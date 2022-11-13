 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture
  3. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Embrace the health benefits of CBD: Our top product picks

From CBD gummies to CBD oil, these items are worth a look

Nick Hilden
By

Not all that long ago, no one had ever heard of CBD. Now it's exploded across the health-conscious world as more and more people have embraced it to treat everything from inflammation to depression to seizures. As CBD's popularity has grown, the number of CBD products on the market has expanded so rapidly that it can be difficult to know what's of good quality and what isn't. That's where we can help. Here you'll find The Manual's awards for the best CBD products, including CBD oils, CBD gummies, CBD pills and capsules, CBD cream, and more.

Healthline 3000mg cbd oil
Aspen Green Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Best CBD oil
Jump to details
Flyers CBD Cocktails
Flyers Cocktail Company
Best CBD drink
Jump to details
cbd gummies
cbdMD CBD Gummies
Best CBD gummies
Jump to details
SLEEP TINCTURE
Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum High-Potency Sleep Tincture
Best CBD for sleep
Jump to details
30mg broad spectrum cbd softgels
CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels
Best CBD capsules
Jump to details
Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream
Extract Labs Muscle Cream
Best CBD cream
Jump to details
Aspen Green CBD oil.

Aspen Green Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Best CBD oil

While Aspen Green's Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is a bit pricier than some other brands, you get what you pay for. It's made using only the highest-quality ingredients, and you can choose your potency from 1,000 to 3,000mg. What's more, each flavor option — original, citrus, and mint — is super tasty.

Healthline 3000mg cbd oil
Aspen Green Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Best CBD oil
Six-pack of Flyer Cocktail Co. (3 flavors) with a white background.

Flyers Cocktail Company

Best CBD drink

CBD drinks have emerged in a variety of formats, from sodas to teas to mocktails. Our favorite is among the latter group. Flyers Cocktail Company provides a unique menu of flavors in its alcohol-free, low-calorie beverages designed to help you chill out after a long day.

Flyers CBD Cocktails
Flyers Cocktail Company
Best CBD drink
cbdMD gummies.

cbdMD CBD Gummies

Best CBD gummies

Sometimes you want something fun and tasty to deliver CBD health benefits. That's where CBD gummies come in. We think the best gummies are made by cbdMD because they come in an array of delicious flavors (strawberry, raspberry, orange, and tropical fruit), but each flavor is also offered in a range of potencies: 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg.

cbd gummies
cbdMD CBD Gummies
Best CBD gummies
Lazarus Naturals CBD sleep tincture.

Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum High-Potency Sleep Tincture

Best CBD for sleep

One of the most common reasons people use CBD is as a sleep aid, and we think there's no better option than the sleep tinctures from Lazarus Naturals. This is because the company leverages the "entourage effect" by which CBD's benefits are supported by the additional cannabinoids CBG and CBN, both of which support sleep.

SLEEP TINCTURE
Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum High-Potency Sleep Tincture
Best CBD for sleep
CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels.

CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels

Best CBD capsules

Whether you call them CBD capsules or CBD pills, potency tends to be the most important quality. We like CBDistillery's Broad-Spectrum CBD Softgels because they offer high potency (30mg per capsule) in a format that is flavorless and easy to swallow.

30mg broad spectrum cbd softgels
CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels
Best CBD capsules
Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream

Extract Labs Muscle Cream

Best CBD cream

CBD creams and lotions vary widely in terms of their intended applications, scents, and other characteristics, but we think the best on all fronts is the CBD Muscle Cream from Extract Labs. Full spectrum and highly potent, this cream is specifically intended for easing sore muscles. Still, we think its minty arnica scent is fantastic in any circumstance.

Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream
Extract Labs Muscle Cream
Best CBD cream

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the health benefits of CBD?

While there are people who will claim that CBD can fix just about anything, not all of these assertions are backed by science. Research has, however, firmly established that CBD can be an effective treatment for:

  • Anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders
  • Epilepsy symptoms
  • PTSD
  • Opioid addiction
  • ALS symptoms
  • Chronic pain
  • Diabetes complications
  • Certain neurological diseases
  • Arthritis
Does CBD get you high?

No. While CBD is a compound found in cannabis, unlike its more famous cousin THC, it does not have psycho-active properties. In other words, it's all health and no high.

Is it legal to buy CBD?

Yes, CBD is legal for purchase throughout the United States as long as the product in question contains no more than 0.3% THC.

If you're looking to harness the many health benefits of CBD, we think the products above are the best. The CBD industry is always changing, however, with new products being released all the time, so be sure to check back often, as we'll update our awards accordingly.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Lotions and Bath Soaks to Help You Sleep at Night
man resting in bed after relaxing soak.
11 of the Best Light Therapy Lamps to Treat the Winter Blues
light therapy lamp next to the bed.
Casper Mattresses Get Price Cuts During Birthday Sale
casper memory foam mattress promo head
Science says this is the No. 1 trait to make you more attractive to others
Woman leaning her head on a man's shoulder
This chart perfectly encapsulates why the job search process sucks
why job applications suck african man browsing work opportunities online using search computer
Ranked: The best Disney movies of all time (for kids of all ages)
The cast of Coco.
Why we’re beyond excited for HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood
dune the sisterhood prequel news los angeles jan 08 indira varma arrives for
Improve your work/life balance today: How to negotiate a 4-day workweek
how to negotiate a 4 day work week two men meeting in office
The 12 undisputed best comedy movies of all time
best comedy movies of all time vacation
Best Saatva Mattress Deals and Sales for October 2022
Saatva Mattresses
The metric system is superior to the imperial system (and this chart proves it)
Various rulers showing centimeters and inches
Are you actually middle class? Here are the median household incomes for each state
Middle class family cooking together
How did country clubs get their name? The origin story you likely don’t know
man golfing at a country club