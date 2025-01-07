Cappuccino vs. latte: What’s the difference between these creamy espresso drinks?

Table of Contents Table of Contents The basic ingredients Comparing a cappuccino vs. latte Which is healthier: Cappuccino vs. latte

Understanding the difference between a cappuccino vs. latte can completely transform how you enjoy coffee. Both Italian espresso drinks are delicious, but there’s a time and a place for each in my world. Since both drinks contain espresso and some version of steamed or foamed milk, I can understand why many coffee drinkers don’t quite understand the distinction between these two beverages. But once you do learn the difference between the cappuccino vs. latte, you can’t go back. Depending on your mood, you’ll know exactly how to place the best coffee order.

The basic ingredients

Whether making a cappuccino or a latte, you’ll start with the same essential ingredients. The base for both drinks includes freshly brewed espresso, which can be brewed with any method of your choice. You’ll also need some form of milk, typically whole milk in a cappuccino or a latte (however, 2% or skim can be used as a lower-fat option). In terms of ingredients, that’s all you’ll need to craft either drink. However, the difference between the cappuccino and latte is the ratio of ingredients used and the preparation.

Cappuccino ingredient ratios

The first part of what makes a cappuccino unique is the equal ratios of ingredients used. In a 1:1:1 ratio, you’ll use one part espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. Each part of this espresso drink is layered on top of each other, starting with the espresso, followed by the steamed milk and milk foam on the top.

Latte ingredient ratios

Unlike a cappuccino, a latte contains a much higher milk-to-espresso ratio. Even though the drink starts with the same single or double shot of espresso, more steamed milk is used, typically in a 1:2 ratio. The amount of milk used in the latte gives it a super creamy taste. The latte only has a smaller foam layer on top, unlike the larger one used in the cappuccino.

Comparing a cappuccino vs. latte

According to Debbie Cross, CEO/Founder of Sapphire Coffee, “The choice between a cappuccino and latte comes down to your taste for balance versus indulgence. The cappuccino delivers a stronger espresso presence, while a latte leans into smooth, milky luxury.” At Sapphire Coffee, “we see the cappuccino as the perfect harmony of strength and texture — equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam create a bold yet balanced experience.”

Cross explained, “The latte is where elegance meets comfort. With more steamed milk and a silky texture, it’s a soothing choice for those who prefer a creamier coffee experience, and we perfect it in every cup.”

Taste and texture

The differences in ingredient ratios of a cappuccino and a latte completely change their overall taste. With a latte, you’ll get a much creamier drink with a generally blended taste. Alternatively, a cappuccino is a better order for when you’re looking for a stronger espresso flavor. Both drinks are creamy, unlike an Americano, which is strictly espresso and water. But a latte is a far creamier drink than a cappuccino.

I feel the cappuccino is a go-to order when you want that rich espresso flavor, but a latte is more of an indulgent “snack.” However, as an espresso lover, I prefer a cappuccino because it has a much stronger, true coffee flavor. However, I can see the latte as a better fit for someone who is new to drinking coffee or likes a mild coffee drink.

Preparation

Baristas craft the latte and cappuccino differently, meaning you should at home, too. In a latte, the espresso and steamed milk layers are mixed together and topped with a light layer of foam. In a cappuccino, the layers are left separately and not mixed.

Cup size

The serving and cup size are also different between a cappuccino vs. latte. Cappuccinos contain much less milk, so they are served in smaller cups. While this may not always be true in Americanized versions of these drinks at large coffee shops, you can expect an authentic Italian cappuccino to be served in a 5- to 6-ounce cup and a latte to be served in an 8- to 16-ounce cup, depending on the size you order.

Which is healthier: Cappuccino vs. latte

The decision of what to order between a cappuccino vs. latte can also come down to dietary choice. While both drinks are delicious, the calories in a latte can certainly add up, especially if you’re ordering fancy flavors with added sugar, such as a caramel latte. Since lattes contain much more milk, you can expect them to contain more calories than a cappuccino in most cases.

According to Healthline, the average 16-ounce latte contains about 200 calories compared to a latte at only 130 calories. Of course, this can vary depending on the type of milk used (skin, 2%, etc.) and the size you order. Cappuccinos are generally not sweetened unless ordered with added flavor, so lattes also tend to contain more sugar. I like to think of a cappuccino as an everyday drink and a latte as a “treat yourself” type of drink.