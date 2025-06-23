 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Incline walking or running, which is better for burning fat? Surprising study

If your goal is fat-burning, you might want to check out the latest research.

By
man running on treadmill
Julia Larson / Pexels

Walking is easier than running, but it still comes along with plenty of benefits. Studies show just two minutes of walking around the block helps blood sugar levels rise and fall more gradually and stabilize insulin levels. A brief 10-minute walk could lower blood pressure, and my mood always perks up when I walk my two little fluffy dogs around the block and see their wagging tails and smiling faces.

When it comes to achieving weight loss, researchers found that walking can help promote weight loss, so it’s worth setting off on foot, even if you’re short on time. Recently, researchers wanted to explore whether incline walking or running is better for burning fat. Incline walking is harder than it looks, and you’ll definitely feel your muscles working, especially those larger leg muscles.

Man running outside
Runffwpu / Pexels

When I was undergoing physical therapy for three months, my physical therapist often had me walk on an incline treadmill at the start of my workout. There are plenty of proven benefits of incline walking, including increasing heart rate and strengthening knee joints. Incline walking challenges your musculoskeletal system. What about when it comes to burning fat? Let’s explore the latest research.

Recommended Videos

The study

man on incline treadmill
Sergio Kian / Unsplash

In a study published in the International Journal of Exercise Science, researchers aimed to compare the metabolic responses of the 12-3-30 treadmill workout with self-paced treadmill running. The 12-3-30 workout involves walking on the treadmill with a 12% incline at 3mph for 30 minutes. Participants weren’t allowed to hold on to the handrails. Participants also had to go on runs and stop running when they burned the same amount of calories as their 12-3-30 workouts. In one week, participants had to perform one self-paced run and one 12-3-30 workout. A self-paced run is where you choose your own intensity and speed that feels more comfortable for you. 

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The researchers measured whether participants obtained more energy from carbohydrates or fat during exercise. 

The results

two people walking on incline treadmill
Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels

Interestingly, the results showed the following:

  • Running burned 33% of calories from fat, whereas incline walking burned 40% of calories from fat.
  • Despite burning the same calories, it seems incline walking is 7% more effective for fat burning than running.
  • Running resulted in a faster calorie burn, seven minutes faster than incline walking, to be precise. However, running relied more on using carbohydrates for fuel rather than fat.
  • Fat was the preferred fuel source for lower-intensity incline walking.

Incline walking is a type of zone 2 training that effectively raises your heart rate to around 65-75% of your maximum heart rate. 

Concluding thoughts

Man running outside
Bohlemedia / Pexels

It’s important to note that this is a small study, but it’s interesting to consider how low-intensity cardio can be more effective for burning fat and using fat as a fuel source. That being said, if you’re limited on time or you just really don’t want to spend 30 minutes on the treadmill, running outdoors might be the best choice. You’re more likely to stick to what you enjoy.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Can you run the Great Wall of China? The brutal marathon with entrancing scenery
Runners must tackle 5,164 steps and varying terrain to cross the finish line.
the Great wall of China

I enjoy zooming through new places or my favorite trails, draped with those tall, emerald-green oak trees. Running a marathon or simply jogging through your neighborhood is an accomplishment, and for many of us, we get a runner’s high and a rush of feel-good endorphins to go along with it. 

Some marathons are more grueling than others, depending on various factors like the terrain and the weather. Recently, one of the more challenging marathons took the spotlight. While it’s certainly grueling, you’ll also see entrancing scenery and one of the most captivating, historic, cultural landmarks in the world, the Great Wall of China. 

Read more
How accurate is your Apple Watch fitness tracker? Interesting new study explores
Is your nifty little Apple Watch telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth?
man sitting checking Apple Watch fitness tracker

Fitness trackers are everywhere these days on iPhones and watches. Fitness enthusiasts and those trying to achieve their goals use these trackers to count steps, track workouts, and measure calories. With so many people depending on them for reliable data, it raises the question: How accurate are those wearables? Are we really getting the correct data on our calories, heart rates, step counts, and more?

In a study published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, the researchers note that wearable technology has been named the number one most popular trend, and this popularity is predicted to continue growing. Despite their merits and benefits, the researchers also highlight the significant limitations associated with the validity and reliability of the metrics measured from these devices. As they rightly say, advanced marketing doesn’t always equate to advanced technology. 

Read more
3 effective incline treadmill workouts for a stronger lower body
Take your cardio up a notch with these treadmill workouts
Man on treadmill

Whether you are exercising at home or in the gym, the treadmill can be a great way to get some steps in and burn extra calories. As a fitness enthusiast, I religiously end each training session with at least 20 minutes on the treadmill to get in additional movement.

We're all familiar with walking on a treadmill, but what about incline treadmill workouts? They may be something you want to consider, as they can take your cardio to the next level. Keep reading to learn more!

Read more