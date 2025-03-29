Does drinking a protein shake after training build muscle? Here’s the science

Table of Contents Table of Contents The timing of protein intake Spread throughout the day The potent combo of weightlifting and protein

Research continues to reveal how increasing your protein intake can help you build muscle. Protein plays an important role in muscle synthesis and provides the building blocks or amino acids needed for building and repairing muscle tissue. That being said, when we dive into the details or nuances here, some powerlifters start asking questions like: when is the best time to drink my protein shake? Will I boost my muscle-building results if I drink my protein shake right after training? Let’s look at the research.

The timing of protein intake

Researchers concluded that the timing of protein intake immediately after resistance training doesn’t impact muscle strength, power, or body composition changes. In other words, drinking your protein shake right after that workout won’t give you an extra boost compared to drinking it some other time. However, drinking your protein shake right before your workout could lead to digestive upset.

What about the anabolic window?

The anabolic window theory refers to the short time frame of about two hours after a workout when some people believe your muscles better absorb nutrients, which enhances muscle growth and recovery. Researchers have found that there isn’t a specific anabolic window, and increasing protein intake throughout the day is most beneficial.

Spread throughout the day

Rather than trying to rush to gulp down your protein shake the second you put down the weights, researchers recommend spreading protein intake throughout the day, which has been associated with improved body composition and athletic performance. When compared to other eating patterns, getting 20-40 grams of high-quality protein every three to four hours yielded the most beneficial effects on muscle protein synthesis rates.

The potent combo of weightlifting and protein

Research shows that combining weightlifting or resistance training with increasing your protein intake promotes strength and muscle mass gains. If you continue to stick with it, you should see the results of your efforts over time. You can drink that shake within two hours of working out if you’d like, but there’s no need to rush minutes after your workout session ends.