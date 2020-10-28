The 5 Best Stylish Motorcycle Boots for Men in 2020

Motorcycle boots tend to be chunky and clunky. More often than not, you wouldn’t be caught dead wearing these kicks during a night on the town. At the same time, it’s those attributes that keep your feet, ankles, and skin safe if the worst were to happen on your bike. Sometimes style just isn’t always the number one priority when designing high-quality motorcycle gear made to withstand crashes, scrapes, and all manner of weather.

Although that doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t find fashionable footwear to wear while taking your motorcycle for a sweet ride. The style trends in recent years have gone from dominatrix chic to Milano-level couture. Out of all the offerings on the market, these are some of the best motorcycle boots to not only look ready to ride but to walk the runway as well.

Alpinestars Oscar Monty

Alpinestars’ Oscar lineup is fairly new. The brand launched the collection about two years ago as a way of delving into a more fashion-forward market. The Monty boot is meant to “hark back to the golden, dusty days” of the 1960s and 1970s in terms of style and fit.

Underneath, however, the Monty is a CE-Rated boot that’s ready and willing to save your feet from harm, as I can attest to from personal experience. (If you ever see me out, buy me a beer and I’ll tell you the story.) The Oscar Monty is available in two colors — black and brown — with a white or black sole and signature Oscar branding against the rider’s ankle.

Frye Smith Engineer

It’s hard to put a price on history, and it’s even harder to continually one-up your own history by producing world-class boots, but that’s what Frye is best known for. The company began in 1863 and has become the oldest, continually operated boot company in the United States.

In more recent years, Frye has built custom boots for Jackie Kennedy, Bing Crosby, Barbara Streisand, and former President Richard Nixon. The company is now owned by Coach, but don’t let the name fool you — these boots aren’t just for looking good. The Smith Engineers are ready for any bar-room brawl or weekend trip up the Catskills.

The Smith Engineers come in three colors: tan, black, and dark brown. The leather is Italian, both inside and out, and the boots feature an inner ankle side-zip that makes getting them on and off a breeze.

Thursday Boot Company President

Thursday Boot Company’s President boots aren’t just your standard motorcycle boots. They’re closer to your standard fashion-forward footwear. However, because of the quality of the construction and materials, we’re more than sure that they’d adequately protect your feet. Thursday says that the President is a “clean and timeless design built for longevity,” and it’s precisely that longevity that makes it such a good motorcycle boot.

The leather is heavy and thick. The materials in the sole and welt are top-notch and boast a Goodyear design. And there’s an interior, full-glove leather lining providing an extra barrier to your feet. Plus, they look the business.

Thursday’s Presidents are by far the most customizable boots on this list with five colors: natural, black, brown, cognac suede, and grizzly wheat. Like Alpinestars, they come in a range of sizes, although Thursday says that if you’re going to order a set of Presidents, you should order a half size smaller than you’d order trainers.

The Rokker Company Urban Racer

While most notable for motorcycle jeans, Swiss manufacturer Rokker also produces some excellent motorcycle boots that will not only keep your feet and ankles safe and secure, but dry and warm even in the harshest of Swiss winters.

The Urban Racer is built using thick leather that’s been distressed with grease for a vintage appearance. The boot itself is waterproof but breathable for warmer conditions. Rokker puts in a shock-absorbent insole and a heavy-duty rubber outsole that’s also anti-abrasive and non-slip.

Four colors are available: brown, light brown, dark brown, and antique black. If you’re using Rokker’s website, you’ll have to convert the European sizes to U.S. sizes yourself, as there’s no easy conversion tool provided.

Bruno Marc Motorcycle Combat Oxford Boots

What sets this pair of motorcycle boots apart from others on this list is its stylish appearance coupled with its affordable price. At $36, you can get yourself a nice pair of boots from Bruno Marc. Although made of faux leather, they still have a great appearance that can easily blend in with your casual outfits. Side zip entry makes pulling them on a cinch.

Since these boots are only ankle-length, they won’t provide your feet with full protection. Despite that, these boots give you a comfortable, snug fit which still makes it perfectly suitable for motorcycle riding. If you want something in more of a budget-friendly price and attractive-looking boots, you can’t go wrong with this pick.

