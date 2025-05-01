 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

I tried Dunkin’s Signature Pistachio Lattes — and loved the surprise

Waffle cone pieces are an unexpected, yet welcomed surprise

By
Dunkin' Signature Pistachio Lattes
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Pistachio is the hot new flavor in the world of coffee, and Dunkin’ is joining in on the fun. Launched yesterday, Dunkin’s new menu items are here for spring, which include the Iced Pistachio Signature Latte and the Hot Pistachio Signature Latte. Since 2018, Pistachio Coffee has been a returning fan favorite at Dunkin’, but this is the first time the brand has created a latte variation of Pistachio Coffee.

This new twist, available in hot or iced form, combines rich espresso with a swirl of nutty, subtly sweet pistachio flavor, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and waffle cone pieces. (Yes, you heard that correctly) Dunkin’ has added waffle cone pieces to these new lattes, an unexpected addition that took me by surprise — in the best way possible.

Recommended Videos

Dunkin’ Hot Signature Pistachio Latte

Hot Dunkin Signature Pistachio Latte
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The name “Pistachio Latte” may be enough to get you excited enough to order this drink without reading the full description. In my head, I was picturing a green-colored latte that almost looked like a matcha latte. I didn’t spend enough time reading the full description of Dunkin’s new Signature Pistachio Lattes, and otherwise, I would have been prepared for the waffle cone pieces on top of this hot latte. Right on the first sip, I noticed something unusual about the texture (which I assumed were little bits of broken pistachio nuts on top). I took the lid off to find soft waffle cone pieces floating on top of my latte. Once I reread the description of the latte, everything started to make sense—and I loved it.

Related

The softened waffle cone pieces in this latte remind me of the texture of cereal once it softens from sitting in milk (which I love). The taste of this latte is not quite as sweet as I expected, based on other Dunkin’ specialty lattes I’ve tried in the past. It had an outstanding balance of creaminess and texture, with the uniqueness of the waffle cone pieces. The notes of pistachio flavor come through in the espresso with every sip, but it’s not overpowering. As someone who doesn’t typically rave about flavored coffee drinks, the Dunkin’ Hot Signature Pistachio Latte impressed me. I love that Dunkin’ tried to get creative with the addition of the waffle cone pieces.

Dunkin’ Iced Signature Pistachio Latte

Dunkin' Iced Pistachio Latte
Emily Caldwell / The Manual
If you order the Dunkin’ Iced Signature Pistachio Latte, you’ll see the waffle cone pieces immediately after placing your order. Unlike the hot version, which is hidden behind a cup, the iced version has an open top, allowing you to see the pieces sitting on top of the whipped cream. While I enjoyed the iced version too, the hot version was a clear winner. The iced version is an excellent option if you like a slightly sweeter latte.
When drinking from a straw, your first sips won’t include the waffle cone pieces or the whipped cream (as you’re slurping from the bottom). You can still certainly taste the pistachio flavor, though it seemed to have a stronger sweetness and a more diluted, nutty flavor. The drink is good, but it lacks the unique texture of the hot variation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Fans of cask strength whiskey will love Sagamore Spirit’s new rye whiskey
Sagamore Spirit is relaunching its popular Cask Strength Rye Whiskey
Sagamore Spirit

If you're a rye whiskey fan, you already know about the appeal of Maryland's Sagamore Spirit. You can't go wrong with any of its core collection or limited edition whiskeys. Recently, it announced a new batch of one of its most popular expressions.
Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength Rye Whiskey
Sagamore Spirit Sagamore Spirit

Fans of high-proof whiskey should be pleasantly surprised because this week, Sagamore Spirit announced the launch of a new batch of its award-winning Cask Strength Rye Whiskey. This 61.5% ABV whiskey was made with grains sourced from local farms. To make this innovative, 100% Maryland rye whiskey, high-rye, and low-rye whiskeys are triple distilled and matured for seven years before being blended together.

Read more
Dekáf’s new Mizudashi cold brew line is bold without caffeine
Slow dripped with a Japanese cold brew concentrate
Dekáf Cold brew concentrate

Dekáf Coffee Roasters, a premium decaf-only roaster based in Salem, MA, continues to define the decaf coffee drinking experience with a new launch. The brand has officially launched its first-ever line of Mizudashi Cold Brew Concentrates, a collection of small-batch, Japanese-style cold brews. These cold brew coffee concentrates were created with the same intentional roasting practices and quality sourcing that define the brand’s growing reputation.
The Mizudashi release features four cold brew concentrate offerings derived from the brand’s best sellers:

Split Pulse (Half-Caffeine) – Ripe pomelo, toffee, vanilla bean

Read more
Try out the viral Dubai chocolate trend with these pistachio tequila cocktails
Tequila Cazadores

Pistachio is everywhere this season, from its soft green color to the inescapable viral Dubai chocolate trend that has been all over TikTok and Instagram. With the combination of pistachio, chocolate, and tahini being a smash hit, bartenders have taken note and have been working on their own pistachio-inspired drinks, often including the use of coffee as a natural complement to the sweet and bitter flavors.

Tequila brand Cazadores has come out with its own take on the trend, making use of its Cazadores Café liqueur which blends tequila and coffee flavors. These two cocktails are not only bang on trend but also look gorgeous, showing off the textures of pistachio as well as its flavors.

Read more