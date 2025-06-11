 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The pros and cons of every cardio machine for your fitness goals

Should you choose the treadmill or stationary bike?

By
Treadmill and exercise bike
DokaRyan / Pixabay

It can be a bit overwhelming being in the gym but not knowing the best equipment to use, as there can be a lot of options. As a personal trainer, I always recommend having a game plan before stepping into the gym, as doing random exercises will help you burn calories, but won’t be efficient for helping you reach your goals at the end of the day.

So, when it comes to cardio, what should you do? I have outlined five of the most popular cardio machines, as well as their pros and cons, who they are best for, and an example workout to help give you some guidance. Let’s dive in!

Recommended Videos

Treadmills

man on treadmill picture running by window
Will Picture This / Pexels

Treadmills are a staple in most gyms and a favorite for people who enjoy walking, jogging, or running indoors. They provide a straightforward way to build cardiovascular endurance and can be easily adjusted to suit your fitness level, whether you’re just starting out or training for a race. With customizable speed and incline settings, treadmills offer variety and can be used for both steady-state and interval workouts.

Pros:

  • Adjustable speed and incline for varied intensity
  • Effective for weight loss and improving heart health
  • Simulates outdoor running without weather concerns

Cons:

  • High-impact on joints, especially the knees and hips
  • Can feel repetitive or boring over time

Treadmills are an excellent option for runners, walkers, or anyone training for endurance events. However, those with joint pain or looking for low-impact alternatives may want to consider machines like the elliptical or stationary bike instead.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Example workout: Warm up with a 5-minute walk, then alternate between 1 minute of jogging (6.0 mph) and 2 minutes of walking (3.5 mph) for 20 minutes. Cool down for 5 minutes.

Ellipticals

Man using an elliptical
ShotPot / Pexels

Ellipticals offer a smooth, low-impact workout that mimics a mix of stair climbing and running. The gliding motion reduces stress on the joints, making it perfect for those wanting to get their heart rate up without the pounding that comes with running. Most models feature moving handlebars, so you can engage your upper body as well, making this machine ideal for full-body conditioning.

Pros:

  • Low-impact on joints, ideal for injury prevention or rehab
  • Works both the upper and lower body simultaneously
  • Multiple resistance and program options for varied workouts

Cons:

  • May feel unnatural or awkward to new users
  • Less effective for building bone density compared to running

Ellipticals are best suited for beginners, those recovering from injuries, or anyone looking for a joint-friendly cardio option. They may not be ideal if you’re focused on high-impact sports performance or want more muscular engagement in your lower body.

Example workout: 5-minute warm-up at low resistance, then 30 seconds hard effort / 90 seconds easy for 20 minutes. Finish with a 5-minute cool-down.

Rowing machines

Closeup of handsome african american sportsman training body on modern rowing exerciser in gym, copy space. Motivated young black sportsman with wireless headset having workout on rowing machine
Prostock-Studio / Shutterstock

Rowing machines are an underrated powerhouse when it comes to cardio equipment. They simulate the motion of rowing a boat and deliver a full-body workout that targets the legs, back, arms, and core — all while being low impact. With proper form, rowing is not only a great cardio exercise but also builds muscular endurance.

In fact, according to an NIH study, “[after rowing], fat mass and total body fat percent decreased significantly [in subjects]. In the fitness test, back strength and trunk flexion score increased significantly.”

Pros:

  • Engages both upper and lower body muscles
  • Low-impact, reducing joint strain
  • Efficient calorie burner in a short amount of time

Cons:

  • Requires proper form to prevent back strain
  • Can feel repetitive or technique-heavy for beginners

Rowers are ideal for people who want a time-efficient, full-body workout or are training for endurance. However, those with chronic back problems or poor posture awareness might find rowing uncomfortable or risky without proper guidance.

Example workout: After a 5-minute warm-up, do intervals — 1 minute of hard rowing (aim for >26 strokes/min) followed by 1 minute of light rowing — for 20 minutes. Cool down for 5 minutes.

Stairmasters

Stairmaster.
Pexels

The Stairmaster is designed to mimic climbing an endless flight of stairs, providing a tough cardio and strength challenge for your lower body. It helps tone your glutes, quads, and calves while also improving cardiovascular fitness. While the motion feels simple, maintaining proper form is key to avoiding overuse injuries or imbalances.

Pros:

  • Great for toning and strengthening the lower body
  • High calorie burn in a short time
  • Improves cardiovascular endurance and leg stamina

Cons:

  • Can be hard on knees and ankles
  • Poor form (e.g., leaning heavily on rails) reduces effectiveness

Stairmasters are excellent for people who want to build lower body strength while getting in a serious sweat session, especially hikers or athletes in sports requiring leg power. Those with knee issues or balance concerns may need to look for more stable, joint-friendly options.

Example workout: Start with a 3-minute warm-up at level 3, then alternate between 1 minute at level 8 and 2 minutes at level 4 for 20 minutes. Finish with a 3-minute cooldown.

Stationary bikes

Man and woman on stationary bikes
Julia Larson / Pexels

Stationary bikes provide a reliable, low-impact cardio option that’s perfect for all fitness levels. Whether you prefer upright bikes or recumbent models, these machines are easy on the joints and can still deliver a challenging cardiovascular workout. Resistance control and structured programs provided by stationary bikes work well for steady-state training or high-intensity intervals.

Pros:

  • Gentle on the knees, hips, and ankles
  • Great for interval training and long cardio sessions
  • Easily accessible for beginners or those in rehab

Cons:

  • Primarily lower-body focused
  • Long sessions may cause saddle discomfort

Stationary bikes work well for people recovering from injuries, older adults, or anyone looking for a cardio workout with minimal joint strain. They’re less ideal for people seeking a full-body workout or who find prolonged seated exercise uncomfortable.

Example workout: 5-minute easy ride, then 30 seconds high resistance sprint / 90 seconds easy pedaling, repeated for 20 minutes. Cool down with 5 minutes of steady, light resistance pedaling.

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

How accurate is your Apple Watch fitness tracker? Interesting new study explores
Is your nifty little Apple Watch telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth?
man sitting checking Apple Watch fitness tracker

Fitness trackers are everywhere these days on iPhones and watches. Fitness enthusiasts and those trying to achieve their goals use these trackers to count steps, track workouts, and measure calories. With so many people depending on them for reliable data, it raises the question: How accurate are those wearables? Are we really getting the correct data on our calories, heart rates, step counts, and more?

In a study published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, the researchers note that wearable technology has been named the number one most popular trend, and this popularity is predicted to continue growing. Despite their merits and benefits, the researchers also highlight the significant limitations associated with the validity and reliability of the metrics measured from these devices. As they rightly say, advanced marketing doesn’t always equate to advanced technology. 

Read more
3 effective incline treadmill workouts for a stronger lower body
Take your cardio up a notch with these treadmill workouts
Man on treadmill

Whether you are exercising at home or in the gym, the treadmill can be a great way to get some steps in and burn extra calories. As a fitness enthusiast, I religiously end each training session with at least 20 minutes on the treadmill to get in additional movement.

We're all familiar with walking on a treadmill, but what about incline treadmill workouts? They may be something you want to consider, as they can take your cardio to the next level. Keep reading to learn more!

Read more
Should you lift weights before or after cardio to maximize gains? New study
Should you run first or pick up those dumbbells? What does the latest research show?
man lifting weights dumbbells woman training

We all have our preferences, but many fitness enthusiasts prefer to do cardio before strength training. While lots of people like to get their blood circulating with cardio first, others prefer to get started on the weights or machines. Does it matter? Which is best when it comes to losing fat while gaining strength? While many are still recommending that you do what feels best for you, others are touting the research on the benefits of doing weight training first. Recently, researchers explored whether weight training before hitting the treadmill is more efficient for fat reduction and improving strength. 

The research

Read more