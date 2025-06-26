 Skip to main content
The new Ninja Creami Swirl is a game-changer for high-protein summer treats

CreamiFit is a game-changer for high-protein, low-sugar snacks

Counting and tracking your macros is hard; and that’s one thing every fitness and health junkie can agree on. During the summer, sticking to your nutrition plan can be even more challenging. After all, stopping for ice cream is a summertime event that evokes a bit of nostalgia for all of us.

Luckily, Ninja has dropped its newest version of the Ninja Creami, just in time for the summer: The Ninja Creami Swirl. The Ninja Creami Swirl is a total game-changer for health-conscious foodies, featuring special settings designed to create healthier-style ice cream and frozen treats. The Ninja Creami Swirl’s specific CreamiFit setting is the perfect tool to whip up your high-protein, low-calorie snack or protein treat. Here’s how it’s changing the game this summer.

Trying the Ninja Creami Swirl

There’s a lot you can do with the Ninja Creami Swirl, but if you’re focusing on your health and fitness, you’ll want to learn to use the Ninja CreamiFit setting. This particular setting can be used to transform your protein shakes into a frozen treat. Explicitly designed for high-protein, low-calorie recipes, this feature enables you to make a frozen treat that fits your diet without straying from your routine.

I first learned about the Ninja Creami Swirl on social media, where thousands of people are sharing their favorite ways to make high-protein snacks with this new kitchen gadget. When you first get this machine, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. I was a little puzzled about where to start. I’ve never been good at just concocting my recipes.

Beginning with the recipes that are on Ninja’s website was helpful. I first made the Creamsicle Protein Ice Cream recipe, which instantly hooked me on the process. This recipe is designed to be used with the CreamiFit setting, and it turned out delicious. What I like most about this recipe is that you can easily use it as a “base” recipe and make adjustments based on your personal dietary preferences. For example, when I made this the second time, I added a bit of extra stevia into the mix for a sweeter flavor and experimented using various types and flavors of protein powder. If you’re dairy or nut free, it’s easy to make simple swaps in these recipes to meet your dietary restrictions.

Making protein powder CreamiFit recipes

If you’re going to consume protein powder anyway, the Ninja Creami Swirl makes the whole process more fun (and taste better, if you ask me). Many dessert recipes like Ninja’s pistachio protein soft serve use a vanilla protein shake base or a mixture of milk and a scoop of protein powder.

This flexibility means you can truly create an endless number of high-protein, low-calorie treats using your favorite protein powder. While it’s not necessarily going to taste as good as Baskin Robbin’s, it’s still a great way to enjoy a sweet summer treat while sticking to your health and fitness goals. I also found that having this protein ice cream recipe prepared and available in the freezer made me less likely to choose the wrong thing (especially when you have a sweet tooth after dinner).

