I tried Dunkin’s Signature Pistachio Lattes — and loved the surprise

Dunkin' Hot Signature Pistachio Latte Dunkin' Iced Signature Pistachio Latte

Pistachio is the hot new flavor in the world of coffee, and Dunkin’ is joining in on the fun. Launched yesterday, Dunkin’s new menu items are here for spring, which include the Iced Pistachio Signature Latte and the Hot Pistachio Signature Latte. Since 2018, Pistachio Coffee has been a returning fan favorite at Dunkin’, but this is the first time the brand has created a latte variation of Pistachio Coffee.

This new twist, available in hot or iced form, combines rich espresso with a swirl of nutty, subtly sweet pistachio flavor, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and waffle cone pieces. (Yes, you heard that correctly) Dunkin’ has added waffle cone pieces to these new lattes, an unexpected addition that took me by surprise — in the best way possible.

Dunkin’ Hot Signature Pistachio Latte

The name “Pistachio Latte” may be enough to get you excited enough to order this drink without reading the full description. In my head, I was picturing a green-colored latte that almost looked like a matcha latte. I didn’t spend enough time reading the full description of Dunkin’s new Signature Pistachio Lattes, and otherwise, I would have been prepared for the waffle cone pieces on top of this hot latte. Right on the first sip, I noticed something unusual about the texture (which I assumed were little bits of broken pistachio nuts on top). I took the lid off to find soft waffle cone pieces floating on top of my latte. Once I reread the description of the latte, everything started to make sense—and I loved it.

The softened waffle cone pieces in this latte remind me of the texture of cereal once it softens from sitting in milk (which I love). The taste of this latte is not quite as sweet as I expected, based on other Dunkin’ specialty lattes I’ve tried in the past. It had an outstanding balance of creaminess and texture, with the uniqueness of the waffle cone pieces. The notes of pistachio flavor come through in the espresso with every sip, but it’s not overpowering. As someone who doesn’t typically rave about flavored coffee drinks, the Dunkin’ Hot Signature Pistachio Latte impressed me. I love that Dunkin’ tried to get creative with the addition of the waffle cone pieces.

Dunkin’ Iced Signature Pistachio Latte

If you order the Dunkin’ Iced Signature Pistachio Latte, you’ll see the waffle cone pieces immediately after placing your order. Unlike the hot version, which is hidden behind a cup, the iced version has an open top, allowing you to see the pieces sitting on top of the whipped cream. While I enjoyed the iced version too, the hot version was a clear winner. The iced version is an excellent option if you like a slightly sweeter latte.

When drinking from a straw, your first sips won’t include the waffle cone pieces or the whipped cream (as you’re slurping from the bottom). You can still certainly taste the pistachio flavor, though it seemed to have a stronger sweetness and a more diluted, nutty flavor. The drink is good, but it lacks the unique texture of the hot variation.