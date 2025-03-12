 Skip to main content
From creamy lattes to cocktails: Baileys’ new oat milk liqueur is a game-changer

Creamy coffee cocktails without the cream

By
Baileys oat milk
Baileys Irish Cream

The oat milk trend has taken off recently, offering a plant-based milk with a texture and taste similar to dairy milk. While many coffee lovers are excited to enjoy a creamy oat milk latte, Baileys Irish Cream has taken the oat milk trend one step further. Known as the creator of Original Irish Cream Liqueur, Baileys has just launched a permanent non-dairy cream option made with oat milk.

I love the taste of Baileys and coffee together. Yet, it never occurred to me that those who don’t consume dairy might miss out on this excellent flavor pairing (what a shame). With this new launch, those who avoid dairy or are sensitive to dairy can still enjoy the same signature creaminess Baileys Irish Cream is known for. The new blends are available in two flavors: Coffee Toffee and Cookies & Creamy — perfect for making non-dairy coffee cocktails at home.

Baileys Coffee Toffee Brown Sugar Shaken Oat Milk Latte

Baileys Oat Milk Coffee Toffee Brown Sugar
Baileys Irish Cream

This spirited version of a Brown Sugar Shaken Latte makes me think of Dunkin’s latest Sabrina Carptener Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso (only better). Simple to make with the right balance of espresso flavor and sweetness, I don’t see a bad time to make this coffee cocktail.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur made with oat milk
  • 1 shot espresso
  • 2 teaspoon brown sugar
  • Brown sugar cold foam
    • 1/2 ounce Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur made with oat milk
    • 3 ounces oat milk
    • 1 teaspoon brown sugar

Method

  1. Combine Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Oat Milk Liqueur, espresso, and brown sugar in a shaker, add ice, and shake for 20 seconds.
  2. Pour into a highball glass.
  3. To make the brown sugar cold foam, froth all ingredients with a frother for 30 seconds or until tripled in size.
  4. Top the contents of the glass with brown sugar cold foam and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Baileys Cookies & Creamy Oat Milk Dalgona

Baileys Dalgona
Baileys Irish Cream

This delicious cocktail is inspired by dalgona coffee, a coffee topped with a foamy whipped topping. Of course, this version is more of a dessert cocktail than a coffee with the addition of crushed cookies and cream cookies and chocolate syrup. This cocktail resembles an adult version of plant-based chocolate milk mixed with coffee. Something tells me this coffee cocktail will become a staple in my household.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Baileys Cookies & Creamy Non-Dairy Liqueur made with oat milk
  • 4 ounces oat milk
  • 2-3 crushed cookies and cream cookies
  • Chocolate syrup

For dalgona topper garnish

  • 2 teaspoons instant coffee
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 1 dash warm water
  • 1 dash chocolate syrup

Method

  1. Add a layer of chocolate syrup to the bottom of a highball glass and set aside.
  2. Mix Baileys Cookies & Creamy Non-Dairy Oat Milk Liqueur, oat milk, and crushed cookies and cream cookies in a separate glass.
  3. Add ice to the glass with chocolate syrup and pour in the mixture.
  4. To make dalgona topper, add ingredients to a bowl and use a hand frother to froth for 1-2 minutes until the mixture has doubled in size and has a mousse texture.
  5. Top the glass with dalgona topper.
  6. Serve in a highball glass and enjoy!

Moccamaster unveils popular pour over coffee maker in new “color of the year”
A color that represents tranquility and stability
Moccamaster Ocean

Moccamaster USA, a brand known for its premium pour-over coffee brewers made of high-quality and sustainable materials, has unveiled an exciting new color. This year's "color of the year" is Ocean, representing tranquility and stability. This peaceful and cheerful blue color reflects the latest trends in kitchen aesthetics. With this color in your kitchen, you can blend form and function seamlessly with a bold color to incorporate into your kitchen design.
The Moccamaster KBGV Select in color Ocean is now available directly from the Moccamaster website and through an exclusive partnership with Williams-Sonoma. Known for brewing excellence, Moccamaster brewers are certified by the European Coffee Brewing Centre and produce high-quality coffee to the SCA-approved Golden Cup standard every brew cycle. The Moccamaster KBGV Select is handmade in the Netherlands from high-quality, sustainable materials and backed by the industry’s best 5-year warranty.
Part of what makes the Moccamaster KBGV Select different from other pour-over brewers available on the market is the glass design, which blends elegance and sophistication in a long-lasting coffee maker. The maker is also available in many other stunning colors, such as Turquoise and Terracotta. No matter what type of kitchen vibe you're going for, Moccamaster has a color suited for every coffee lover.
Each pour-over-style coffee brewer is designed to extract the maximum flavor from coffee grounds, replicating the more complex process of a manual pour-over you typically drink in a cafe. Moccamaster brewers and grinders are built to last a lifetime. They are the perfect choice for those who love and appreciate an excellent cup of coffee while elevating any kitchen aesthetic.

Toast the new season with these sharp and bright gin cocktails
It's always the right time for a Gin Gimlet
Coppercraft Gin

Spring is the time for flowers, spritzes, and -- if you ask me -- gin cocktails. Alright, I'll admit that practically every time of year is for gin cocktails in my opinion, but it's a spirit especially suited to the arrival of warmer weather and bluer skies. One of the great things about gin is its versatility, as you can find gins made with a huge range of botanicals, from savory vegetables and herbs to sweet fruits to unusual spices. That also means that small craft gin brands can differentiate themselves with unique botanical flavors -- and that you can make interesting, complex cocktails with just a few ingredients.

The Gin Gimlet is the ideal vehicle for showing off the flavors of craft gins like Coppercraft Gin, as it contains just gin, lime juice, and sugar. It's a simple yet delicious combination that allows the spirit to shine. But you also get more esoteric cocktails, like one below which combines gin with blood orange liqueur.
Artisanal Gimlet

These are 2025’s biggest coffee trends, from a coffee expert
Coffee trends to look out for this year
Whole coffee beans

Experts have recently seen various changes in coffee trends, from a rise in demand for ready-to-drink coffee drinks to an increased interest in espresso blends. As consumers shift their coffee preferences, brands such as Free Rein Coffee Company are paying close attention to adapt accordingly. Arlyn Davich, CEO of Free Rein Coffee Company, shared the factors she believes have contributed to recent changes in coffee trends and provided insight into 2025's biggest coffee trends. Here's what she shared with us.
Changes in consumer coffee preferences

"Consumers are moving beyond basic coffee choices and seeking more personalized, high-quality experiences. They’re embracing classic, bold flavors and more complex, lighter roasts while experimenting with different brew methods and unique ingredient pairings. There’s also a growing focus on coffee as an experience—one that’s intentional, flavorful, and aligned with individual preferences," Davich said.

