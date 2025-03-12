From creamy lattes to cocktails: Baileys’ new oat milk liqueur is a game-changer

Table of Contents Table of Contents Baileys Coffee Toffee Brown Sugar Shaken Oat Milk Latte Baileys Cookies & Creamy Oat Milk Dalgona

The oat milk trend has taken off recently, offering a plant-based milk with a texture and taste similar to dairy milk. While many coffee lovers are excited to enjoy a creamy oat milk latte, Baileys Irish Cream has taken the oat milk trend one step further. Known as the creator of Original Irish Cream Liqueur, Baileys has just launched a permanent non-dairy cream option made with oat milk.

I love the taste of Baileys and coffee together. Yet, it never occurred to me that those who don’t consume dairy might miss out on this excellent flavor pairing (what a shame). With this new launch, those who avoid dairy or are sensitive to dairy can still enjoy the same signature creaminess Baileys Irish Cream is known for. The new blends are available in two flavors: Coffee Toffee and Cookies & Creamy — perfect for making non-dairy coffee cocktails at home.

Baileys Coffee Toffee Brown Sugar Shaken Oat Milk Latte

This spirited version of a Brown Sugar Shaken Latte makes me think of Dunkin’s latest Sabrina Carptener Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso (only better). Simple to make with the right balance of espresso flavor and sweetness, I don’t see a bad time to make this coffee cocktail.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur made with oat milk

1 shot espresso

2 teaspoon brown sugar

Brown sugar cold foam 1/2 ounce Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur made with oat milk 3 ounces oat milk 1 teaspoon brown sugar



Method

Combine Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Oat Milk Liqueur, espresso, and brown sugar in a shaker, add ice, and shake for 20 seconds. Pour into a highball glass. To make the brown sugar cold foam, froth all ingredients with a frother for 30 seconds or until tripled in size. Top the contents of the glass with brown sugar cold foam and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Baileys Cookies & Creamy Oat Milk Dalgona

This delicious cocktail is inspired by dalgona coffee, a coffee topped with a foamy whipped topping. Of course, this version is more of a dessert cocktail than a coffee with the addition of crushed cookies and cream cookies and chocolate syrup. This cocktail resembles an adult version of plant-based chocolate milk mixed with coffee. Something tells me this coffee cocktail will become a staple in my household.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Baileys Cookies & Creamy Non-Dairy Liqueur made with oat milk

4 ounces oat milk

2-3 crushed cookies and cream cookies

Chocolate syrup

For dalgona topper garnish

2 teaspoons instant coffee

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 dash warm water

1 dash chocolate syrup

Method