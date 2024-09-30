Level up your at-home espresso brew

Achieving barista-quality espresso at home in just minutes has become easier with the release of Peet’s Coffee’s newest innovation. Just launched, this product is Peet’s first-ever concentrated espresso available for home use. Ultra Coffee is crafted using Peet’s signature Espresso Forte blend, offering you a rich, full-bodied experience right at home. The exciting release of this new product means those who love the taste of espresso won’t need a fancy espresso maker to become an at-home barista.

The new Ultra Coffee can be enjoyed either hot or cold, giving you plenty of options to prepare your coffee just how you like it. The versatile blend is silky smooth and highly concentrated. The heavy concentration means you’ll only need one tablespoon of this concentrate to craft up any coffee drink. The flavor profile of this roast is slightly nutty with Hazlenut notes along with a bit of lemon curd and chocolate truffle notes.

Each bottle of Peet’s Ultra Coffee comes with 16 servings in one bottle. To use, simply add 1 tablespoon of the espresso concentrate to 6 ounces of water and then add milk or creamer, as desired. Enjoy over ice, cold, or warmed — the choice is yours! Once opened, you can store the bottle in your fridge for up to 30 days. What makes this new Peet’s product especially unique is its rich concentration, which means you can enjoy the espresso flavor you know and love at home without any cleanup or preparation required.

For those who have hopped on the delicious espresso martini trend, Peet’s new Ultra Coffee also can elevate your cold coffee cocktails in just a quick pour.