Study shows walking this many minutes a day still provides health benefits

The good news is you don’t have to walk for miles and miles until your legs can barely carry you to get health benefits.

man walking with red jacket on road outdoors tree
Jordan McQueen / Unsplash

Your body was made to move and walking outside and breathing in the fresh air is rejuvenating. Walking improves your cardiovascular health, bone health, mood, and balance. Putting one foot in front of the other helps you maintain a healthy weight and burns calories. The best part is it doesn’t require fancy equipment or a gym membership and you can go at your own pace. You might wonder how many minutes you have to walk a day to yield these health benefits. It turns out you don’t have to walk a marathon or a long hiking trail. Mounting research dives in.

A 2-minute walk around the block

man walking around the block across the street crosswalk
Gildasio Filho / Unsplash

A meta-analysis published in Sports Medicine revealed that just two minutes of walking around the block provides health benefits. The researchers looked at seven studies comparing the effects of standing, sitting, and walking on blood sugar regulation. The participants either stood still or walked for two to five minutes every 20-30 minutes throughout the day. Blood sugar levels rose and fell more gradually in those who took a short walk after eating compared to those who just stood still or remained sitting. The ‘walking’ group also had more stable insulin levels. Insulin is an important digestive hormone that plays a role in regulating blood sugar and fat-storage.

A 10-minute walk

man walking across crosswalk outside in city on stree
Wassim Chouak / Unsplash

An interesting study published in The Journal of Human Hypertension concluded that a brief 10-minute walk could reduce blood pressure. Over a three-hour time span, individuals finished three 10-minute walking sessions at moderate intensity and experienced a notable reduction in systolic blood pressure after the third session. Another study showed improved mood and higher intentions for exercising in the future following a 10-minute walk.

Reduce your risk of illness

a man in bed looking sick
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

A meta-analysis published in The British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that 11 minutes of brisk walking in a day reduces the risk of several illnesses.

A 30-minute walk

man walking outside in nature hiking trees forest
Maeva Vigier / Unsplash

Researchers set out to determine whether walking with different intentions impacted depressive symptoms, such as sadness and a lack of energy. They concluded that walking for fitness was strongly associated with lower depressive symptoms. 

The takeaway

Man wearing hat walking through winding hiking trail
Norbert Buduczki / Unsplash

Even if you don’t have time for a long walk or if you think a short walk won’t be enough to boost your overall health, research shows walking for just two minutes can help you regulate your blood sugar following a meal. A brisk ten-minute walk can improve your mood and blood pressure. Mounting studies highlight the benefits of walking. The good news is you don’t have to walk for miles and miles until your legs can barely carry you to get health benefits.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
