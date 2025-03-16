 Skip to main content
The 6 best decaf espresso beans for midafternoon brewing

Enjoy the rich flavor of espresso without the caffeine with these beans

Espresso cup with a book and coffee beans
Rich, dark, bold, and most importantly, decaf — decaf espresso beans are the perfect bean to have on hand when you want to a flavorful brew without the caffeine. I love having a bag of decaf espresso beans in my pantry at all times. As a coffee lover, I find myself needing to limit my caffeine intake or else I can quickly get carried away..

One thing is important to remember, however, as you shop for the best decaf coffee beans is that there's no such thing as "espresso beans,"as decaf espresso beans are just decaffeinated coffee beans that are roasted longer and at higher temperatures than regular coffee. The longer roasting process is crucial to the process, however, which allows the oils to be extracted from the beans and for the beans to develop a dark color and rich flavor. Check out these best decaf espresso beans for your midafternoon coffee break.

Lavazza Decaf Dark Espresso Roast Whole Bean Coffee, 1.1-lb Bag - Authentic Italian Blend, Creamy with Smooth Flavor
Lavazza Decaf Espresso Roast
Best overall pick
Jump to details
Klatch Coffee Organic Decaf Espresso
Klatch Coffee Organic Decaf Espresso
Best value pick
Jump to details
Espresso Decaf Coffee, Ground, Dark Roast, Swiss Water Processed, Fresh Roasted, 16-ounce
Volcanica Espresso Decaf Coffee
Best kosher certified
Jump to details
Verve Coffee Roasters Whole Bean Coffee Vancouver Swiss Water Decaf | Medium Roast, Espresso | No Caffeine, Direct Trade, Resealable Pouch | Enjoy Hot or Cold Brew | 12oz Bag
Verve Coffee Roasters Vancouver Decaf
Best fair trade
Jump to details
La Colombe Decaf Monte Carlo Dark Roast
La Colombe Decaf Monte Carlo Dark Roast
Best bulk
Jump to details
Stumptown Coffee Roasters Whole Bean, Trapper Creek Decaf, Whole Bean Trapper Creek Decaf, 12 Oz
Stumptown Trapper Creek Decaf
Best Swiss Water decaf
Jump to details
Our Top Pick Lavazza Decaf Espresso Roast
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Best overall pick

Lavazza Decaf Espresso Roast

Pros
  • Environment-friendly option
  • Easy to order from Amazon
  • Features the richest taste for decaf beans
  • Uses a CO2 method to remove caffeine
Cons
  • Not available in bulk
Specification:
Dried fruit Tasting notes

Lavazza Decaf Espresso Roast surprised me immediately after the first taste. While I can't say I'm a huge fan of the packaging, let this be your lesson not to judge a book by it's cover. This best decaf espresso beans have a rich and full-bodied taste, creating the perfect crema when brewed with an espresso machine. Each cup I brewed had just the right flavor and was delicious when enjoying plain or using in espresso-based drinks like an Americano. I love making a decaf Americano using with these Lavazza beans.

Lavazza's Decaf Espresso Roast contains a mixture of Arabica and Robusta beans. I'd describe the notes as slightly cereal with a hint of fruity sweetness. Lavazza uses a CO2 method of removing caffeine from these coffee beans, which is a better option for the environment than using chemical solvents. Overall, this decaf espresso bean product earns my top pick for consistency and flavor. As an Amazon fanatic, I like that I can quickly order this product right from Amazon, too.

Lavazza Decaf Dark Espresso Roast Whole Bean Coffee, 1.1-lb Bag - Authentic Italian Blend, Creamy with Smooth Flavor
Lavazza Decaf Espresso Roast
Best overall pick
Tested By The Manual Klatch Coffee Organic Decaf
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Best value pick

Klatch Coffee Organic Decaf Espresso

Pros
  • USDA organic
  • Brews a great espresso shot with crema
  • Available on subscribe and save for a better value
  • Roasted to order
Cons
  • Only available online
  • Not as bold as some extra-dark roasts
Specification:
Cinnamon and nuts Tasting notes
Swiss Water method Decaf method

Klatch Coffee is one of my favorite coffee brands that offers exceptional value. For the price, you get quality decaf espresso beans that are USDA-certified organic and contain a blend of Indonesian, African, Central American, and South American coffees. Not only do I appreciate that this coffee is organic, but I like that it is also decaffeinated using the Swiss Water process (a decaf process that doesn't use any chemicals).

The flavor of Klatch Coffee's Organic Decaf Espresso is exactly what I'm looking for when I brew a decaf shot of espresso. It's not quite as bold as some other espresso roasts, but has the perfect balanced medium-dark roast flavor. The freshness of these decaf espresso beans is also apparent, as Klatch Coffee's products are all "roasted to order" to preserve freshness. I also like that the bag is available in multiple sizes, giving you control to order just what you can reasonably use within the optimal freshness window.

Klatch Coffee's decaf espresso bean earns "best value pick" for me, as it has everything I'm looking for when shopping for coffee, offering a solid value and reliable beans that taste delicious every time I brew them.

Klatch Coffee Organic Decaf Espresso
Klatch Coffee Organic Decaf Espresso
Best value pick
Volcanica Espresso Decaf Coffee
Volanica Coffee

Best kosher certified

Volcanica Espresso Decaf Coffee

Pros
  • Available in 3 bag sizes
  • Low-acid (pH 5.3)
  • Comes in four ground sizes, including whole bean
Cons
  • Not as bold tasting as some other decaf espresso beans
  • Available online only
Specification:
Spice and sweet caramel Tasting notes
pH of 5.3 Low pH

Finding decaf espresso beans can be challenging, as many brands on the market don't offer decaffeinated versions of espresso beans. If you're shopping for one that is also Kosher certified, options may be limited. Volcanica's Espresso Decaf Coffee is a great option for any shopper, especially those searching for a kosher option. These perfectly balanced decaf espresso beans have caramel-like notes and a low acid pH that's ideal for those with sensitive stomachs.

Volcanica's Espresso Decaf Coffee uses the Swiss Water process to decaffeinate beans without the use of chemical solvents, such as methylene chloride or ethyl acetate. If whole beans aren't of interest, shoppers can also purchase these decaf espresso beans in pre-ground form in drip grounds, espresso grounds, or ground for French press coffee makers.

Espresso Decaf Coffee, Ground, Dark Roast, Swiss Water Processed, Fresh Roasted, 16-ounce
Volcanica Espresso Decaf Coffee
Best kosher certified
Tested By The Manual Verve Coffee Roasters Vancouver Decaf
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Best fair trade

Verve Coffee Roasters Vancouver Decaf

Pros
  • Swiss Water decaffeination method
  • Coffee grown at 1,400 to 1,500 meters
  • Roasted to order
  • Offered in plenty of ground sizes
Specification:
Colombia and Uganda Source
Swiss Water method Decaf method

If you're looking for decaf espresso beans that are on the milder side, Verve Coffee Roasters Vancouver Decaf is your answer. Blended with beans sourced from Colombia and Uganda, these decaf espresso beans have slightly "sweet" notes of chocolate and candied almonds. The Vancouver Decaf blend, like all of Verve Coffee's roasts, are roasted to order to maintain optimal freshness.

Vancouver Decaf delivers a dessert-like complexity that's awesome for brewing espresso to use when making drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. The Swiss Water process is a key feature of this blend. Verve Coffee Roasters ensures that coffee is decaffeinated using water only.

Verve Coffee Roasters Whole Bean Coffee Vancouver Swiss Water Decaf | Medium Roast, Espresso | No Caffeine, Direct Trade, Resealable Pouch | Enjoy Hot or Cold Brew | 12oz Bag
Verve Coffee Roasters Vancouver Decaf
Best fair trade
La Colombe Monte Carlo Decaf
La Colombe

Best bulk

La Colombe Decaf Monte Carlo Dark Roast

Pros
  • Lux packaging in a box instead of a bag (12-ounce size only)
  • Available in large bag sizes such as 2 and 5 pounds
  • Discounted subscription available
Cons
  • Not available in specific ground sizes
  • Not roasted to order
  • Doesn't specify decaffeination method, likely chemical based
Specification:
Hazelnut and sweet grain Tasting notes

La Colombe Decaf Monte Carlo Dark Roast is great option for purchasing decaf espresso beans in bulk. If you live in a household that runs through a lot of decaf, you'll want to purchase the 2- or 5-pound bag option. This roast features a rich, full flavor with notes of hazelnut and sweet grain. Beans are sourced from Colombia for the perfect balance without the caffeine.

La Colombe doesn't note the decaffeination method for this product, so it's likely to use chemical solvents. I like that this option is available on subscription with pre-paid options available, too.

La Colombe Decaf Monte Carlo Dark Roast
La Colombe Decaf Monte Carlo Dark Roast
Best bulk
Stumptown Trapper Creek Decaf
Stumptown Coffee

Best Swiss Water decaf

Stumptown Trapper Creek Decaf

Pros
  • Customizable subscription available
  • 2 bag sizes, 12 ounces or 5 pounds
Cons
  • No medium-size bags available
  • May be too mild for those who prefer a stronger espresso flavor
Specification:
Dried fruit, graham, and cocoa Tasting notes

Stumptown Coffee Roasters is well known as a top brand that offers a really great selection of various coffee beans. Its decaf espresso variety, called Trapper Creek, delivers the same quality I've experienced in other roasts. The brand describes this roast as "limited in caffeine, but not in flavor."

This roast has a sweet and full-bodied flavor with notes of cocoa, graham, and dried fruit. Decaf coffee beans like the Trapper Creek roast can be put on a customizable subscription, allowing beans to be delivered right to your door.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters Whole Bean, Trapper Creek Decaf, Whole Bean Trapper Creek Decaf, 12 Oz
Stumptown Trapper Creek Decaf
Best Swiss Water decaf

What to consider

When I shop for decaf espresso beans, I like to focus on the roast and decaffeination method to help make a selection. You might also wish to purchase from brands that maintain fair trade practices or those that offer decaf espresso beans in bulk sizes (depending on how many coffee drinkers are in your household.)

Decaffeination method

Coffee beans can be decaffeinated through various indirect and direct methods. Some methods use chemical solvents to remove caffeine from beans, whereas others use the Swiss Water process. I prefer the flavor and chemical-free nature of Swiss Water process beans, however, these often have a higher price point than those made with chemical solvents. I find that the Swiss Water process preserves more of the coffee's true flavor.

Preferred roast

Roasts can vary with decaf espresso beans, ranging from a blend of medium to medium-dark to extra-dark roasts. Which you'll choose depends on your desired flavor preferences. The darker the coffee roast, the bolder the flavor. A medium-dark option such as Klatch Coffee Organic Decaf Espresso may be better if you prefer a slightly more mild brew.

How we tested

After grinding these whole decaf espresso beans, I tried each tested option four times to make a final decision about flavor and to monitor consistency. Brands that made this list deliver consistent flavor and quality. In addition to brewing as straight espresso shots, I tried each espresso in an espresso drink, such as a cappuccino, to see how the flavor of the decaf espresso came through when mixed with milk.

Why trust us

I love espresso and I love making espresso drinks. Over the years, I've learned that high-quality espresso beans are a must when trying to make cafe-level quality drinks at home. Decaf coffee often gets a bad reputation for lacking flavor, but even as a coffee fanatic, I can't tell the difference between these decaf espresso beans and caffeinated beans.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to travel to new destinations and is incredibly passionate about exercise, health, wellness, and lots and lots of coffee. Emily enjoys combining her love of writing with her enthusiasm for exploring new places and experiencing delicious food. Emily holds a B.S. in Health & Human Services.

