Incorporate short bursts of physical activity into your day with fitness microdosing

Busy people usually don’t have time to head to the gym for a full-hour workout. Fitness microdosing involves splitting your exercise plan into manageable bite-size pieces. When you can’t block out the time for a longer workout session, you can perform quick bursts of movements and five to 10 minutes of physical fitness at a time.

What are the benefits of fitness microdosing?

Fitness microdosing is an excellent way to improve your fitness over time and take your mind off the daily stresses. You’ll also get the rush of endorphins and boost of energy that exercise brings when you’re lagging and feeling sleepy any time of the day.

A break from the daily grind

Today, plenty of people spend many hours sitting behind a desk or looking down at a phone with a hunched and rounded spine. Fitness microdosing can improve your posture over time because it prompts you to step out from behind the desk or put the phone down and get moving and working your muscles. You’ll probably feel more refreshed getting back to work or resuming your daily duties after the exercise increases circulation and stimulates your brain. Research highlights how people who move more and engage in more physical activity scored better on memory and thinking tests. Exercise sharpens your brain.

How to incorporate fitness microdosing into your day

You can incorporate fitness microdosing into your day whenever it’s convenient for you. For example, if you’re at work or somewhere with stairs, you can start doing step-ups or you can perform Bulgarian split squats on a sturdy chair. Try setting a reminder to do high knees, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, and 10 squats every hour or two in the afternoon.

It could be as simple as taking the stairs if you usually take the elevator or doing some squats while you fold laundry. Try to fit in sit-ups, push-ups, and planks before or after your morning coffee, depending on what suits you. These small changes make a bigger difference in the long run.

Fitness microdosing is a solution for the busy person

Fitness microdosing is a worthwhile solution for busy professionals, stay-at-home parents, and other busy people. At the end of the day, some physical activity is better than none, and fitness microdosing is a convenient and rewarding way to get your body moving and boost your stamina and overall fitness.