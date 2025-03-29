 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Does drinking a protein shake after training build muscle? Here’s the science

When's the best time to gulp down your protein shake?

By
man drinking protein shake on a yoga mat with a laptop
Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Research continues to reveal how increasing your protein intake can help you build muscle. Protein plays an important role in muscle synthesis and provides the building blocks or amino acids needed for building and repairing muscle tissue. That being said, when we dive into the details or nuances here, some powerlifters start asking questions like: when is the best time to drink my protein shake? Will I boost my muscle-building results if I drink my protein shake right after training? Let’s look at the research.

The timing of protein intake

man drinking protein shake in gym
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Researchers concluded that the timing of protein intake immediately after resistance training doesn’t impact muscle strength, power, or body composition changes. In other words, drinking your protein shake right after that workout won’t give you an extra boost compared to drinking it some other time. However, drinking your protein shake right before your workout could lead to digestive upset.

Recommended Videos

What about the anabolic window?

Man sitting in gym wearing vest or tank top flexing biceps bench tank
Olly / Pexels

The anabolic window theory refers to the short time frame of about two hours after a workout when some people believe your muscles better absorb nutrients, which enhances muscle growth and recovery. Researchers have found that there isn’t a specific anabolic window, and increasing protein intake throughout the day is most beneficial.

Related

Spread throughout the day

Man drinking protein shake
Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Rather than trying to rush to gulp down your protein shake the second you put down the weights, researchers recommend spreading protein intake throughout the day, which has been associated with improved body composition and athletic performance. When compared to other eating patterns, getting 20-40 grams of high-quality protein every three to four hours yielded the most beneficial effects on muscle protein synthesis rates. 

The potent combo of weightlifting and protein

Man doing bicep curl in gym - one arm unilateral with a dumbbell
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Research shows that combining weightlifting or resistance training with increasing your protein intake promotes strength and muscle mass gains. If you continue to stick with it, you should see the results of your efforts over time. You can drink that shake within two hours of working out if you’d like, but there’s no need to rush minutes after your workout session ends.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Sunset runners might be onto something — here’s the research on the benefits
The right time to work out is what fits with your schedule, your energy levels, social life, and fitness goals.
man running at sunset on beach

Evening gym veterans, bedtime yogis, and sunset runners will be pleased with this interesting research. Of course, exercising at any time of the day provides a range of benefits. Still, researchers have also studied the benefits of working out at different times, especially in the morning and evening.

I honestly enjoy working out most times of the day, but sometimes in the morning I feel a little too tired for vigorous exercise, so I might go with some light yoga or stretching. In the evening, I like the rush of endorphins that boosts my mood. Moving my muscles with some stretching, aerobics, and strength training tires me out, ready for a more restful sleep. I’m definitely one of those who loves running or jogging, surrounded by the amber glow of the sunset. Let’s look at the proven benefits of working out later in the day.
What does the research show?

Read more
Can creatine promote muscle strength and recovery? Let’s look at the research
Creatine is a natural evidence-based supplement with plenty of worthy benefits
creatine powder supplement

Exercise causes muscle tears and acute inflammation that prompts your body to recover and repair, making those muscles stronger over time. Research shows that some supplements can lower markers of inflammation after exercise, with creatine being a top contender. There’s a buzz about creatine in the fitness world, with powerlifters and endurance athletes taking this supplement for various reasons. Let’s look at what creatine is and what the research shows.
What is creatine?

Your body naturally produces creatine in your liver, kidneys, and pancreas to use as an energy source to help your muscles contract, especially when you’re exercising. Most people get about half of their body’s supply of creatine from food, particularly protein-packed foods like red meat, seafood, and milk.

Read more
Squats or walking? Which is better for your blood sugar? Here’s the research
Moving your muscles can help keep your blood sugar levels in check.
Man squatting down doing jump squats at home workout

Research highlights that exercise improves blood sugar regulation. Getting your muscles moving more regularly can help keep your blood sugar levels in check. This definitely inspires us to lace up our running shoes, head to the gym, or just randomly start doing a bunch of jumping jacks, especially if we ate more than one of those sugary cupcakes.

Is walking or squatting more effective for improving blood sugar? Recently, researchers decided to find out.
The study

Read more