I tried Dunkin’s Signature Pistachio Lattes — and loved the surprise

Pistachio is the hot new flavor in the world of coffee, and Dunkin’ is joining in on the fun. Launched yesterday, Dunkin’s new menu items are here for spring, which include the Iced Pistachio Signature Latte and the Hot Pistachio Signature Latte. Since 2018, Pistachio Coffee has been a returning fan favorite at Dunkin’, but this is the first time the brand has created a latte variation of Pistachio Coffee.
This new twist, available in hot or iced form, combines rich espresso with a swirl of nutty, subtly sweet pistachio flavor, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and waffle cone pieces. (Yes, you heard that correctly) Dunkin’ has added waffle cone pieces to these new lattes, an unexpected addition that took me by surprise — in the best way possible.
Dunkin’ Hot Signature Pistachio Latte
The name “Pistachio Latte” may be enough to get you excited enough to order this drink without reading the full description. In my head, I was picturing a green-colored latte that almost looked like a matcha latte. I didn’t spend enough time reading the full description of Dunkin’s new Signature Pistachio Lattes, and otherwise, I would have been prepared for the waffle cone pieces on top of this hot latte. Right on the first sip, I noticed something unusual about the texture (which I assumed were little bits of broken pistachio nuts on top). I took the lid off to find soft waffle cone pieces floating on top of my latte. Once I reread the description of the latte, everything started to make sense—and I loved it.
The softened waffle cone pieces in this latte remind me of the texture of cereal once it softens from sitting in milk (which I love). The taste of this latte is not quite as sweet as I expected, based on other Dunkin’ specialty lattes I’ve tried in the past. It had an outstanding balance of creaminess and texture, with the uniqueness of the waffle cone pieces. The notes of pistachio flavor come through in the espresso with every sip, but it’s not overpowering. As someone who doesn’t typically rave about flavored coffee drinks, the Dunkin’ Hot Signature Pistachio Latte impressed me. I love that Dunkin’ tried to get creative with the addition of the waffle cone pieces.