While this guide may not be comprehensive, it will hopefully help you find the family of products that you’re most interested in trying out.

