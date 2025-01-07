 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Cappuccino vs. latte: What’s the difference between these creamy espresso drinks?

Which espresso drink is creamier?

By
Latte next to a laptop
Pixabay / Pexels

Understanding the difference between a cappuccino vs. latte can completely transform how you enjoy coffee. Both Italian espresso drinks are delicious, but there’s a time and a place for each in my world. Since both drinks contain espresso and some version of steamed or foamed milk, I can understand why many coffee drinkers don’t quite understand the distinction between these two beverages. But once you do learn the difference between the cappuccino vs. latte, you can’t go back. Depending on your mood, you’ll know exactly how to place the best coffee order.

The basic ingredients

Person pouring coffee drink into a white ceramic mug
Heewei Lee / Unsplash

Whether making a cappuccino or a latte, you’ll start with the same essential ingredients. The base for both drinks includes freshly brewed espresso, which can be brewed with any method of your choice. You’ll also need some form of milk, typically whole milk in a cappuccino or a latte (however, 2% or skim can be used as a lower-fat option). In terms of ingredients, that’s all you’ll need to craft either drink. However, the difference between the cappuccino and latte is the ratio of ingredients used and the preparation.

Recommended Videos

Cappuccino ingredient ratios

The first part of what makes a cappuccino unique is the equal ratios of ingredients used. In a 1:1:1 ratio, you’ll use one part espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. Each part of this espresso drink is layered on top of each other, starting with the espresso, followed by the steamed milk and milk foam on the top.

Related

Latte ingredient ratios

Unlike a cappuccino, a latte contains a much higher milk-to-espresso ratio. Even though the drink starts with the same single or double shot of espresso, more steamed milk is used, typically in a 1:2 ratio. The amount of milk used in the latte gives it a super creamy taste. The latte only has a smaller foam layer on top, unlike the larger one used in the cappuccino.

Comparing a cappuccino vs. latte

Cappuccino with a design in the foam
Lex Sirikiat / Unsplash

According to Debbie Cross, CEO/Founder of Sapphire Coffee, “The choice between a cappuccino and latte comes down to your taste for balance versus indulgence. The cappuccino delivers a stronger espresso presence, while a latte leans into smooth, milky luxury.” At Sapphire Coffee, “we see the cappuccino as the perfect harmony of strength and texture — equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam create a bold yet balanced experience.”

Cross explained, “The latte is where elegance meets comfort. With more steamed milk and a silky texture, it’s a soothing choice for those who prefer a creamier coffee experience, and we perfect it in every cup.”

Taste and texture

The differences in ingredient ratios of a cappuccino and a latte completely change their overall taste. With a latte, you’ll get a much creamier drink with a generally blended taste. Alternatively, a cappuccino is a better order for when you’re looking for a stronger espresso flavor. Both drinks are creamy, unlike an Americano, which is strictly espresso and water. But a latte is a far creamier drink than a cappuccino.

I feel the cappuccino is a go-to order when you want that rich espresso flavor, but a latte is more of an indulgent “snack.” However, as an espresso lover, I prefer a cappuccino because it has a much stronger, true coffee flavor. However, I can see the latte as a better fit for someone who is new to drinking coffee or likes a mild coffee drink.

Preparation

Baristas craft the latte and cappuccino differently, meaning you should at home, too. In a latte, the espresso and steamed milk layers are mixed together and topped with a light layer of foam. In a cappuccino, the layers are left separately and not mixed.

Cup size

The serving and cup size are also different between a cappuccino vs. latte. Cappuccinos contain much less milk, so they are served in smaller cups. While this may not always be true in Americanized versions of these drinks at large coffee shops, you can expect an authentic Italian cappuccino to be served in a 5- to 6-ounce cup and a latte to be served in an 8- to 16-ounce cup, depending on the size you order.

Which is healthier: Cappuccino vs. latte

Cup of coffee
Archie Binamira / Pexels

The decision of what to order between a cappuccino vs. latte can also come down to dietary choice. While both drinks are delicious, the calories in a latte can certainly add up, especially if you’re ordering fancy flavors with added sugar, such as a caramel latte. Since lattes contain much more milk, you can expect them to contain more calories than a cappuccino in most cases.

According to Healthline, the average 16-ounce latte contains about 200 calories compared to a latte at only 130 calories. Of course, this can vary depending on the type of milk used (skin, 2%, etc.) and the size you order. Cappuccinos are generally not sweetened unless ordered with added flavor, so lattes also tend to contain more sugar. I like to think of a cappuccino as an everyday drink and a latte as a “treat yourself” type of drink.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Treat yourself to LEXINGTON BAKES’ limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownies while you still can
The perfect snack for coffee-lovers
Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownie

LEXINGTON BAKES, renowned for its commitment to Radical Ingredient Transparency® and high-quality luxury treats with organic and fair-trade ingredients, has launched a limited-edition seasonal drop perfect for espresso lovers. The newest Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownies are made with 100% organic and fair trade ingredients. Each artisan brownie is infused with Equator Coffees' Jaguar Espresso, a sweet espresso blend with fruit flavors, dark chocolate, and spice that combines organic and Fair Trade-certified coffees from the world's major growing regions.
"Good dessert is meant to be shared, especially this time of year—when we decided to take on seasonal flavors, I wanted to share the experience with and celebrate brands who share our passion for extraordinary taste and exceptional standards," said Lex Evan, Founder, CEO & Chef of LEXINGTON BAKES. "Together, we've elevated nostalgic flavors that deliver the familiar warmth of Fall and the exhilarating joy of the Holidays with organic, fair trade, better-for-you ingredients modern consumers crave, while offering a sneak peek into future innovations the New Year holds for us."
Each Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownie is made with 100% organic house-made pumpkin pie spice mix and tangy pumpkin cream chees swirls, for that nostalgic fall taste you know and love. The seasonal brownie offerings such as the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownie are not just a treat to tastebuds but also deliver on several rising consumer trends, including plant-based options, right-sized packaging, responsibly sourced organic and fair trade ingredients, and transparency, all of which reflect LEXINGTON BAKES' commitment to people and the planet.

The limited-time Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownies will be in stock in February, so try them while you can. These indulgent treats make the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the true coffee lover.
Buy Now

Read more
Laird Superfood launches new latte for enhanced energy and vitality
A healthier version of your favorite latte
Laird Maca Instant Latte

Just in time to support New Year's resolutions, functional coffee brand Laird Superfood has launched a new product: the Maca Instant Latte. The brand's Instant Lattes are already popular amongst health-conscious coffee drinkers, but this launch adds a new product to the Instant Latte product line. Made with plant-based superfoods and minimally processed ingredients, the Maca Latte is designed to boost vitality and energy to support your active lifestyle.

According to Laird, Maca is becoming "more popular but hasn't yet been incorporated into many mainstream and easy-to-use products. Our Maca Instant Latte is a delicious and nutritious way for consumers to restore their vitality every day. At Laird Superfood we are continually innovating with new ingredients that help enhance daily rituals – like a morning cup of coffee," said Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. " The Maca Instant Latte also contains naturally occurring MCTs for sustained energy, along with the power of Laird’s beloved Performance Mushroom Blend to enhance energy.

Read more
Enjoy your daily latte in a holiday edition with Pop & Bottle’s newest releases
Festive lattes for the holidays
Pop & Bottle Peppermint. Mocha Latte

Enjoying a healthier version of your favorite holiday latte just got easier with Pop & Bottle's newest latte flavor releases: Peppermint Mocha Oat Milk Latte and Organic Mint Mocha Almond Milk Latte. Pop & Bottle is focused on helping coffee drinkers enjoy the season's delights without compromise. The brand believes in using the highest-quality ingredients, ensuring all its products are made of the purest, most wholesome Organic foods.

The two new flavors feature unique twists on holiday classics. The Peppermint Mocha Oat Milk Latte contains a festive blend of organic cold brew coffee, house-made oat milk, real cacao, and pure peppermint. The limited-edition flavor contains quality plant protein and Omega 3s, and it is heart-healthy, yielding a ready-to-drink latte that you can feel good about consuming. The Peppermint Mocha Oat Milk Latte is available in canned form (8 ounces each) in packs of 12, 24, or 48.

Read more