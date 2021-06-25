If you’re getting into motorcycling, you’ve certainly heard the old adage: “It’s not a matter of if you’ll hit the pavement, rather it’s a matter of when.” Ask any experienced motorcycle rider and they’ll tell you that the adage is true. While some riders take a spill when they first learn how to ride, it can happen years down the line for others. For the latter group, not having yet fallen could result in a false sense of security. Getting a few years of riding under your belt could lull you into thinking you’re safe on a motorcycle and deciding to stop wearing protective gear, but safety gear and accessories are essential. To help you get prepared for your next motorcycle road trip, we’ve gathered some of the best motorcycle gear on sale to keep you safe during a ride. High-quality gear may be expensive, but it offers riders the peace of mind to confidently go for a ride.

Related Guides

AGV Sportmodular Mono

Wearing a helmet for hours on end can be uncomfortable, especially in warmer weather. That’s what makes modular helmets so popular. But those don’t provide the safety some riders are looking for from a full-face helmet. The AGV Sportmodular helmet isn’t your average modular helmet. Unlike other modular helmets on sale, the AGV Sportmodular is incredibly light thanks to Formula 1-grade carbon fiber.

For rides in warmer months or when you need to talk to a buddy at a light, the AGV Sportmodular has a lightweight hinge mechanism that flips the front part of the helmet up. This is so much more convenient than having to constantly remove the helmet for some air. The padding on the inside of the helmet is reversible, with one side having a Shalimar fabric for colder months and the other side featuring sweat-wicking Ritmar fabric for warmer days.

Shoei X-Fourteen

The Shoei X-Fourteen is the brand’s top-of-the-line helmet that’s aimed at riders that spend time at the track. For sport bike riders that spend a lot of time leaning forward, the X-Fourteen can be adjusted in two steps to provide riders with a broader vision when in a crouched position. Aerodynamics play a large role when riding quickly, which is why the helmet has six air intake and exhaust ports, as well as interchangeable rear flaps depending on much air resistance you want.

In the case of an accident, having a third party remove the rider’s helmet can be difficult and dangerous. The X-Fourteen comes with Shoei’s Emergency Quick Release System that makes it easier for someone else to remove the helmet without putting any stress on the rider’s neck.

Alpinestars Missile Air Leather Jacket

Motorcycle safety has come such a long way that riders can now purchase jackets with airbags. The Air Leather Jacket is one of the more affordable ways to get into a jacket that accepts Alpinestars’ Tech Air Race Vest airbag system. The airbag vest, which is sold separately, can be installed in the jacket in minutes and will automatically deploy if it detects a crash.

Beyond the fact that this leather jacket can be fitted with an airbag system, the Missile Air Jacket features race-grade 1.3 mm genuine leather, along with CE-certified GP-R protectors and external sliders to protect you in a slide. The pre-curved sleeves are meant to reduce fatigue, while the rear hump at the back helps improve aerodynamics. The Missile Air Jacket is primarily aimed at sport bike riders that enjoy carving canyons or the occasional track day.

Saint Unbreakable Sherling Jacket

Not everyone wants a tight leather jacket with massive pads. For something that’s a little more upscale and could double as a stylish jacket for a nice night out, there’s Saint Unbreakable’s Denim Shearling Collar Jacket. Before we get into the specs and materials behind the jacket, the handsome design is meant to look like jackets worn by U.S. ranchers and railroad workers. For rides in warmer weather, the white faux fur is removable, though it will certainly keep your neck warm in colder weather.

While the jacket may not look like it will protect you, it’s made from Unbreakable 6.0 fabric that’s reportedly 16-times stronger than steel and has key impact zones that can withstand a slide time of 5.9 seconds. Burst, impact, and abrasion-resistant, the Shearling Jacket is a fresh take on a classy motorcycle jacket.

$500 from Saint

Joe Rocket GPX 2.0 Gloves

When I first started riding motorcycles, I purchased gloves from Joe Rocket. Being a high schooler that blew all my money on a motorcycle, I had a small budget for gear. Luckily, Joe Rocket sells high-quality gear at an affordable price. Despite years of neglect and thousands of miles of use, the gloves held up well and never made me question their durability.

The GPX 2.0 Gloves are an updated version of the company’s GPX track gloves, featuring a full gauntlet design for improved safety on the track or during a canyon run. Featuring premium goat leather, a reinforced palm, and impact-absorbing material on the fingers and thumb, these leather gloves are ready to protect you in the case of a nasty high-speed spill. They might be a little much for street use, but having too much protection isn’t a bad thing.

Alpinestars Oscar Robinson Leather Gloves

Alpinestars introduced its Oscar lineup of motorcycle gear a few years ago for riders that were tired of having to choose protection over design. With the Robinson Leather Gloves, riders get a stylish pair of gloves that also offer a great deal of protection. The gloves have a mix of goat leather and synthetic suede for extra durability. There’s added padding on the heel of the hand, while EVA foam padding reinforcement is on the knuckle.

Regular gloves tend to be bulky and look like they belong in an octagon ring in an MMA fight. But these Oscar Robinson gloves bring a low-profile vintage look with a similar level of safety. For riders that aren’t interested in wearing gloves to fight the Hulk with, Alpinestars’ option are some of the more stylish ones on sale.

Icon 1000 MH1000

Sure, riding leathers look great and are the best option if you’re looking to spend a day mobbing, but jeans are far more practical. Quite a few brands offer stylish and protective jeans, but Icon’s 1000 MH1000 are some of the best.

Icon has become a household name for motorcycle gear and these jeans provide all-day comfort, while bringing some protection. The jeans are made out of Cordura stretch denim to feel and look like cotton denim, but bring extra abrasion resistance. Riders will also find Aramid knee reinforcements, as well as 3-position D30 knee and hip impact protectors wrapped inside the casual-looking jeans.

$150 from Ride Icon

Dainese Dover Gore-Tex Riding Shoes

Riding shoes haven’t changed much over the years. The majority of options are either boots for cruisers or knee-high racing boots. Dainese’s Dover Gore-Tex shoes bring a fresh, futuristic design, while offering robust protection. Plus, you could wear these around town after your ride and not be uncomfortable.

These shoes come with a full Gore-Tex membrane, toe-pads, GE-certified armor, and leather and suede construction to protect riders. Additionally, the shoes have an element-proof leather strap closure, reflective inserts, and a gear shifter guard. Fashionable and supportive, what’s not to like about these shoes?

Does Motorcycle Protective Gear Really Help? We’ve all seen those riders, cruising down the highway in shorts and a t-shirt. We can’t stress how bad of a decision that is. Using the right gear is crucial to being able to enjoy motorcycling to its fullest. With the right gear, you can enjoy riding to the fullest and not have to worry about what would happen if you were to go into a low slide or something worse.

There are certain guidelines that all motorcycle gear must follow. For motorcycle helmets, for instance, you’re going to want to purchase one that has the Department of Transportation certification sticker. The sticker means that the helmet meets the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No:218 (FMVSS 218). When it comes to pants and jackets, we recommend going with something that offers ample protection, while being comfortable for varying weather conditions.

Again, motorcycle gear can be expensive. But at the end of the day, it’s meant to save your life if you go down. In other words, good gear is definitely worth the price.

Editors' Recommendations