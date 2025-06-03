 Skip to main content
3 effective incline treadmill workouts for a stronger lower body

Take your cardio up a notch with these treadmill workouts

By
Man on treadmill
Lightfield Studios / Shutterstock

Whether you are exercising at home or in the gym, the treadmill can be a great way to get some steps in and burn extra calories. As a fitness enthusiast, I religiously end each training session with at least 20 minutes on the treadmill to get in additional movement.

We’re all familiar with walking on a treadmill, but what about incline treadmill workouts? They may be something you want to consider, as they can take your cardio to the next level. Keep reading to learn more!

3 incline treadmill workouts to add to your routine

Sporty man training on walking treadmill at home, closeup
New Africa / Adobe Stock

These incline treadmill workouts are great for weight loss, improving stamina, and strengthening your legs — all without needing to run.

Beginner fat-burning training session

Set the treadmill to a 5% incline and walk at 3.0 mph for 30 minutes. Keep a steady pace and focus on maintaining good posture. This workout is great for easing into incline walking while boosting calorie burn.

Interval climb challenge

Alternate between a 3% and 12% incline every 2 minutes for 20 minutes. Keep the speed at 3.0 to 3.5 mph. This interval structure challenges your cardiovascular system and engages your glutes and hamstrings more effectively than steady walking.

Power hike for endurance

Start with a 6% incline at 3.0 mph. Every 5 minutes, increase the incline by 1% until you reach 12%, then decrease it in reverse. This 40-minute pyramid-style workout builds lower-body strength and endurance while keeping things interesting.

Tips for finding the ideal incline

Man on a treadmill
Lightfield Studios / Adobe Stock

When it comes to finding the ideal incline, take your fitness level and goals into consideration. Beginners can start with a 2% to 5% incline to build endurance without overstraining. For fat loss and muscle activation, aim for 8% to 12%. 

If your form starts to waver or you’re holding onto the rails too tightly, lower the incline. The right incline should challenge your muscles and heart rate while still allowing you to walk with good posture. 

As you get stronger, gradually increase the incline to continue progressing. Pay attention to how your body feels — especially your breathing and leg fatigue — and use it as a guide to adjust and find your ideal setting.

What are the benefits of incline treadmill workouts?

muscular man on treadmill standing on treadmill in gym
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Increased calorie burn

Incline treadmill workouts boost your heart rate and engage more muscle groups than flat walking, leading to greater calorie burn. The steeper the incline, the more effort your body puts in, which helps support weight loss and overall cardiovascular fitness.

Lower-body muscle activation

Walking on an incline targets key lower-body muscles. A ScienceDirect study found that “Compared to level walking, incline walking increases lower extremity muscle activity, particularly in the quadriceps, hamstrings, and [calf] muscles.”

If you are consistent with walking on an incline, it can help tone and strengthen your legs and glutes, making it an ideal low-impact strength-building activity.

Improved endurance and heart health

Regular incline walking improves stamina and builds cardiovascular endurance. Your heart works harder during incline workouts, which can help lower blood pressure and increase aerobic capacity. It’s a great way to challenge your body while staying joint-friendly, especially for those recovering from injury or avoiding high-impact exercises like running.

Is a treadmill the only cardio equipment you need?

cardio
Ryan De Hamer / Unsplash

A treadmill can be a highly effective piece of cardio equipment, offering options for walking, running, and incline training. For many people, it’s enough to meet cardiovascular and fat-burning goals, especially when used consistently and with varied workouts. However, it’s not the only option. 

Including other equipment, such as rowing machines, ellipticals, or bikes, can reduce boredom, prevent overuse injuries, and challenge different muscles. Variety also improves overall fitness by targeting endurance, power, and coordination in different ways. 

While a treadmill can be your primary tool, incorporating other cardio equipment or activities enhances long-term results and makes workouts more engaging.

Who should avoid using a treadmill?

A man has ankle pain during outdoor exercise. knee Injuries.
FATIR29 / Adobe Stock

While treadmills are generally safe, some people should approach them with caution or avoid them altogether. Individuals with balance issues, joint pain, or injuries — particularly in the knees, hips, or lower back — may find using a treadmill uncomfortable or risky. Those with heart conditions or high blood pressure should consult a doctor before starting treadmill workouts or any other form of cardio. 

Treadmills may also not be ideal for people prone to motion sickness or those who feel disoriented on moving surfaces. If you’re new to exercise, recovering from surgery, or managing a chronic condition, it’s best to seek professional guidance to ensure safe and effective alternatives to treadmill training.

Frequently asked questions

Man walking on incline treadmill.
Designed by Freepik

Does 12/3/30 actually work?

The 12/3/30 workout can be effective for building cardiovascular endurance, improving lower-body strength, and supporting weight loss when combined with a healthy diet. Walking on a 12% incline at 3.0 mph for 30 minutes burns calories and challenges the legs. Consistency is key to seeing real results over time.

Does incline walking burn belly fat?

Incline walking can help reduce belly fat by increasing calorie burn and engaging core muscles more than flat walking. While it doesn’t target belly fat directly (no exercise does), consistent incline walking combined with a balanced diet and strength training can contribute to overall fat loss, including in the abdominal area.

Is walking on an incline better for weight loss?

Walking on an incline is better for weight loss than walking on a flat surface because it increases your heart rate, burns more calories, and activates more muscle groups, especially in the legs and glutes. It’s a low-impact way to intensify your workout and support consistent fat loss over time.

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
