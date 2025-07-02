These coffee cocktails are the unexpected summer drinks you’ll crave all season

I could sip on espresso martinis and frozen espresso martinis year-round, but sometimes, on hot summer days, you need something a bit sweeter and fruitier. These fruit-inspired summer coffee cocktails blend traditional summer flavors, like pineapple and strawberry, with Mr Black Coffee Liqueur for a caffeinated and alcoholic twist on your standard summer iced coffee.

Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, made with 100% specialty arabica coffee, Australian wheat vodka, and a touch of cane sugar, is the perfect base for creating unique summer cocktails with a caffeine boost. My favorite is the Café Colada, a drink that makes a great choice when you can’t decide whether you want a fruity, frozen drink or an iced coffee (a frequent predicament I face). Here’s how to make three fruity, summer coffee cocktails using Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur.

Recommended Videos

Café Colada

A pina colada with coffee liqueur sounds unexpected, but these flavors pair together better than you’d think. The Café Colada combines the tropical flavors of pineapple and coconut with Mr Black’s bold coffee liqueur. It’s refreshing, delicious, and perfect for warm-weather sipping with a hint of coffee flavor. This recipe for a caffeinated spin on a classic pina colada serves two and can be adjusted to scale. I love how easy this recipe is to put together — all you need is a blender, ingredients, and a glass to put this drink together in under 10 minutes.

Ingredients

2oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur

2oz rum

4oz pineapple juice

4oz sweetened coconut cream

Pinch of salt

1–1.5 cups of ice

Method

Blend everything until smooth and frozen (about 10–15 seconds). Pour into a hurricane glass and garnish with a lime wheel, dried pineapple, and a cherry. Serve, sip, and enjoy!

Coffee Lemon Spritz

Crafted with Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, bright Limoncello, and a refreshing hit of sparkling water, this spritz delivers a bold, unexpected twist on the traditional. It’s smooth, zesty, and caffeinated, giving all other spritzes a serious run for their money this season. Coffee and lemon also seem interesting, yet these two pair perfectly for a zesty, caffeinated, refreshing summer coffee cocktail. There’s really no bad to enjoy this summer cocktail, but to me, it seems like the perfect drink for a summer brunch.

Ingredients

30ml/1oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur

30ml/1oz Limoncello

Sparkling water to top

Method

Fill a glass with ice and then add Mr Black and Limoncello. Top the glass with sparkling water. Garnish with a lemon wheel, if desired. Stir, and enjoy while sipping in the sun.

Strawberries & Cream Cold Foam Iced Coffee

If you thought lemon and coffee were too far-fetched of a coffee flavor combo, perhaps this Strawberries & Cream Cold Foam Iced Coffee is a better fit. Offering a sweeter taste from fresh strawberry puree and simple syrup, this twist on your afternoon iced coffee is quickly becoming a favorite of mine.

Ingredients

1 oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur

1 oz Bailey’s Irish Cream (chilled)

1 oz Espresso or cold brew

45 ml/1.5 oz of cream

45 ml/1.5 oz fresh strawberry puree

1 tsp simple syrup

Method