CBD’s hot streak shows no signs of cooling down any time soon, as evidenced by the eagerness with which consumers snap up products containing this cannabis compound. The high demand for CBD results in a somewhat flooded market, which can seem like a good problem to have … that is, until you’re looking to buy a container of high-quality CBD gummies and have no idea where to start. Having been in this challenging position a few times myself, I thought it prudent to turn to the experts for advice, and 10 cannabis industry pros came through with recommendations for the best CBD gummies currently available for sale.

Mendi CBD Gummies

Many CBD users look to this substance for its pain-relieving properties, and account associate Kaulana Dilliner of Rebellious PR & Consulting in Portland, Oregon (a company that represents numerous CBD brands) considers Mendi CBD Gummies his go-to remedy for muscle aches. “I work out regularly and I tend to get body pain often, so I use Mendi’s CBD Gummies to help recover. They immediately take away my pain overnight, and I feel fresh & new by the next morning. They’re also great for sleep, so if you have trouble sleeping, just pop one into your mouth, and you’ll fall asleep instantly,” Dilliner tells us.

Green Roads World 50mg Froggies

According to Ron Roberts, managing partner of CBDtop10.com, a CBD review site, buyers in search of a flavorful CBD gummy should look to Green Roads World Froggies. “This product is amazing when it comes to taste. It tastes just like most non-CBD gummies, complete with the sugar coating. At 50 mg a pop, the Green Roads Froggies product packs a punch in a small package,” Roberts insists.

Kurativ CBD/CBG Gummies

Containing both CBD and CBG, another cannabinoid compound that shows evidence of therapeutic benefits in early trials, Kurativ gummies offer a well-balanced effect and are an easy gummy to integrate into your lifestyle. “I really like Kurativ’s CBD/CBG blend in gummy form. The candies themselves are easy to eat (almost too enjoyable!) and they have the right amount of softness to them that I like; I don’t like gummy candies to be too tough to chew, and these have a smooth texture and really nice flavor. Plus, I like the fact that they are sure to have CBG in there as well. The milligrams-per-serving are easy [to handle], and they fit right into my routine,” says CBD writer Stephanie Johnson of Since Day 3.

Wyld CBD Gummies

CBD expert and founder Caleb Chen of The Highest Critic opts for Wyld CBD Gummies largely due to the variety of flavors and the overall quality of this product. “I like Wyld CBD’s line of gummies because they break away from the monotony with delicious flavors and an eye-popping form factor. Their CBD gummies are not run of the mill flavors — blackberry, raspberry, and even huckleberry — as well as a classic lemon flavor, and they are truly delicious and efficacious,” Chen explains.

Lion X Wellness Gummies

While some CBD products out there are derived from the marijuana plant, others pull their cannabidiols from industrial hemp plants instead, and these CBD products tend to have a larger range of legality (since you don’t need to live in an area with legalized marijuana to purchase them). When asked to recommend her favorite CBD gummies, CEO and co-founder Christine De La Rosa of The People’s Dispensary in Portland, Oregon selected Lion X Wellness Gummies, telling us that “when we decided to carry our first hemp-derived CBD, we looked at the current market to find a thoughtful, clean, and vegan brand. Lion X Wellness fits all of these criteria, plus more! We have had a great response to all of their products. The gummies are very flavorful and do not have the normal aftertaste that is associated with hemp-derived products. They are easy to pop in your mouth in the morning and they give you a little pep in your step that lasts throughout the day.”

R+R Medicinals CBD Gummy Rings

Amsterdam-based CBD expert Winston Peki, the founder of Herbonaut, likes CBD gummies that offer good value, solid potency, and low sugar content. In these categories, he ranks R+R Medicinals CBD Gummy Rings among the best, claiming that “They’re one of the only CBD gummies that are a true full-spectrum product (besides CBD, they contain various hemp-derived cannabinoids and terpenes). This matters because other hemp-derived cannabinoids and terpenes are thought to make CBD more effective. Taking CBD as part of a full-spectrum hemp-extract is the best way to experience the effects of CBD and produces fewer side effects. [Also], these gummies are the best value for money that you can get. For every $1, you get 15mg of full-spectrum hemp-extract, with 13-14 mg of CBD. And finally, these gummies have very low sugar content; they’re vegan and have clean ingredients.”

Plus Gummies

Plus Gummies creates both CBD-THC blends (only available for purchase in California and Nevada) and a line of hemp-derived gummies, and the latter can be purchased throughout the country. According to founder and cannabis expert Jamie Evans of The Herb Somm, Plus Gummies are a good buy for CBD newbies and regular users alike: “Bite-size and delicious, Plus Gummies are available in many different flavors and CBD: THC ratio blends. Plus also launched their hemp-derived CBD line last year, available in three different “effects”: Balance, Uplift, and Sleep. I’ve tried both the cannabis line and the hemp line. Plus Gummies are effective and are blended with other healing ingredients to enhance therapeutic effects.”

Kiva Midnight Blueberry Camino Gummies

Like CBD, CBN (short for “cannabinol”) is a cannabis compound that can have a relaxing effect on users, and many enthusiasts use this close cousin of CBD to help improve their sleep quality. If that’s your goal, then take the advice of public affairs director Spencer Andrews of the March and Ash cannabis retailer in San Diego and try Kiva Midnight Blueberry Camino Gummies. “The Midnight Blueberry Camino Gummies aid with sleep, and use relaxing terpenes with a hint of chamomile and lavender for a soothing effect. Each gummy contains 1mg of CBN, and can be ordered here,” Andrews tells The Manual.

Kanha CBD Gummies

Antonio Frazier serves as the president of CannaSafe, a company that tests cannabis for effectiveness, quality, and safety, so he’s a highly knowledgeable resource for CBD gummy intel. His top recommendation? “Kanha CBD Gummies are a great product. At CannaSafe, we tested the gummies and we found that they are formulated for precision and efficacy. You get a consistent dose and experience with this product.”

Kanha CBD Gummies can be purchased at dispensaries throughout the state of California, and you can find a full list of vendors here.

Venma Farms CBD Gummies

“With 21mg of cannabidiol [per gummy], Verma Farms CBD Gummies are super tasty, high-quality CBD gummies that are gaining a lot of praise. My favorite flavor is Peachy Pau Hana, but they also come in other flavors, like Beary Beach, Blueberry Wave, or sweet and sour Wahoo Worms. They use USA-grown hemp, and the pack contains a total of 500mg of CBD, split into 20 gummies,” says co-founder Marina Avramovic of CannabisOffers.com of her preferred gummy brand, which is available for purchase throughout the United States.

Looking for more products like this? We’ve also found the best CBD drinks, CBD coffee, and CBD tea for you to consume.

Editors' Recommendations