Here’s why fitness buffs are doing the Japanese interval walking method

I’ve seen more and more research on the benefits of walking for your health. For example, one large meta-analysis revealed that two minutes of walking around the block after eating helped stabilize insulin levels and slowed the rise and fall in blood sugar from the meal. A 10-minute walk has been shown to reduce blood pressure and improve mood, and researchers found that a brisk 11-minute walk a day lowers the risk of several illnesses.

It’s clear that walking is good news for your wellness, and recently, fitness buffs have been raving about the Japanese interval walking method. Let’s look at what it is, how to do it, and the benefits.

What is the Japanese interval walking method?

The Japanese interval walking method or interval walking training involves alternating between three minutes of walking at a brisk pace around 70% of your maximum aerobic capacity, and three minutes of slower walking at around 40% of your maximum aerobic capacity. The walking method is designed by Japanese researchers to provide structure while improving your aerobic fitness and cardiovascular endurance.

Of course, you can modify the technique to suit you by changing the number of minutes, but the idea is to switch between slower walking and faster walking. When you’re slowing down your pace, you should be able to carry on a conversation, but it might be more challenging to talk properly as you transition to a faster pace. It’s different from high-intensity interval training because, rather than performing a higher-intensity workout with different exercises like squats, burpees, and rope waves, you’re simply switching between two different walking paces.

How to do the Japanese interval walking method

Typically, a Japanese interval walking session lasts around 30 minutes. During that 30 minutes, you’ll repeat the three-minute brisk walk and the three-minute slow walk intervals five times in total.

Three minutes of brisk walking (around 70% of maximum aerobic capacity)

Three minutes of slow walking (around 40% of maximum aerobic capacity)

Repeat as many times as you’d like.

What are the benefits of the Japanese interval walking method?

Originally developed by Japanese researchers to enhance cardiometabolic health, this structured program provides an array of advantages, such as:

It’s low-impact and accessible.

It doesn’t require fancy equipment or a gym membership.

Research has shown that this walking technique improved several health markers more than traditional walking, including body mass index, aerobic capacity, blood glucose, and blood pressure. People were also more likely to stick to this method in the long-term.

Additional research revealed that compared to other types of walking training, interval walking training was superior for improving glycemic control, fitness, and body composition in those with type 2 diabetes.

Quick tips