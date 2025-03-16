The 6 best decaf espresso beans for midafternoon brewing

Table of Contents Table of Contents Lavazza Decaf Espresso Roast Klatch Coffee Organic Decaf Espresso Volcanica Espresso Decaf Coffee Verve Coffee Roasters Vancouver Decaf La Colombe Decaf Monte Carlo Dark Roast Stumptown Trapper Creek Decaf

Rich, dark, bold, and most importantly, decaf — decaf espresso beans are the perfect bean to have on hand when you want to a flavorful brew without the caffeine. I love having a bag of decaf espresso beans in my pantry at all times. As a coffee lover, I find myself needing to limit my caffeine intake or else I can quickly get carried away..

One thing is important to remember, however, as you shop for the best decaf coffee beans is that there's no such thing as "espresso beans,"as decaf espresso beans are just decaffeinated coffee beans that are roasted longer and at higher temperatures than regular coffee. The longer roasting process is crucial to the process, however, which allows the oils to be extracted from the beans and for the beans to develop a dark color and rich flavor. Check out these best decaf espresso beans for your midafternoon coffee break.

Best overall pick

Lavazza Decaf Espresso Roast

Pros Environment-friendly option

Easy to order from Amazon

Features the richest taste for decaf beans

Uses a CO2 method to remove caffeine Cons Not available in bulk

Specification: Dried fruit Tasting notes

Lavazza Decaf Espresso Roast surprised me immediately after the first taste. While I can't say I'm a huge fan of the packaging, let this be your lesson not to judge a book by it's cover. This best decaf espresso beans have a rich and full-bodied taste, creating the perfect crema when brewed with an espresso machine. Each cup I brewed had just the right flavor and was delicious when enjoying plain or using in espresso-based drinks like an Americano. I love making a decaf Americano using with these Lavazza beans.

Lavazza's Decaf Espresso Roast contains a mixture of Arabica and Robusta beans. I'd describe the notes as slightly cereal with a hint of fruity sweetness. Lavazza uses a CO2 method of removing caffeine from these coffee beans, which is a better option for the environment than using chemical solvents. Overall, this decaf espresso bean product earns my top pick for consistency and flavor. As an Amazon fanatic, I like that I can quickly order this product right from Amazon, too.

Best value pick

Klatch Coffee Organic Decaf Espresso

Pros USDA organic

Brews a great espresso shot with crema

Available on subscribe and save for a better value

Roasted to order Cons Only available online

Not as bold as some extra-dark roasts

Specification: Cinnamon and nuts Tasting notes Swiss Water method Decaf method

Klatch Coffee is one of my favorite coffee brands that offers exceptional value. For the price, you get quality decaf espresso beans that are USDA-certified organic and contain a blend of Indonesian, African, Central American, and South American coffees. Not only do I appreciate that this coffee is organic, but I like that it is also decaffeinated using the Swiss Water process (a decaf process that doesn't use any chemicals).

The flavor of Klatch Coffee's Organic Decaf Espresso is exactly what I'm looking for when I brew a decaf shot of espresso. It's not quite as bold as some other espresso roasts, but has the perfect balanced medium-dark roast flavor. The freshness of these decaf espresso beans is also apparent, as Klatch Coffee's products are all "roasted to order" to preserve freshness. I also like that the bag is available in multiple sizes, giving you control to order just what you can reasonably use within the optimal freshness window.

Klatch Coffee's decaf espresso bean earns "best value pick" for me, as it has everything I'm looking for when shopping for coffee, offering a solid value and reliable beans that taste delicious every time I brew them.

Best kosher certified

Volcanica Espresso Decaf Coffee

Pros Available in 3 bag sizes

Low-acid (pH 5.3)

Comes in four ground sizes, including whole bean Cons Not as bold tasting as some other decaf espresso beans

Available online only

Specification: Spice and sweet caramel Tasting notes pH of 5.3 Low pH

Finding decaf espresso beans can be challenging, as many brands on the market don't offer decaffeinated versions of espresso beans. If you're shopping for one that is also Kosher certified, options may be limited. Volcanica's Espresso Decaf Coffee is a great option for any shopper, especially those searching for a kosher option. These perfectly balanced decaf espresso beans have caramel-like notes and a low acid pH that's ideal for those with sensitive stomachs.

Volcanica's Espresso Decaf Coffee uses the Swiss Water process to decaffeinate beans without the use of chemical solvents, such as methylene chloride or ethyl acetate. If whole beans aren't of interest, shoppers can also purchase these decaf espresso beans in pre-ground form in drip grounds, espresso grounds, or ground for French press coffee makers.

Best fair trade

Verve Coffee Roasters Vancouver Decaf

Pros Swiss Water decaffeination method

Coffee grown at 1,400 to 1,500 meters

Roasted to order

Offered in plenty of ground sizes

Specification: Colombia and Uganda Source Swiss Water method Decaf method

If you're looking for decaf espresso beans that are on the milder side, Verve Coffee Roasters Vancouver Decaf is your answer. Blended with beans sourced from Colombia and Uganda, these decaf espresso beans have slightly "sweet" notes of chocolate and candied almonds. The Vancouver Decaf blend, like all of Verve Coffee's roasts, are roasted to order to maintain optimal freshness.

Vancouver Decaf delivers a dessert-like complexity that's awesome for brewing espresso to use when making drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. The Swiss Water process is a key feature of this blend. Verve Coffee Roasters ensures that coffee is decaffeinated using water only.

Best bulk

La Colombe Decaf Monte Carlo Dark Roast

Pros Lux packaging in a box instead of a bag (12-ounce size only)

Available in large bag sizes such as 2 and 5 pounds

Discounted subscription available Cons Not available in specific ground sizes

Not roasted to order

Doesn't specify decaffeination method, likely chemical based

Specification: Hazelnut and sweet grain Tasting notes

La Colombe Decaf Monte Carlo Dark Roast is great option for purchasing decaf espresso beans in bulk. If you live in a household that runs through a lot of decaf, you'll want to purchase the 2- or 5-pound bag option. This roast features a rich, full flavor with notes of hazelnut and sweet grain. Beans are sourced from Colombia for the perfect balance without the caffeine.

La Colombe doesn't note the decaffeination method for this product, so it's likely to use chemical solvents. I like that this option is available on subscription with pre-paid options available, too.

Best Swiss Water decaf

Stumptown Trapper Creek Decaf

Pros Customizable subscription available

2 bag sizes, 12 ounces or 5 pounds Cons No medium-size bags available

May be too mild for those who prefer a stronger espresso flavor

Specification: Dried fruit, graham, and cocoa Tasting notes

Stumptown Coffee Roasters is well known as a top brand that offers a really great selection of various coffee beans. Its decaf espresso variety, called Trapper Creek, delivers the same quality I've experienced in other roasts. The brand describes this roast as "limited in caffeine, but not in flavor."

This roast has a sweet and full-bodied flavor with notes of cocoa, graham, and dried fruit. Decaf coffee beans like the Trapper Creek roast can be put on a customizable subscription, allowing beans to be delivered right to your door.

What to consider

When I shop for decaf espresso beans, I like to focus on the roast and decaffeination method to help make a selection. You might also wish to purchase from brands that maintain fair trade practices or those that offer decaf espresso beans in bulk sizes (depending on how many coffee drinkers are in your household.)

Decaffeination method

Coffee beans can be decaffeinated through various indirect and direct methods. Some methods use chemical solvents to remove caffeine from beans, whereas others use the Swiss Water process. I prefer the flavor and chemical-free nature of Swiss Water process beans, however, these often have a higher price point than those made with chemical solvents. I find that the Swiss Water process preserves more of the coffee's true flavor.

Preferred roast

Roasts can vary with decaf espresso beans, ranging from a blend of medium to medium-dark to extra-dark roasts. Which you'll choose depends on your desired flavor preferences. The darker the coffee roast, the bolder the flavor. A medium-dark option such as Klatch Coffee Organic Decaf Espresso may be better if you prefer a slightly more mild brew.

How we tested

After grinding these whole decaf espresso beans, I tried each tested option four times to make a final decision about flavor and to monitor consistency. Brands that made this list deliver consistent flavor and quality. In addition to brewing as straight espresso shots, I tried each espresso in an espresso drink, such as a cappuccino, to see how the flavor of the decaf espresso came through when mixed with milk.

Why trust us

I love espresso and I love making espresso drinks. Over the years, I've learned that high-quality espresso beans are a must when trying to make cafe-level quality drinks at home. Decaf coffee often gets a bad reputation for lacking flavor, but even as a coffee fanatic, I can't tell the difference between these decaf espresso beans and caffeinated beans.