From CBD gummies to CBD oil, these items are worth a look

Not all that long ago, no one had ever heard of CBD. Now it's exploded across the health-conscious world as more and more people have embraced it to treat everything from inflammation to depression to seizures. As CBD's popularity has grown, the number of CBD products on the market has expanded so rapidly that it can be difficult to know what's of good quality and what isn't. That's where we can help. Here you'll find The Manual's awards for the best CBD products, including CBD oils, CBD gummies, CBD pills and capsules, CBD cream, and more.

Aspen Green Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Best CBD oil

While Aspen Green's Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is a bit pricier than some other brands, you get what you pay for. It's made using only the highest-quality ingredients, and you can choose your potency from 1,000 to 3,000mg. What's more, each flavor option — original, citrus, and mint — is super tasty.

Flyers Cocktail Company

Best CBD drink

CBD drinks have emerged in a variety of formats, from sodas to teas to mocktails. Our favorite is among the latter group. Flyers Cocktail Company provides a unique menu of flavors in its alcohol-free, low-calorie beverages designed to help you chill out after a long day.

cbdMD CBD Gummies

Best CBD gummies

Sometimes you want something fun and tasty to deliver CBD health benefits. That's where CBD gummies come in. We think the best gummies are made by cbdMD because they come in an array of delicious flavors (strawberry, raspberry, orange, and tropical fruit), but each flavor is also offered in a range of potencies: 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg.

Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum High-Potency Sleep Tincture

Best CBD for sleep

One of the most common reasons people use CBD is as a sleep aid, and we think there's no better option than the sleep tinctures from Lazarus Naturals. This is because the company leverages the "entourage effect" by which CBD's benefits are supported by the additional cannabinoids CBG and CBN, both of which support sleep.

CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels

Best CBD capsules

Whether you call them CBD capsules or CBD pills, potency tends to be the most important quality. We like CBDistillery's Broad-Spectrum CBD Softgels because they offer high potency (30mg per capsule) in a format that is flavorless and easy to swallow.

Extract Labs Muscle Cream

Best CBD cream

CBD creams and lotions vary widely in terms of their intended applications, scents, and other characteristics, but we think the best on all fronts is the CBD Muscle Cream from Extract Labs. Full spectrum and highly potent, this cream is specifically intended for easing sore muscles. Still, we think its minty arnica scent is fantastic in any circumstance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the health benefits of CBD? While there are people who will claim that CBD can fix just about anything, not all of these assertions are backed by science. Research has, however, firmly established that CBD can be an effective treatment for: Anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders

Epilepsy symptoms

PTSD

Opioid addiction

ALS symptoms

Chronic pain

Diabetes complications

Certain neurological diseases

Arthritis Does CBD get you high? No. While CBD is a compound found in cannabis, unlike its more famous cousin THC, it does not have psycho-active properties. In other words, it's all health and no high. Is it legal to buy CBD? Yes, CBD is legal for purchase throughout the United States as long as the product in question contains no more than 0.3% THC.

If you're looking to harness the many health benefits of CBD, we think the products above are the best. The CBD industry is always changing, however, with new products being released all the time, so be sure to check back often, as we'll update our awards accordingly.

