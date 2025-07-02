 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

These coffee cocktails are the unexpected summer drinks you’ll crave all season

Summer coffee cocktails that aren't another espresso martini

By
Mr Black
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

I could sip on espresso martinis and frozen espresso martinis year-round, but sometimes, on hot summer days, you need something a bit sweeter and fruitier. These fruit-inspired summer coffee cocktails blend traditional summer flavors, like pineapple and strawberry, with Mr Black Coffee Liqueur for a caffeinated and alcoholic twist on your standard summer iced coffee.

Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, made with 100% specialty arabica coffee, Australian wheat vodka, and a touch of cane sugar, is the perfect base for creating unique summer cocktails with a caffeine boost. My favorite is the Café Colada, a drink that makes a great choice when you can’t decide whether you want a fruity, frozen drink or an iced coffee (a frequent predicament I face). Here’s how to make three fruity, summer coffee cocktails using Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur.

Recommended Videos

Café Colada

cafe colada
Mr Black

A pina colada with coffee liqueur sounds unexpected, but these flavors pair together better than you’d think. The Café Colada combines the tropical flavors of pineapple and coconut with Mr Black’s bold coffee liqueur. It’s refreshing, delicious, and perfect for warm-weather sipping with a hint of coffee flavor. This recipe for a caffeinated spin on a classic pina colada serves two and can be adjusted to scale. I love how easy this recipe is to put together — all you need is a blender, ingredients, and a glass to put this drink together in under 10 minutes.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Ingredients

  • 2oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
  • 2oz rum
  • 4oz pineapple juice
  • 4oz sweetened coconut cream
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1–1.5 cups of ice

Method

  1. Blend everything until smooth and frozen (about 10–15 seconds).
  2. Pour into a hurricane glass and garnish with a lime wheel, dried pineapple, and a cherry.
  3. Serve, sip, and enjoy!

Coffee Lemon Spritz

Mr Black Spritz
Mr Black

Crafted with Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, bright Limoncello, and a refreshing hit of sparkling water, this spritz delivers a bold, unexpected twist on the traditional. It’s smooth, zesty, and caffeinated, giving all other spritzes a serious run for their money this season. Coffee and lemon also seem interesting, yet these two pair perfectly for a zesty, caffeinated, refreshing summer coffee cocktail. There’s really no bad to enjoy this summer cocktail, but to me, it seems like the perfect drink for a summer brunch.

Ingredients

  • 30ml/1oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
  • 30ml/1oz Limoncello
  • Sparkling water to top

Method

  1. Fill a glass with ice and then add Mr Black and Limoncello.
  2. Top the glass with sparkling water.
  3. Garnish with a lemon wheel, if desired.
  4. Stir, and enjoy while sipping in the sun.

Strawberries & Cream Cold Foam Iced Coffee

strawberries and cream cold foam
Mr Black

If you thought lemon and coffee were too far-fetched of a coffee flavor combo, perhaps this Strawberries & Cream Cold Foam Iced Coffee is a better fit. Offering a sweeter taste from fresh strawberry puree and simple syrup, this twist on your afternoon iced coffee is quickly becoming a favorite of mine.

Ingredients

  • 1 oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
  • 1 oz Bailey’s Irish Cream (chilled)
  • 1 oz Espresso or cold brew
  • 45 ml/1.5 oz of cream
  • 45 ml/1.5 oz fresh strawberry puree
  • 1 tsp simple syrup

Method

  1. Using a milk frother or whisk, froth ingredients until combined into a fluffy cold foam.
  2. Set aside while you build your iced coffee.
  3. In a glass filled with ice, pour Mr Black, Bailey’s Irish Cream, and coffee.
  4. Float cold foam over the iced coffee and garnish with a strawberry.
  5. Serve and enjoy!
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Philips Baristina is the coffee maker everyone has their eye on
Sleek, efficient, and simple
Philips Baristina

As a coffee writer, I consider myself fairly up-to-date on the latest developments in the world of new coffee and espresso makers. Yet, I just now learned that Philips makes espresso machines, making them a strong competitor in a market with dozens of top-tier brands. The Philips Bartistina has been on the market since last July, yet it's trending now as one of the best espresso makers of 2025.

Suddenly, I've noticed advertisements for this sleek and slim espresso machine everywhere I turn. Offering one-swipe coffee perfection, the Philips Baristina is designed to create premium café-style espresso at home without the use of plastic pods. Suddenly, we've all got our eye on this powerful espresso machine -- especially with Prime Day quickly approaching. This powerful little espresso machine can automatically grind, tamp, and brew your espresso or lungo shot with ease and minimal effort.

Read more
What your daily cup of coffee is really doing to you, new study explores
How your coffee habits unknowingly affect your health
Long black coffee

Do you know what your morning cup of coffee does to you? As it turns out, researchers from Tufts University have been asking this same question. A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition examined the coffee-drinking habits of over 45,000 Americans from 1998 to 2018.  This observational study analyzed data from the National Death Index Mortality Data, suggesting that individuals who consumed one to three cups of black coffee had a 14% lower risk of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease mortality compared to those who did not.

In addition to this key finding, the recently published study also found that individuals who drank more coffee achieved even better results. Those who had 2 to 3 cups of coffee had a 17% lower risk of all-cause mortality. However, the findings suggest that this research only applies to those who drank their coffee black. Adding cream and sugar to your coffee, even in small amounts, could completely negate the potential benefits of drinking black coffee. This study's findings come at a time when black coffee is on the rise, as health-focused coffee drinkers have begun to find new ways to eliminate added sugar and cream from their morning coffee.
"The health benefits of coffee consumption may be diminished when sugar and saturated fat are added," the study researchers concluded. It's also worth noting that this observational study only examined individuals who drank regular caffeinated coffee and did not explore the benefits associated with drinking decaf coffee. While this study suggests a correlation between coffee consumption and lower all-cause mortality, it does not necessarily indicate a causal relationship.

Read more
Why top chefs and restaurants are obsessed with this heritage coffee roaster
How Graffeo sets itself apart with a custom fluid bed roaster
Graffeo Coffee

Founded in 1935 by Italian immigrant Giovanni Graffeo, Graffeo Coffee remains true to its tradition of fluid bed roasting and continues to use a straightforward, high-quality approach when roasting coffee beans today. Graffeo later sold his roastery in 1954 to Giovanni Repetto from Liguria, who later passed the business down to his son, Luciano, in 1978. Luciano took a huge leap of faith by installing a custom-built fluid bed hot air roaster. Thus began a decades-long quest for the world’s finest roasted coffee.

Now, fast-forward to 2024, when sixth-generation San Franciscan Walter A. Haas invested in a percentage of Graffeo. Together with Luciano, Walter has committed to sticking to traditional ways, believing that the perfect cup of coffee is not so elusive after all. Today, in addition to its iconic North Beach location, Graffeo can be found in fine restaurants and specialty markets, including Lazy Bear, Zuni Cafe, House of Prime Rib, Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, and Girl and the Fig. Here's what makes Graffeo Coffee so popular amongst chefs and restaurants. Here's what chefs and restaurants have to share about what makes Graffeo so unique (and popular in the restaurant industry).
Graffeo coffee roasting

Read more