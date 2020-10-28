  1. Auto
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 5 Best Stylish Motorcycle Boots for Men in 2020

By

Motorcycle boots tend to be chunky and clunky. More often than not, you wouldn’t be caught dead wearing these kicks during a night on the town. At the same time, it’s those attributes that keep your feet, ankles, and skin safe if the worst were to happen on your bike. Sometimes style just isn’t always the number one priority when designing high-quality motorcycle gear made to withstand crashes, scrapes, and all manner of weather.

Although that doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t find fashionable footwear to wear while taking your motorcycle for a sweet ride. The style trends in recent years have gone from dominatrix chic to Milano-level couture. Out of all the offerings on the market, these are some of the best motorcycle boots to not only look ready to ride but to walk the runway as well.

Alpinestars Oscar Monty

Alpinestars Oscar Monty

Alpinestars’ Oscar lineup is fairly new. The brand launched the collection about two years ago as a way of delving into a more fashion-forward market. The Monty boot is meant to “hark back to the golden, dusty days” of the 1960s and 1970s in terms of style and fit.

Underneath, however, the Monty is a CE-Rated boot that’s ready and willing to save your feet from harm, as I can attest to from personal experience. (If you ever see me out, buy me a beer and I’ll tell you the story.) The Oscar Monty is available in two colors — black and brown — with a white or black sole and signature Oscar branding against the rider’s ankle.

Frye Smith Engineer

frye smith engineer

It’s hard to put a price on history, and it’s even harder to continually one-up your own history by producing world-class boots, but that’s what Frye is best known for. The company began in 1863 and has become the oldest, continually operated boot company in the United States.

In more recent years, Frye has built custom boots for Jackie Kennedy, Bing Crosby, Barbara Streisand, and former President Richard Nixon. The company is now owned by Coach, but don’t let the name fool you — these boots aren’t just for looking good. The Smith Engineers are ready for any bar-room brawl or weekend trip up the Catskills.

The Smith Engineers come in three colors: tan, black, and dark brown. The leather is Italian, both inside and out, and the boots feature an inner ankle side-zip that makes getting them on and off a breeze.

Thursday Boot Company President

thursday boot company president grizzly wheat

Thursday Boot Company’s President boots aren’t just your standard motorcycle boots. They’re closer to your standard fashion-forward footwear. However, because of the quality of the construction and materials, we’re more than sure that they’d adequately protect your feet. Thursday says that the President is a “clean and timeless design built for longevity,” and it’s precisely that longevity that makes it such a good motorcycle boot.

The leather is heavy and thick. The materials in the sole and welt are top-notch and boast a Goodyear design. And there’s an interior, full-glove leather lining providing an extra barrier to your feet. Plus, they look the business.

Thursday’s Presidents are by far the most customizable boots on this list with five colors: natural, black, brown, cognac suede, and grizzly wheat. Like Alpinestars, they come in a range of sizes, although Thursday says that if you’re going to order a set of Presidents, you should order a half size smaller than you’d order trainers.

The Rokker Company Urban Racer

rokker urban racer

While most notable for motorcycle jeans, Swiss manufacturer Rokker also produces some excellent motorcycle boots that will not only keep your feet and ankles safe and secure, but dry and warm even in the harshest of Swiss winters.

The Urban Racer is built using thick leather that’s been distressed with grease for a vintage appearance. The boot itself is waterproof but breathable for warmer conditions. Rokker puts in a shock-absorbent insole and a heavy-duty rubber outsole that’s also anti-abrasive and non-slip.

Four colors are available: brown, light brown, dark brown, and antique black. If you’re using Rokker’s website, you’ll have to convert the European sizes to U.S. sizes yourself, as there’s no easy conversion tool provided.

Bruno Marc Motorcycle Combat Oxford Boots

What sets this pair of motorcycle boots apart from others on this list is its stylish appearance coupled with its affordable price. At $36, you can get yourself a nice pair of boots from Bruno Marc. Although made of faux leather, they still have a great appearance that can easily blend in with your casual outfits. Side zip entry makes pulling them on a cinch.

Since these boots are only ankle-length, they won’t provide your feet with full protection. Despite that, these boots give you a comfortable, snug fit which still makes it perfectly suitable for motorcycle riding. If you want something in more of a budget-friendly price and attractive-looking boots, you can’t go wrong with this pick.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Blazers for Men in Fall 2020, Reviewed

The 11 Best Ski and Snowboard Helmets for 2020

The 34 Best Men’s Shoes to Buy Right Now

Jack Erwin Clarkson

Hari Mari Dos Santos LX Retro Runners Review: Your Go-To Fall Sneakers

Hari Mari Dos Santos LX Retro Runners

Why Volvo’s 112 mph Speed Limiter Isn’t a Huge Deal

volvo 112 mph speed limiter is safe 262878 the refreshed xc40 t5 plug in hybrid crystal white pearl

A Trip in Ferrari’s F8 Spider to Malibu, California is the Ultimate Destination Detox

Ferrari’s F8 Spider

10 Best Leather Driving Gloves to Hug the Corners

Chasing the Potomac River in a Toyota GR Supra

How to Live In Your Car Comfortably for a Few Weeks

What’s the Ideal Amount of Horsepower for a Sports Car?

Forgetting About the Coronavirus in a Toyota 86 Hakone

Toyota 86 Hakone

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Is a 4,000-Horsepower Marine Hypercar

tecnomar for lamborghini 63 luxury yacht technomar 1

BMW’s In-Car Subscription Feature Is a No-Good, Terrible Idea

bmw subscription feature plan 2

The 710-HP 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Lets You Scare the Whole Family

The VW Atlas Cross Sport Is the Only Coupe SUV That Makes Sense