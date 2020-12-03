If our grandfathers lived in an era of analog and our fathers in a time of digital, we’ve landed squarely in the future of smart — watches, that is. These whirring gems have been kicking around for the past few years. While they seemed at first like little more than Jetson-esque playthings, they’ve come a long way in terms of affordability, accessibility, and practicality.

Nowadays, there are scores of men’s smartwatches available from mainstream brands like Apple and Fossil to niche outdoor manufacturers like Garmin and Suunto. Most vary widely in terms of style, features, and price point, but which smartwatch is right for you? Below we look at the best smartwatches for men in 2020 and break down their most exciting features.

Apple Watch Series 6

At this point, Apple has pretty much set the standard for smartwatch technology, so it’s no surprise that the brand’s latest offering (the Series 6) would end up on this list. Built with a stainless steel case and a handcrafted, clasp- and buckle-free Leather Link band, this accessory is packed with exciting features, including an always-on retina display with force touch, a built-in compass, optical heart sensor, accelerometer, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth capability, and Ion-X strengthened glass. Plus, it’s water-resistant with a battery life lasting up to 18 hours. Wow, indeed. Here are our favorite Apple Watch bands.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

If you’re in the market for something a little more streamlined than the latest Apple Watch, check out the Galaxy Watch Active2 from Samsung. The simple, circular design and oversized numerical interface is fun, sleek, and straightforward. It’s a fantastic smartwatch for athletes, as it has a built-in pacesetter to keep up with your jogging rhythm as well as exercise trackers and goal-setting functionality. And once you’ve worked it out, you can use the watch’s sleep tracker to monitor (and even optimize!) your Zzz’s.

Polar Grit X

If you’re a rugged, go-anywhere sort of adventurer, it’s hard to beat the military-inspired durability and premium features of Polar’s Grit X smartwatch. It’s packed with essentials like a compass, barometer, altimeter, heart-rate monitor, route guidance, weather forecasting, and more. But, it also boasts innovative, next-gen tech like a FuelWise smart fueling assistant, swimming metrics, and GPS-connected route planning. When you’re done training for the day, it’ll even help with your nightly recovery routine and sleep tracking. In short, it’s the smartwatch for hardcore outdoorsmen, endurance athletes, and U.S. Marines.

Fitbit Versa 2

For something a little more affordable, consider the Fitbit Versa 2. This health and fitness smartwatch comes with a ton of cool features, including built-in Amazon Alexa functionality, sleep and fitness tools, heart-rate tracking, Spotify, and more! Though a little “basic” in appearance, the Versa 2 is a great pick for folks who want a user-friendly, easy-to-read interface that feels the most “smartwatch-y” of the Fitbit suite of products. One caveat? Most of the fitness benefits are only accessible via the Fitbit premium paid subscription service.

Fossil Gen 5

Want a smartwatch that doesn’t really look like a smartwatch? Then allow me to introduce you to the Fossil Gen 5. This bad boy is built to look like any ol’ Fossil watch, with one slight difference — its OS-powered display. Compatible with both iPhone and Android devices, this watch packs a serious punch with options to set alarms, create app and calendar alerts, check email, monitor social media, and text. While it doesn’t have the futuristic look of other options on the market, its leather band and more traditional face could endear it to folks looking to rock an old-school vibe.

Garmin Venu Smartwatch

In contrast to the Fossil Gen 5, the Garmin Venu Smartwatch is a solid pick for guys who want a timepiece that looks (and functions) like a full-on gadget. There’s little this smartwatch can’t do, from underwater heart-rate monitoring to Bluetooth syncing, calendar planning, texting, and weather forecasting, to name just a few. Though the design is a little clunky, it’s clear this watch could be ideal for folks who want to be able to do a lot with their accessory. Plus, it’s all housed in a durable stainless steel case and powered by a five-day battery life.

Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3

Everyone is getting in on the smartwatch game these days. Case in point: Emporio Armani’s Smartwatch 3. The Google Wear OS-driven watch offers a highly personalized experience, so you can keep tabs on your daily essentials, like heart rate, texts, emails, and social media alerts. It’s all wrapped in a handsome 43mm stainless steel case available in matte blue, silver, black, and gold. The battery lasts multiple days on a single charge and it’s also swim-proof, so feel free to take it hiking, biking, skiing, or (obviously) swimming.

Hublot Big Bang E Titanium

If money is truly no object and only the best smartwatch will do, the Big Bang E Titanium is about as good as it gets. This entry from luxury chronographer Hublot takes the iconic brand’s world-class craftsmanship and adds state-of-the-art smart features across the board. The 42mm Big Bang is encased in satin-finished and polished titanium with a similarly crafted bezel. It also boasts a sapphire crystal face with anti-reflective treatment. The entire affair is waterproof down to more than 100 feet. With a price tag north of $5,700 (4,300 British pounds), it should be.

