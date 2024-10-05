Machines, free weights, and more

Top-tier physical fitness is one reward you can reap from having a great workout regimen. To maintain this progress, you need to maximize your workouts — achieve this by exploring different types of gym equipment. As we look at various machines and equipment, you can develop a versatile regimen that suits your fitness needs.
General machines
Plenty of exercise machines are available to enhance your workouts and successfully build your upper and lower body. Additionally, you can use machines, like the leg press machine, for resistance training to build multiple muscle groups at once. The chest press can benefit your pecs, while the preacher curl machine can train your biceps. Learning about your gym equipment can boost your functionality and encourage successful results.
Benefits
- Bolster your physique and strength
- Sustain muscle mass
- Increase your flexibility
- Target different muscle groups, like your abs or legs
- Be set up for controlled movements
- Instructions are often on machines for guided use
Downsides
- Injury risk (your range of motion may be restricted, resulting in unnatural movements)
- Machine may be too short or tall for your body
Upper body workout
- Chest press
- Shoulder press
- Lat pull down
- Bicep curl
- Machine-assisted pull-up
Lower body workout
- Leg press
- Standing calf raise
- Hamstring curl
- Leg extension
- Hip thrust
Smith machines
Smith machines possess a fixed barbell that promotes controlled strength training. You’ll likely use this machine for squats and presses to build muscle.
Benefits
- Fixed rails in the machine give you stability during your workout
- Stability enables you to isolate muscles as you work out
- Fixed positions cut down on joint stress
- Offers stability for beginners
- No need for a spotter
Downsides
- Fixed vertical movement may impair your natural range of motion
- Strength building could be limited
- Horizontal movements are difficult
Upper body workout
- Seated military press
- Upright row
- Incline bench press
- Smith shrug
- Inverted row
Lower body workout
- Glute bridge
- Romanian deadlift
- Back squat
- Alternating reverse lunge
- Good morning
Cable machines
Cable machines are great for stimulating muscle growth and helping to build strength. The tension remains consistent while going through the motions, which can be a great perk.
Benefits
- Various attachments can be used
- Many versatile exercise options
- A complete workout can be done with only a cable machine
Downsides
- The cables direct your motion and may reduce flexibility in movement
- Potential for lessened muscle activation and functionality
Upper body workout
- Cable fly
- Single-arm pulldown
- Face pull
- Seated cable row
- Tricep extension
Lower body workout
- Cable kickback
- Hip abduction
- Sissy squat
- Cable deadlift
- Weighted lunge
Squat racks
The squat rack is a frame that supports equipment like barbells and plates. Some squat racks can also provide a spot, allowing you to challenge yourself with heavier weights.
Benefits
- You can push yourself further and challenge yourself to gain muscle strength through added increments of weight
- You are able to perform effective compound movements like squats and deadlifts
- Enhances your stability
- Improves athletic performance by providing support for heavy lifts
Downsides
- Limited range of exercise choices
- Lighter racks may not be helpful if you have heavy lifts
- Increased risk of injury with encouraged heavier lifts
Upper body workout
- Bicep curl
- Military press
- Bent-over row
Lower body workout
- Back squat
- Good morning
- Conventional deadlift
- Barbell lunge
- Romanian deadlift
Bench presses
Utilizing bench equipment will optimize your upper body strength. The bench press effectively targets the shoulders, chest, and triceps. You can create exercise variations by using a wide or close grip and an incline, flat, or decline bench.
Benefits
- Increased upper body strength
- Can be used for compound lifts that effectively build muscle
- Barbells and plates can be stored on the racks
- Many bench press variations can be utilized with different bench angles
Downsides
- There is risk associated with improper form
- A spot is highly recommended, especially when lifting heavier weights
Upper body workout
- Wide-grip bench press
- Close-grip bench press
- Incline bench press
- Decline bench press
- Standard barbell bench press
Free weights
Another way to upgrade your muscular fitness is to work out with free weights. They are convenient to use at the gym or at home. Training with barbells, kettlebells, or dumbbells provides a balance and coordination challenge that many machines don’t offer.
Benefits
- Less restrictive than machines
- Great option if you’re pressed for time but want a quick workout
- More muscle groups can be targeted with less equipment
- Can be used at home or the gym
Downsides
- Balance is required for many free weight exercises
- It can be difficult to learn proper technique as a beginner
Upper body workout
- Medicine ball push-up
- Dumbbell fly
- Weighted Russian twist
- Dumbbell front raise
- Barbell curl
Lower body workout
- Goblet squat
- Weighted calf Raise
- Dumbbell lunge
- Barbell hip thrust
- Kettlebell swing
Resistance bands
Resistance bands are perfect for improving hypertrophy workouts. If you want to build muscle, bands give you many versatile options to achieve the desired results.
Benefits
- Easy to use
- Can be transported anywhere for workouts
- Multiple resistance options so you can progress over time
- Can be used for both strengthening and stretching
Downsides
- Mlimit your range of motion
- A slight injury risk if a band snaps and hits you
- Progressive overload is limited
Upper body workout
- Chest press
- Tricep extension
- Bicep curl
- Lateral raise
- Band pull-apart
Lower body workout
- Banded squat
- Banded deadlift
- Hamstring curl
- Reverse lunge
- Standing glute kickback
Cardio machines
Step up your cardio workout routine with the elliptical, the treadmill, rowing machines, stationary bikes, and more. Get your heart pumping and burn calories while also strengthening your whole body.
Benefits
- Can be low impact, making it advantageous and safe for individuals with joint troubles
- Varying resistance challenges your muscles, allowing you a more intense workout
- Workouts can be very individualized based on factors like speed and incline
- Great for beginners
- Benefits the cardiovascular system
Downsides
- Strain can be placed on your lower back if you have improper form
- Some people eventually find these workouts repetitive and monotonous
Full body workout
- Elliptical hill climb
- Incline treadmill workout
- Endurance rows
- HIIT- Elliptical workout
- Stair climber
Frequently asked questions
How many pieces of gym equipment should I use in a workout?
It really depends on your goals and how much time you have, but four to eight exercises is a good range. You can choose to use the same piece of equipment for every exercise or switch it up for each.
Are gym machines beginner-friendly?
Weight machines, resistance bands, and cardio equipment are some of the most beginner-friendly equipment.
What is the easiest gym equipment to use?
The stationary bike or treadmill may be the easiest equipment to use. You could start your workouts with these and progress to other pieces as you become more knowledgeable and comfortable in the gym.